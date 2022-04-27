Stephen Curry returns to Warriors starting lineup

Anthony Slater: Warriors starting lineup for Game 5 is officially submitted Steph Curry Jordan Poole Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Austin Rivers tells Michael Malone to call a timeout after losing his step while defending Curry. Rivers heads straight to the locker room. Pregame, I saw Rivers massaging out his right hamstring and limping a bit. Appears to have re-aggravated it. – 10:30 PM
Austin Rivers tells Michael Malone to call a timeout after losing his step while defending Curry. Rivers heads straight to the locker room. Pregame, I saw Rivers massaging out his right hamstring and limping a bit. Appears to have re-aggravated it. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Austin Rivers went right to the locker room after he was back cut by Steph Curry for that layup. Clearly tweaked something. Whacked something off the stationary bike on the way down the tunnel. Never a great sign. – 10:29 PM
Austin Rivers went right to the locker room after he was back cut by Steph Curry for that layup. Clearly tweaked something. Whacked something off the stationary bike on the way down the tunnel. Never a great sign. – 10:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Something just happened to Austin Rivers on that Curry back cut. he immediately called for the Nuggets trainers and walked out of the tunnel – 10:29 PM
Something just happened to Austin Rivers on that Curry back cut. he immediately called for the Nuggets trainers and walked out of the tunnel – 10:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Austin Rivers gave up that backdoor cut to Steph Curry and limped straight to the locker room. – 10:28 PM
Austin Rivers gave up that backdoor cut to Steph Curry and limped straight to the locker room. – 10:28 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry just stood at the free throw line in disbelief after he missed another free throw – 10:24 PM
Curry just stood at the free throw line in disbelief after he missed another free throw – 10:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So Aaron Gordon gets called for an offensive foul, steps over Draymond Green. Green doesn’t like it, pushed Gordon off. Gordan gets slapped with a tech. Curry misses the free throw. – 10:23 PM
So Aaron Gordon gets called for an offensive foul, steps over Draymond Green. Green doesn’t like it, pushed Gordon off. Gordan gets slapped with a tech. Curry misses the free throw. – 10:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Stephen Curry misses a layup on Golden State’s first possession of the game. Aaron Gordon draws a foul on Draymond Green on Denver’s first trip down. Gordon splits his free throws. – 10:07 PM
Stephen Curry misses a layup on Golden State’s first possession of the game. Aaron Gordon draws a foul on Draymond Green on Denver’s first trip down. Gordon splits his free throws. – 10:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Game 5 starters: Golden State benching Kevon Looney to get Curry in the starting five. pic.twitter.com/0uWOJ6Q4PG – 9:52 PM
Game 5 starters: Golden State benching Kevon Looney to get Curry in the starting five. pic.twitter.com/0uWOJ6Q4PG – 9:52 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts the “What The Dell” Curry 9s — honoring every team his father Dell Curry played for in his career. pic.twitter.com/3LOACti0q8 – 9:45 PM
Stephen Curry debuts the “What The Dell” Curry 9s — honoring every team his father Dell Curry played for in his career. pic.twitter.com/3LOACti0q8 – 9:45 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
It’s official Stephen Curry is back in the starting lineup with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. Game 5 is on the way. pic.twitter.com/oThzx9IIeo – 9:35 PM
It’s official Stephen Curry is back in the starting lineup with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. Game 5 is on the way. pic.twitter.com/oThzx9IIeo – 9:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver starts:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić
Golden State starts:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:34 PM
Denver starts:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić
Golden State starts:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors officially name their starters:
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green – 9:33 PM
Warriors officially name their starters:
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup for Game 5 is officially submitted
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Warriors starting lineup for Game 5 is officially submitted
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Malone gasped theatrically when a reporter asked about Steph Curry likely going back in the starting line up. Malone said whether the Warriors go small or go big, they’ve seen it all. – 8:36 PM
Malone gasped theatrically when a reporter asked about Steph Curry likely going back in the starting line up. Malone said whether the Warriors go small or go big, they’ve seen it all. – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry playoff career
Starter 6th Man
37.9 MPG 29.3
26.4 PPG 29.7
55.7 eFG% 61.5 pic.twitter.com/Nq5QrM7URN – 7:15 PM
Steph Curry playoff career
Starter 6th Man
37.9 MPG 29.3
26.4 PPG 29.7
55.7 eFG% 61.5 pic.twitter.com/Nq5QrM7URN – 7:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I’m told Steph Curry is expected to return to the starting lineup tonight for Game 5. Kevon Looney will move to the bench, meaning the lethal small-ball lineup will be the starters. – 7:08 PM
I’m told Steph Curry is expected to return to the starting lineup tonight for Game 5. Kevon Looney will move to the bench, meaning the lethal small-ball lineup will be the starters. – 7:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Multiple sources: All signs point to Warriors opening Game 5 vs DEN with the small lineup. Stephen Curry moves in, Kevon Looney moves out and Draymond Green moves to center. As previously indicated by @Shams Charania – 6:44 PM
Multiple sources: All signs point to Warriors opening Game 5 vs DEN with the small lineup. Stephen Curry moves in, Kevon Looney moves out and Draymond Green moves to center. As previously indicated by @Shams Charania – 6:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard made his 2,000th career 3P in a 133-112 win over the Pacers.
Lillard became the 10th player in NBA history to reach that mark.
He’s the second-fastest player to do so (671 games), trailing only Stephen Curry (597). pic.twitter.com/jAghh2PCrC – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard made his 2,000th career 3P in a 133-112 win over the Pacers.
Lillard became the 10th player in NBA history to reach that mark.
He’s the second-fastest player to do so (671 games), trailing only Stephen Curry (597). pic.twitter.com/jAghh2PCrC – 3:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Nuggets upped their physicality on Jordan Poole in Game 4. It’s something Steph Curry and Klay Thompson went through in the playoffs over the years. They give their perspective on how to combat it.
Curry: “I went through those Cleveland series and learned that.” pic.twitter.com/nmf5DnTHyE – 3:00 PM
The Nuggets upped their physicality on Jordan Poole in Game 4. It’s something Steph Curry and Klay Thompson went through in the playoffs over the years. They give their perspective on how to combat it.
Curry: “I went through those Cleveland series and learned that.” pic.twitter.com/nmf5DnTHyE – 3:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today. – 2:40 PM
Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today. – 2:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Although his minute restriction has been lifted, Steve Kerr won’t reveal if Steph Curry is rejoining the starting lineup for game five against the Nuggets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/26/ste… – 1:00 PM
Although his minute restriction has been lifted, Steve Kerr won’t reveal if Steph Curry is rejoining the starting lineup for game five against the Nuggets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/26/ste… – 1:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good read here from @ronkroichick on the bond that ties Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:59 AM
Good read here from @ronkroichick on the bond that ties Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:59 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 AM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Seriously, when it comes to snaking the dribble, manipulating the big in the drop and hitting that mid-range jumper while smashing you in the nads simultaneously, CP3 is like Steph Curry shooting 3s. He dont miss. He the 🐐 – 12:35 AM
Seriously, when it comes to snaking the dribble, manipulating the big in the drop and hitting that mid-range jumper while smashing you in the nads simultaneously, CP3 is like Steph Curry shooting 3s. He dont miss. He the 🐐 – 12:35 AM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked about Steph starting, Michael Malone jokingly faked liked he was shocked. Malone says they know who finishes games for them. He won’t overreact to any moves from Golden State. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 27, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry no longer has any minute restriction. Prevailing expectation is he will return to the Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, but Steve Kerr declined to reveal. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 26, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry played 37 minutes tonight. Minutes restriction basically lifted. It feels like a near guarantee he will return to the starting lineup in Game 5 on Wednesday in SF. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 24, 2022
Main Rumors, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.