Devin Booker not ruled out for Game 6

Jeremy Grant Schnell: James Jones says on the @BurnsAndGambo show, as of right now Devin Booker is out, but he wouldn’t rule out Booker playing tomorrow. #RallyTheValley
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On this #YomHaShoah2022 please allow me to re-run this chat with @Dan_Grunfeld about his incredible book “By the Grace of the Game” and how fortunate we both know we are to live this basketball life after what our families went through in the Holocaust: marcstein.substack.com/p/from-the-hol… – 1:57 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
With Devin Booker out & Pelicans applying a high pressure strategy on Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges delivered an historic performance to get Suns a 3-2 lead: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:52 AM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker out, Chris Paul hasn’t had his postgame interview partner with him, but this Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton show is entertaining, too. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MZT2U5ulbX – 1:54 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Suns should (will) win this series, but @YoungNBA do you think not having Book could come back to bite CP3? He’s looked gassed the last few games, and I just wonder about the amount of energy he’s expended in a first-round matchup. – 12:59 AM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Book dressed like a disgraced head coach from a Disney movie about a former NBA coach who now has to lead a rag tag team of middle schoolers. – 11:06 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Devin Booker walking out to the refs every time out is just ridiculous. – 10:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams and Devin Booker both very upset about that last charge call on Ayton. Williams is challenging it. Booker went past halfcourt to talk to the official that made the call. – 10:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Using CP3 in Book’s spot for some of these sets has been fun to watch – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two fouls on Payne.
That got Booker, bad hamstring and all, off the bench. #Suns – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said at this point, Devin Booker is still just getting up jump shots, but he considers that a good sign as of this point – 8:18 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Don’t sleep on the #Suns — even without my guy Book. 🚫💤
Armed with the Point God, an elite defense and the wisdom of Monty Williams, Phoenix remains a bona fide contender! 🌵🏆
🎥: @TheGameDayNBA
Gerald Bourguet: Suns are officially listing Devin Booker as out for Game 6 tomorrow. Multiple reports today have said that could change, but for now, that’s what he’s listed as -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 27, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 27, 2022
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is “doing a little bit more,” but is still mostly getting up shots. Booker will miss Game 5 with right hamstring strain. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 26, 2022
