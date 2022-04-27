Zach LaVine "pretty sick" in health and safety protocols

Zach LaVine "pretty sick" in health and safety protocols

Main Rumors

Zach LaVine "pretty sick" in health and safety protocols

April 27, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ayo Dosunmu will start for the #Bulls in the backcourt with DeMar DeRozan while Javonte Green slides into the frontcourt.
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine are out tonight. – 7:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two health-related updates from Billy Donovan’s pregame:
– Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in COVID protocols
– Alex Caruso didn’t get far in concussion protocols. Symptoms flared up when medical started him on bike. He has a “pretty significant headache” – 6:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls are on the road tonight, for an elimination Game 5, against the defending champion Bucks & playing without second-leading scorer Zach LaVine and glue guy Alex Caruso.
Nobody believes the Bulls can win.
So I asked Billy Donovan what gives him belief the Bulls can win: pic.twitter.com/qOCWcAURBG6:30 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine was feeling “pretty sick” when he checked in on him. – 6:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Zach LaVine is feeling under the weather as he deals with health & safety protocols. Alex Caruso tried riding stationary bike last night and experienced headache, which ended chances to play in Game 5. #Bulls6:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in COVID protocol, per Billy Donovan. – 6:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in the health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine to have offseason knee surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/rep…6:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine will miss Game 5, but LaVine also has other issues to deal with. According to a source, LaVine has downplayed the level of discomfort in his left knee all year, and will have surgery immediately after the season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2…12:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
For must-win game, Bulls officially list Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/for…11:57 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls list both Zach LaVine (health and safety) and Alex Caruso (concussion) as OUT for tonight’s Game 5 vs Bucks – 10:23 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) both listed out for Game 5 tonight on latest injury report. They were questionable yesterday. #Bulls10:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks. – 9:35 AM

More on this storyline

Chicago: Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / April 26, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home