Ricky Rubio likely to return to Cleveland?

Rubio’s contract with the Cavs comes to an end this summer. He will be a free agent right after recovering from injury. “How concerned I am? Zero. I’ve already made my money in the NBA. It’s all up to me, how I recover from injury. I’m in no rush, I’m not going to say anything until June unless something extraordinary happens. My only goal is recover from knee injury.” -via Spotify / February 3, 2022