Zach LaVine knee injury worse than he let on, surgery imminent?

According to a source close to the situation, however, Zach LaVine’s knee was “more like 50% and that’s on a good day.’’ The source also said the maintenance of the knee the past few months was an all-day ordeal, and that there would have been a good number of All-Star-type players that would have shut it down for the season with all LaVine had to deal with. And while LaVine wouldn’t come out and say for sure he was headed for off-season surgery — likely a scope — the source said he will in fact have surgery almost immediately this offseason. One scenario that had been ruled out, according to the source, was that the knee was degenerative and LaVine would be dealing with this long-term.
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine will miss Game 5, but LaVine also has other issues to deal with. According to a source, LaVine has downplayed the level of discomfort in his left knee all year, and will have surgery immediately after the season.
For must-win game, Bulls officially list Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso as out
Bulls list both Zach LaVine (health and safety) and Alex Caruso (concussion) as OUT for tonight's Game 5 vs Bucks
Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) both listed out for Game 5 tonight on latest injury report. They were questionable yesterday. #Bulls
The #Bulls may be without both Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso for Game 5 Wednesday, but that won't change the #Bucks approach
As recently as February, Artūras Karnišovas said he's "looking for continuity" for his core acquisitions. And Michael Reinsdorf told @NBCSChicago the Bulls want Zach LaVine "here for years to come."

An offseason of answers looms.
An offseason of answers looms. Column: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:51 PM
As of now, Bulls injury report lists Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) and Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) as questionable vs. Bucks.
Zach LaVine lands in health and safety protocols ahead of Wednesday's Game 5
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:14 PM
Full Zach LaVine health and safety protocol story with reaction from DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, as well as an Alex Caruso update that isn't so great leading into tomorrow night's Game 5.
Full Zach LaVine health and safety protocol story with reaction from DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, as well as an Alex Caruso update that isn’t so great leading into tomorrow night’s Game 5.
DeMar DeRozan said he spoke with Zach LaVine this morning before his COVID results came back and tried to help him stay positive.
“I think he was more frustrated than anything, honestly. That frustration outweighed anything else regardless of how he felt.” – 2:25 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.”
Added he checked in with LaVine this morning: “He was just frustrated… I was just trying to be there, keep him positive mentally more than anything.” – 2:22 PM
Bulls' Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 health and safety protocols; guard expected to miss Game 5
Bulls G Zach LaVine entering COVID protocols has seen Bucks go from 10-point favorites to laying 12, the largest spread we've seen this NBA postseason. Give that the playoff field is dwindling, Wednesday's game will likely feature league's largest point spread until next season.
Report: Zach LaVine out for Bulls-Bucks Game 5 (coronavirus protocols)
Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as "questionable" for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there's still more testing to do. But LaVine won't travel with team today

Donovan did add he knows LaVine "didn't feel great" this morning
Donovan did add he knows LaVine “didn’t feel great” this morning – 1:40 PM
LaVine wasn't feeling well, and that's why a test was done. He will undergo further testing the next 24 hours. Being called "questionable."
Donovan says LaVine will be listed as questionable for Game 5
He was not feeling great this morning, per Donovan, but will have to through more testing which will give the Bulls more clarity on his status for Game 5. He won’t travel with the team later today to Milwaukee – 1:38 PM
KC Johnson: Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 27, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine, asked if he’ll play in Bulls’ regular season finale on Sunday: “We’ll evaluate it. I don’t know yet.” Why would he? “I love basketball. I’ve been playing injured the whole year. I want to continue to fight.” Added he’ll listen to medical staff/team on what’s best -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 9, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine (knee) is in vs. Charlotte, Alex Caruso (back) is out, per Billy Donovan -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 8, 2022
