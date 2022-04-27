Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown hamstring: He's good

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford on holding Jaylen Brown at end of Game 4: “That was a very emotional moment.” – 12:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka: “We’re a basketball team, not a track team. We’re not running from people.” – 12:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka just spoke of how the January 6 loss in New York forced the team to say enough is enough with the losing. I wrote on how that was the turning point of the season that forged the leadership carrying the Celtics to a Nets sweep. theathletic.com/3272657/2022/0… – 12:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is fine and Robert Williams is also good after playing in two games. #Celtics – 11:54 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Asked about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring, Ime Udoka simply says “yeah, he’s good” – 11:54 AM
Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
Available Online https://t.co/6f3DDL6ADq and in the TD Garden @BostonProShop ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1UtQfKIXbh – 7:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka had a noteworthy comparison for Marcus Smart after the Celtics’ first round sweep masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:23 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
By advancing for the 5th time in 6 years, the Celtics are now 14-4 in their last 18 1st round games. (All four losses coming to the Nets in 2021.)
Kyrie Irving had been 20-1 in last 21 first round games until going 0-4.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Ime Udoka has forged an edge on these Celtics, and they’re taking their fight to 2nd round bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/26/kar… – 1:36 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Ime Udoka was strongly against ducking the Nets. But he wanted to see if his players shared his view.
“We all came to the conclusion that, like, look, man, if we want to do something special, ain’t no shortcuts,” Jaylen Brown said.
Now, it’s a sweep.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka: “Kind of a shame he’s not a finalist for coach of the year, because he definitely deserves it. I’m happy for him, in his first season what he’s been able to accomplish, getting his first playoff win as a head coach. That’s big. Glad that we got him.” – 11:33 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I don’t think the Nets won the trade that turned Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and sent them into the future to sweep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. – 11:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum’s final thought on Ime Udoka: “I’m glad that we got him.” – 10:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka: “He’s done an unbelievable job in his first years, all the expectations and obviously all the ups and downs at the beginning of the season and how we turned it all around…It’s kind of a shame he’s not one of the finalists for coach of the year.” – 10:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum says it’s kind of a shame that Ime Udoka isn’t one of the finalists for Coach of the Year and that he deserves it. “I’m glad that we got him.” – 10:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka: “It’s a shame he’s not a finalist for Coach of the Year” – 10:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics players relationship with Ime Udoka: “We got a great relationship with Ime. He’s done a tremendous job. It’s kind of a shame he’s not a finalist for Coach of the Year.” – 10:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said he appreciated Udoka having the players be a part of the decision to not back down from the Nets matchup at the end of the regular season, that to do something special they have to just go through the road ahead of them.
“Aint no shortcuts.” – 10:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “Ime for a first year head coach, plenty of poise.” – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “We’re trying to do something special. Ain’t no shortcuts. Ain’t no ducking.” – 10:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Celtics going for No. 2 seed and first round matchup with Nets: “If we want to do something special, ain’t no shortcuts.” – 10:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on the talk Boston should have tried to avoid Brooklyn: “We don’t worry about anyone but ourselves. We just want to be the best team we can be.” – 10:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on being back after missing last year’s playoffs: “I was shaking because I wanted to be out there playing and helping my team. I love the playoffs. This is awesome.” – 10:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on finishing the game without Jayson Tatum: “First, it was a bad call.”
Brown then said he was happy to see the Celtics poise and how they made plays down the stretch. – 10:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown asked what he was thinking when he saw Tatum foul out: “First, it was a bad call.” – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics outscored Nets by 18 points in this 4-game sweep.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 208 points.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and me: Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin postgame he thinks he’ll be okay for the next round after dealing with hamstring pain in Game 4 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smrt on Ime Udoka: “Just Ime man. His attention to every little detail. His attention to game planning. Every gameplan he had for us put us in the right spot.” – 10:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on Ime Udoka:
“Every gameplan he had for us put us in the right spot.” – 10:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka asked if he imagined this turnaround back in December: “I felt we had a huge ceiling as far as improvement…Offense is what nobody talks about, but it’s where we had our biggest growth…Offense was about breaking habits, which was something you wouldn’t see overnight. – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on celebrating the win: “Maybe on the flight home, we’ll enjoy it. But then we get back to work tomorrow and start preparing for what’s coming next.” – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said when the Celtics coaches and players talked about the end-of-season approach and seeding the players said: “We’re not scared of anybody and we’re not gonna run from anybody. Let’s play.”
Udoka added: “That’s when we decided to let the chips fall where they may.” – 9:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨🚨
Jaylen Brown earned a $482,143 bonus with the Celtics reaching the 2nd round. – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart: “It takes me back to Pop and Manu. Pop would just say ‘That’s Manu being Manu’. You live with it because you know he’s going to end up making the right play more often than not.” – 9:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on embracing Nets matchup at end of regular season: “We said it quite openly that we’re not running from everybody and we’ll let the chips fall where they may…The overall mesage that I gave the team and they relayed back to me is that we’re not scared of everybody.” – 9:52 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka: “We’ve said it quite openly. We’re not going to dodge anybody, and let the chips fall where they may.” – 9:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on playing it out and landing with the Nets: “We said it quite openly: We’re not running from anybody:” – 9:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown about his hamstring in the on-court interview: “I’m alright. I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for next one.” – 9:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “Another hard-fought victory. Probably the closest sweep you will ever see.” – 9:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown to @Abby Chin on his second half hamstring issues: “I’m alright. I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for next one.” – 9:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown to @Abby Chin on his hamstring: “I think I’m alright.” – 9:45 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Ime Udoka is another young black 1st year head coach doing his thing in the NBA! 💐 – 9:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nets almost came back at home yet again, but the Celtics outworked them throughout this series to pull off the shocking sweep. Ime Udoka wasn’t afraid of his former team as other East teams were trying to dodge them. His team showed they’re the ones to fear in the East. – 9:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only message Ime Udoka has to give in the huddle: pic.twitter.com/Ux9XV7ufMB – 9:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash calls timeout. Nets trail 107-99 with 4:30 left. Aside from Phoenix, I haven’t seen a team repeatedly respond to runs the way Boston has this series. As Ime Udoka said, they’re a complete team. Blake Griffin is giving his all. Tip your hard hat to him. – 9:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Huge answer from Jaylen Brown after another Dragic 3pointer. 3 point play to keep it a 6 point game and now Tatum back playing with 5 fouls – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic just banked in a 3 to make this a 102-99 game with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Brown answers with an and-1 pull-up mid-range jumper over Kyrie Irving and is headed to the line. Let’s go Celtics chants erupt at Barclays – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Challenge unsuccessful. Jayson Tatum now has 5 fouls with 8:17 to go in the 4th quarter, and Ime Udoka is out of challenges. – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Five fouls on Jayson Tatum.
Ime Udoka is challenging the offensive foul. – 9:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin doing 2022 Blake Griffin things. That means drawing a charge. Ime Udoka is challenging: theathletic.com/3237103/2022/0… – 9:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka goes to Rob Williams with Daniel Theis picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter. Good chance for Williams to run with the starters for a while here. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
8-0 Nets run cuts the Celtics lead to just one. Good timeout called by Ime Udoka. Boston’s offense was getting a little ragged. – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Ref you suck” chants at Barclays after no-call on Goran Dragic hitting the ground, then a foul called on him on minimal contact on Jaylen Brown. Nets have been whistled for 7 fouls so far vs. Boston’s 3. – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams has an approximate 24-minute ceiling tonight, per Ime Udoka. Physically, he’s responded well to his 16-minute Game 3 stint. – 5:41 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams will come off the bench according to Ime Udoka, who added that they will look to keep his minutes around the 24-munute mark. – 5:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams will come off the bench again tonight for Game 4. His minutes’ limit remains around 24. – 5:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“It allows us to use our instincts and be us, not robots, just play.”
Ime Udoka built a great defense over the course of the year. But it’s his offensive improvisation that has the Celtics up 3-0.
New film breakdown @The Athletic: https://t.co/9Lvt2D1PSS pic.twitter.com/4zRD2LXD5K – 11:17 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
At his introductory press conference, Ime Udoka warned Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown against respecting the NBA’s reigning superstars too much.
And here we are!
boston.com/sports/boston-… – 9:29 PM
More on this storyline
While the Celtics took care of business and swept the Nets after another close game, Jaylen Brown said he had some “hamstring problems” going into the second half. Brown stayed on the floor, though, and helped the C’s close out the Nets in a 116-112 victory Monday at Barclays Center. “I’m alright,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston after the game. “I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for the next one.” -via Booth Newspapers / April 26, 2022
Anthony Chiang: As expected, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both available tonight for Celtics vs. Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 30, 2022
Boston: Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) has been downgraded to out. Nik Stauskas (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available. Brodric Thomas (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available. Malik Fitts (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / March 28, 2022
