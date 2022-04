Fred VanVleet doubtful for Game 6

The Raptors say Fred VanVleet is doubtful to play in Game 6 vs the 76ers. – 1:46 PM

The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is doubtful for Game 6 against Philadelphia.VanVleet is one of five All-Stars already this postseason to miss at least one game: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-…

For bookkeeping purposes, Raptors have Fred VanVleet listed as “doubtful” for Game 6 with a hip flexor strain.For context: OG Anunoby had the same thing out west in November and missed the next 14 games.“Doubtful” seems pretty good, yet optimistic. – 2:39 PM

