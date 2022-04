Source: Nets have been supportive of Ben Simmons at every turn

NBA insider Brian Windhorst, speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday, said that Simmons is not a “sympathetic figure” due to the choices he’s made this season, and laid out the Nets’ fatigue with his decision to sit out Game 4 with what he has attributed to back pain popping back up. “Your immediate reaction is he just doesn’t want to play in a series that’s 3-0. I’ll be honest with you — that was my first reaction,” Windhorst said. “When I talked to people involved, they were exasperated. They said he woke up, his back hurt and he wasn’t able to play. There wasn’t much more to say. They’re pretty much waving the white flag on this one. It’s extraordinarily disappointing.” -via New York Post / April 27, 2022