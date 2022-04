Pistons want to sign Marvin Bagley to long-term deal

The Pistons began the season 5-28 overall before surging after the All-Star break. Weaver acknowledged during his end-of-season availability on Tuesday that he felt as though he struggled as well. “I’m right in there with the coaches, and I think I got better as the season (went on),” Weaver said. “Coach and I talked about this, I didn’t give coach enough tools and the Bagley trade was a big tool for us. We didn’t have enough athleticism up front. We needed to address that, and we did. I feel better for the team that we were able to acquire that young man and give us a tool we didn’t have. I think as the year went on, I continued to grow and find my footing. Like the team, it’s a big summer for the front office and myself. I’m looking forward to that challenge as well.” -via Detroit Free Press / April 15, 2022