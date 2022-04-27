Scottie Barnes: 'I feel great, mentally and physically'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I feel great. My body feels great. Overall, mentally, physically, I feel great.” – Scottie Barnes or me? – 11:59 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, going into Game 6: “I feel great. My body feels great. Mentally, physically, I feel great.” – 11:59 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes held James Harden to 2 points on 0-for-3 shooting in 27.8 partial possessions last night, per NBA stats. – 12:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is looking a lot more like Scottie Barnes. A couple more days of rest and treatment making a noticeable difference. – 9:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is Matisse Thybulle self-parody. Denying entry passes in the zoom, but clanking every shot and literally throwing it to Scottie Barnes on offence. – 8:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Point guard Scottie Barnes about to contest the opening tip against Embiid – 8:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nick Nurse says that they’ll probably start Scottie Barnes in place of the injured Fred VanVleet.
He also says that they may change things up center. Khem Birch has started the last two games at center for the Raptors. – 6:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Nick Nurse said the Raptors plan to start Scottie Barnes in Fred VanVleet’s spot, and that they’re still deciding on the five position (Birch, Achiuwa or Young). – 6:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will likely start for Fred VanVleet. Still didn’t say who will play the 5, could be Birch/Achiuwa/Thad. – 6:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse said Scottie Barnes (ankle) was stiff and sore Sunday, but is better Monday after treatment. Was available at shoot around this AM. – 10:49 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I’m going back and reading Tweets from draft night regarding Scottie Barnes. The Raptors really need to do a Mean Tweets skit where Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster, and Scottie Barnes read these tweets. pic.twitter.com/FFohyeHqfd – 3:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse said Barnes’ sprained ankle was a bit tight and sore after his Game 4 return but thinks a couple more days of treatment and rest could help. Don’t think his availability is in doubt but how he looks/feels after going through shootaround could determine his role tonight -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 25, 2022
Jordan Schultz: Breaking: #Raptors’ Scottie Barnes is “feeling better, but probably won’t play Game 4” vs the #76ers, per source. HC Nick Nurse had said his star rookie would be available, so this is a tough blow for Toronto. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / April 23, 2022
