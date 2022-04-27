Pistons want to sign Marvin Bagley to long-term deal

Per sources, the Pistons want to sign Marvin Bagley to a multiyear deal. They don’t just want him locked up for a season. A three-year deal is what Detroit would like to get done. This is really where the only hurdle could present itself. Bagley, given that he is young and talented offensively, could be more inclined to seek a shorter deal in order to test the open market sooner and grab a bigger payday, assuming all goes well over the next season or two. However, Bagley likes the Pistons, and the Pistons like him, so it feels like a three-year deal with a player option on the third could be a good middle ground for both sides.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
The Pistons began the season 5-28 overall before surging after the All-Star break. Weaver acknowledged during his end-of-season availability on Tuesday that he felt as though he struggled as well. “I’m right in there with the coaches, and I think I got better as the season (went on),” Weaver said. “Coach and I talked about this, I didn’t give coach enough tools and the Bagley trade was a big tool for us. We didn’t have enough athleticism up front. We needed to address that, and we did. I feel better for the team that we were able to acquire that young man and give us a tool we didn’t have. I think as the year went on, I continued to grow and find my footing. Like the team, it’s a big summer for the front office and myself. I’m looking forward to that challenge as well.” -via Detroit Free Press / April 15, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Bagley on entering free agency: “I did the best that I could, and that’s pretty much all I can ask for. Waking up every day and putting my best foot forward. I always say do my best and let God handle the rest.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / April 11, 2022
James Edwards III: Casey on Bagley: “Hopefully we can make sure he’s here for a long time.” Added he’s not sure if Bagley will play again this season. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / April 6, 2022
