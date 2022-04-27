Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso out for Game 5

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
For must-win game, Bulls officially list Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/for… – 11:57 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls list both Zach LaVine (health and safety) and Alex Caruso (concussion) as OUT for tonight’s Game 5 vs Bucks – 10:23 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Alex Caruso sidelined for Game 5 vs. Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:01 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) both listed out for Game 5 tonight on latest injury report. They were questionable yesterday. #Bulls – 10:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks. – 9:35 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls may be without both Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso for Game 5 Wednesday, but that won’t change the #Bucks approach jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As recently as February, Artūras Karnišovas said he’s “looking for continuity” for his core acquisitions. And Michael Reinsdorf told @NBCSChicago the Bulls want Zach LaVine “here for years to come.”
An offseason of answers looms. Column: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As of now, Bulls injury report lists Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) and Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) as questionable vs. Bucks. – 3:14 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine lands in health and safety protocols ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Full Zach LaVine health and safety protocol story with reaction from DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, as well as an Alex Caruso update that isn’t so great leading into tomorrow night’s Game 5.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 2:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan said he spoke with Zach LaVine this morning before his COVID results came back and tried to help him stay positive.
“I think he was more frustrated than anything, honestly. That frustration outweighed anything else regardless of how he felt.” – 2:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.”
Added he checked in with LaVine this morning: “He was just frustrated… I was just trying to be there, keep him positive mentally more than anything.” – 2:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 health and safety protocols; guard expected to miss Game 5 – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-zac… – 2:10 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Bulls G Zach LaVine entering COVID protocols has seen Bucks go from 10-point favorites to laying 12, the largest spread we’ve seen this NBA postseason. Give that the playoff field is dwindling, Wednesday’s game will likely feature league’s largest point spread until next season. – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine out for Bulls-Bucks Game 5 (coronavirus protocols) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/26/rep… – 2:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there’s still more testing to do. But LaVine won’t travel with team today
Donovan did add he knows LaVine “didn’t feel great” this morning – 1:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine wasn’t feeling well, and that’s why a test was done. He will undergo further testing the next 24 hours. Being called “questionable.” – 1:39 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Donovan says LaVine will be listed as questionable for Game 5
He was not feeling great this morning, per Donovan, but will have to through more testing which will give the Bulls more clarity on his status for Game 5. He won’t travel with the team later today to Milwaukee – 1:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says LaVine is still doing testing, so status for Game 5 is still being determined. #Bulls – 1:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine and Caruso racing through the backwoods of Wisconsin tomorrow when they both clear protocols. pic.twitter.com/Lgax05azfr – 1:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso is at home resting today, wasn’t at Bulls practice. Still in concussion protocol. Billy Donovan said Caruso still had symptoms as of this morning and won’t travel with team to Milwaukee today, but he’s not yet ruled out for Game 5. Will undergo more testing – 1:36 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso is still in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan.
He’s feeling symptoms and won’t travel with the team to Milwaukee later today but Donovan didn’t want to rule him OUT for Game 5 yet – 1:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso remains in concussion protocols, per Billy Donovan. Won’t travel with team to Milwaukee. Not officially ruled out for Game 5—yet. – 1:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso has not cleared concussion protocol. He is still experiencing symptoms and will not travel to Milwaukee tonight, but is not out for tomorrow yet. – 1:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso still in concussion protocol- home resting. Still experiencing symptoms. Will not travel today. Could travel tomorrow if he’s better. – 1:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine could miss Game 5 in Milwaukee tomorrow after the Chicago Bulls star entered the health and safety protocols.
Early story with updates to come: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters COVID protocols, likely to miss Game 5 vs. Bucks
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine obviously won’t travel with Bulls when they bus to Milwaukee today. Team/LaVine will follow league procedure for follow-up testing in advance of Game 5. Obviously, LaVine’s availability is in serious jeopardy. – 12:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has now been in the protocol three times since last April, and had a scare while with Team USA over the summer. – 12:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bulls announced Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/h8qIjkMdmY – 12:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Bulls announce Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. Game 5 of Bulls-Bucks is tomorrow in Milwaukee – 12:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Chicago faces elimination tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks down 3-1 in the series. – 12:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Bulls announce.
The Bulls could be without LaVine and Alex Caruso (concussion protocol) for Wednesday’s Game 5 at Milwaukee. – 12:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls had two coaches in the protocol last week, and LaVine will be the first Bulls player this playoff series. Expect him to miss the game, with the team traveling after this practice. Can’t make this crap up with this team. – 12:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has entered the health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR.
Bulls head to Milwaukee today for Game 5. – 12:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
According to #Bulls PR, Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols – 12:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say star Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. – 12:45 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR – 12:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR – 12:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A signature performance by Zach LaVine, increased minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and more the Bulls can do to extend their first-round series against the Bucks ⤵️
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3272115/2022/0… – 11:15 AM
