Donovan Mitchell has soreness in both legs but is 'good to go' for Game 6

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah star Donovan Mitchell (quad bruises) says he will play in Mavs-Jazz Game 6 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:33 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ‘good to go’ for Game 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Donovan Mitchell on home crowd in elimination Game 6: “Everybody knows and feels it. We don’t want this to be the end. We’ve got to go out there and give energy — and we have one of the best homecourt advantages for a reason. I’m pretty sure it will be rocking tomorrow night.” – 3:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell explains his injuries and says he’ll be good to go for tomorrow’s Game 6 against the @Dallas Mavericks.
Donovan Mitchell explains his injuries and says he’ll be good to go for tomorrow’s Game 6 against the @Dallas Mavericks.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Donovan Mitchell says there is some soreness in both of his legs, due to bruises, but he insists “I’m good to go” for Thursday’s Game 6. “I’ll be ready.” – 3:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he’ll “be ready to go tomorrow.” Said there was a little soreness. Two bruises on the left, one on the right. – 3:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell said he’s feeling good and “I’ll be ready to go tomorrow” for Game 6 – 3:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell tweaked his left hamstring with less than 5 minutes to play Monday in Dallas. An MRI came back negative for structural damage, but the injury raised some questions about Quin Snyder leaving his stars in games deep into blowout results. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:12 PM
Ben Anderson: Donovan Mitchell did go through practice today for the @Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/WgAeNrWCvu -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 27, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 26, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Mitchell will continue to get treatment between now and Thursday’s elimination game vs. the Mavericks in Salt Lake City. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 26, 2022
