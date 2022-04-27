Ricky Rubio likely to return to Cleveland?

The hole at point guard is reserved for a stabilizing veteran — Ricky Rubio, Delon Wright or Tyus Jones, among others. Rubio’s relationship with the organization increases the chances of returning, with one source maintaining that it’s ‘highly likely
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
A return to Cleveland depends on several factors. It’s too soon to say one way or another. But Rubio enjoyed his time in Cleveland and his good buddy — Jose Calderon — is in the front office. The Cavs like Rubio just as much, if not more. They never doubted his importance. But if there was ever a question, the team’s regression answers that — emphatically. Rubio went down in late December, prompting the Cavs to put him in the LeVert deal, using that expiring contract as a trade chip. They haven’t been the same team since the injury. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 4, 2022
Rubio’s contract with the Cavs comes to an end this summer. He will be a free agent right after recovering from injury. “How concerned I am? Zero. I’ve already made my money in the NBA. It’s all up to me, how I recover from injury. I’m in no rush, I’m not going to say anything until June unless something extraordinary happens. My only goal is recover from knee injury.” -via Spotify / February 3, 2022
“Every trade deadline I’m involved in rumors… not even while injured I’m safe. It’s a little stressful, my family suffers. It’s not nice being in rumors.” Among them, the Golden State Warriors: “It would be nice to play with Curry and Klay Thompson.” -via AS.com / February 3, 2022
