Robert Williams: No pain at all, knee is responding well

Keith Smith: Robert Williams on how he’s feeling: “No pain at all. Knee is responding well. On the recovery days, it’s responding well.” Williams added that he felt a “step behind on defense”, but thinks it was good to knock the rust off.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Rob Williams is feeling ‘no pain’ in his knee after playing for two games in Nets sweep. A closer look at his ramp up before Round 2: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams on Jaylen Brown’s leadership: “He’s a great vocal leader, he showed us. So I’m proud of him for that. I’m proud of JT for selling out, especially on defense this year. When you got leaders like that, you gotta follow.” – 12:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams on how he’s feeling: “No pain at all. Knee is responding well. On the recovery days, it’s responding well.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams says he’s feeling good, feeling great.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams: “I’m feeling good. Feeling great … no pain at all. knee is responding well.” – 12:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams says he’s feeling no pain after his return: “Feeling great. Took care of business down there. On to the next one.” – 12:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is fine and Robert Williams is also good after playing in two games. #Celtics – 11:54 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
NEW STORY: Celtics’ defense holds tight, additional reps for Robert Williams and more: 10 thoughts from Round 1 (and looking ahead)
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams has had no setbacks. He can get in “the 24 (minute) range” tonight, but will come off the bench. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 25, 2022
Keith Smith: Robert Williams is available and will come off the bench, per Ime Udoka. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 23, 2022
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is still questionable. He has “cleared every bench mark” so far. Udoka said Williams could potentially play about 20 minutes if he does play. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 23, 2022
