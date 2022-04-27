Fred VanVleet doubtful for Game 6

Tim Reynolds: Fred VanVleet is officially doubtful for Game 6.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For bookkeeping purposes, Raptors have Fred VanVleet listed as “doubtful” for Game 6 with a hip flexor strain.
For context: OG Anunoby had the same thing out west in November and missed the next 14 games.
“Doubtful” seems pretty good, yet optimistic. – 2:39 PM
For bookkeeping purposes, Raptors have Fred VanVleet listed as “doubtful” for Game 6 with a hip flexor strain.
For context: OG Anunoby had the same thing out west in November and missed the next 14 games.
“Doubtful” seems pretty good, yet optimistic. – 2:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Game 6 with his hip flexor strain. – 1:47 PM
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Game 6 with his hip flexor strain. – 1:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is doubtful for Game 6 against Philadelphia.
VanVleet is one of five All-Stars already this postseason to miss at least one game: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-… – 1:46 PM
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is doubtful for Game 6 against Philadelphia.
VanVleet is one of five All-Stars already this postseason to miss at least one game: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-… – 1:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet is doubtful to play in Game 6 vs the 76ers. – 1:46 PM
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet is doubtful to play in Game 6 vs the 76ers. – 1:46 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet remains doubtful for Game 6 against Sixers tomorrow. – 1:46 PM
Fred VanVleet remains doubtful for Game 6 against Sixers tomorrow. – 1:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor – strain) is doubtful to play against the Sixers tomorrow. – 1:45 PM
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor – strain) is doubtful to play against the Sixers tomorrow. – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 6. – 1:45 PM
The Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 6. – 1:45 PM
More on this storyline
Austin Krell: Doc Rivers noted that the game plan doesn’t change that much with Fred VanVleet out tonight. Says it adds things defensively for Toronto and takes away some of what they can do offensively. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 25, 2022
Rich Hoffman: Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will likely start for Fred VanVleet. Still didn’t say who will play the 5, could be Birch/Achiuwa/Thad. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / April 25, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Fred VanVleet says he won’t play tonight, says he’s taking it day by day from here. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.