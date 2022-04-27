Fred VanVleet doubtful for Game 6

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For bookkeeping purposes, Raptors have Fred VanVleet listed as “doubtful” for Game 6 with a hip flexor strain.
For context: OG Anunoby had the same thing out west in November and missed the next 14 games.
“Doubtful” seems pretty good, yet optimistic. – 2:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Game 6 with his hip flexor strain. – 1:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is doubtful for Game 6 against Philadelphia.
VanVleet is one of five All-Stars already this postseason to miss at least one game: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-…1:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet is listed as doubtful for Game 6 – 1:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet is doubtful to play in Game 6 vs the 76ers. – 1:46 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet remains doubtful for Game 6 against Sixers tomorrow. – 1:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor – strain) is doubtful to play against the Sixers tomorrow. – 1:45 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is doubtful for Game 6 – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 6. – 1:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Fred VanVleet is officially doubtful for Game 6. – 1:45 PM

Rich Hoffman: Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will likely start for Fred VanVleet. Still didn’t say who will play the 5, could be Birch/Achiuwa/Thad. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / April 25, 2022

