Celtics expect Jaylen Brown's hamstring injury to impact him in Bucks series

While the Celtics took care of business and swept the Nets after another close game, Jaylen Brown said he had some “hamstring problems” going into the second half. Brown stayed on the floor, though, and helped the C’s close out the Nets in a 116-112 victory Monday at Barclays Center. “I’m alright,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston after the game. “I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for the next one.” -via Booth Newspapers / April 26, 2022