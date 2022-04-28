Cavs could have interest in Tyus Jones, Delon Wright

The Cavs could pivot, taking Rubio out of their hypothetical plans. There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Delon Wright said that he would like to be back next season. pic.twitter.com/Kybi2BIjX1 – 11:53 AM
Delon Wright said that he would like to be back next season. pic.twitter.com/Kybi2BIjX1 – 11:53 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Which Grizzlies have proven themselves to be reliable in this series? Brandon Clarke. Desmond Bane. Tyus Jones, maybe. That’s it. Hard to win like that. – 8:28 PM
Which Grizzlies have proven themselves to be reliable in this series? Brandon Clarke. Desmond Bane. Tyus Jones, maybe. That’s it. Hard to win like that. – 8:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Thought this was funny last night
As Delon Wright shoots his free throw, Okongwu starts to clap in the middle of it, and Wright gives him a look after the miss like it threw him off
Then on the second attempt, Bam seemed to try for himself lol pic.twitter.com/uvHZnBgb6N – 11:26 AM
Thought this was funny last night
As Delon Wright shoots his free throw, Okongwu starts to clap in the middle of it, and Wright gives him a look after the miss like it threw him off
Then on the second attempt, Bam seemed to try for himself lol pic.twitter.com/uvHZnBgb6N – 11:26 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: Delon Wright said he would like to return to the Hawks in free agency but knows it’s a business at the end of the day. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 27, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Antonio Lang, Delon Wright, Goran Dragic, Raul Neto, Tyus Jones, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.