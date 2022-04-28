Chris Paul makes history in Suns win to clinch series

Jorge Sierra: Most shots without a miss in a game in NBA playoffs history 1. Chris Paul: 14 2. Nene and Larry O’Neill: 12 OUTRAGEOUS. Especially as a point guard. At 6-foot. At almost 37.
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I’m not in Phoenix if not for Willie.” – Chris Paul said Willie Green was one of the first people who knew the Suns were on his mind before the trade went down – 10:55 PM
“I’m not in Phoenix if not for Willie.” – Chris Paul said Willie Green was one of the first people who knew the Suns were on his mind before the trade went down – 10:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul: “There is nothing like playing in this city.” @cp3 shouts out the Smoothie King Center staff, notably Chris who mans the visiting locker room, and calls them “family.” CP also shouts out Lil Wayne and wore a Young Money necklace the rapper gave him. @New Orleans Pelicans – 10:55 PM
Chris Paul: “There is nothing like playing in this city.” @cp3 shouts out the Smoothie King Center staff, notably Chris who mans the visiting locker room, and calls them “family.” CP also shouts out Lil Wayne and wore a Young Money necklace the rapper gave him. @New Orleans Pelicans – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker also wearing the “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirt as well. Chris Paul wearing a chain that he said Lil Wayne gave him during his time here in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/38pOJkZNzm – 10:54 PM
Devin Booker also wearing the “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirt as well. Chris Paul wearing a chain that he said Lil Wayne gave him during his time here in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/38pOJkZNzm – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul X Devin Booker = Game 6 closeout win. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5IIPgqUNCA – 10:52 PM
Chris Paul X Devin Booker = Game 6 closeout win. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5IIPgqUNCA – 10:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Perfect-shooting Chris Paul makes history, leads Suns past Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/per… – 10:48 PM
Perfect-shooting Chris Paul makes history, leads Suns past Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/per… – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We needed it. That team right there, they pushed us.” – Chris Paul on his historic 14-for-14 performance.
Said he told Monty he was going to get aggressive – 10:46 PM
“We needed it. That team right there, they pushed us.” – Chris Paul on his historic 14-for-14 performance.
Said he told Monty he was going to get aggressive – 10:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Willie Green said he and Chris Paul shut off communication during this series and had to act as though they weren’t brothers and friends. – 10:32 PM
Willie Green said he and Chris Paul shut off communication during this series and had to act as though they weren’t brothers and friends. – 10:32 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Only two players left from the 2005 draft class in the NBA right now
Lou Williams: 6.3 ppg this season
Chris Paul: You just watched what he did – 10:31 PM
Only two players left from the 2005 draft class in the NBA right now
Lou Williams: 6.3 ppg this season
Chris Paul: You just watched what he did – 10:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Paul’s last three closeout wins:
2021 vs. Nuggets: 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting.
2021 vs. Clippers: 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting.
2022 vs. Pelicans: 33 points on 14-of-14 shooting.
That’s an average of 37 points on 77.2% shooting.
This man is the grim reaper. – 10:27 PM
Chris Paul’s last three closeout wins:
2021 vs. Nuggets: 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting.
2021 vs. Clippers: 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting.
2022 vs. Pelicans: 33 points on 14-of-14 shooting.
That’s an average of 37 points on 77.2% shooting.
This man is the grim reaper. – 10:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green joked before tonight’s game that him and CP weren’t friends during this series.
But we all know the brotherhood with these two guys is special. pic.twitter.com/UMIJQZEvc1 – 10:18 PM
Willie Green joked before tonight’s game that him and CP weren’t friends during this series.
But we all know the brotherhood with these two guys is special. pic.twitter.com/UMIJQZEvc1 – 10:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Chris Paul just had the greatest shooting night in NBA history. First player to ever hit and take 14 shots in a playoff game. It’s just 9th time ever a player has taken at least 14 shots and hit them all. Only 2 others also hit all their FTs — none more than CP3’s 4 FTAs tonight. – 10:09 PM
Chris Paul just had the greatest shooting night in NBA history. First player to ever hit and take 14 shots in a playoff game. It’s just 9th time ever a player has taken at least 14 shots and hit them all. Only 2 others also hit all their FTs — none more than CP3’s 4 FTAs tonight. – 10:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
My big takeaways from this Suns-Pelicans series:
-Chris Paul is 27, not 37.
-How the hell did Jose Alvarado go undrafted
-Willie Green is gonna make a dent on this league – 10:08 PM
My big takeaways from this Suns-Pelicans series:
-Chris Paul is 27, not 37.
-How the hell did Jose Alvarado go undrafted
-Willie Green is gonna make a dent on this league – 10:08 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Willie Green gave us two truly amazing real moments in playoffs. That speech in Clips game and that real emotion at end of game. Real one. CP3 is a menace. – 10:06 PM
Willie Green gave us two truly amazing real moments in playoffs. That speech in Clips game and that real emotion at end of game. Real one. CP3 is a menace. – 10:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
POINT GOD PERFECTION 🔥
Chris Paul is the first player in NBA history to make 13+ shots in a playoff game without a miss!
CP3: 33 PTS, 14-14 FG, 8 AST
Suns advance to the Western Conference semis ☀️ pic.twitter.com/a4yvSzZd9i – 10:06 PM
POINT GOD PERFECTION 🔥
Chris Paul is the first player in NBA history to make 13+ shots in a playoff game without a miss!
CP3: 33 PTS, 14-14 FG, 8 AST
Suns advance to the Western Conference semis ☀️ pic.twitter.com/a4yvSzZd9i – 10:06 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden and Chris Paul each came up really big tonight to help their teams advance to the semifinals. Imagine if those two were on the same team. – 10:06 PM
James Harden and Chris Paul each came up really big tonight to help their teams advance to the semifinals. Imagine if those two were on the same team. – 10:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s incredible seeing the love —and emotions — between Chris Paul and Willie Green.
“I root for this team when I’m not playing against them,” said Paul, who was 14-for-14 from the field. – 10:06 PM
It’s incredible seeing the love —and emotions — between Chris Paul and Willie Green.
“I root for this team when I’m not playing against them,” said Paul, who was 14-for-14 from the field. – 10:06 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This is what drives me nuts about CP3. This bama went 14-for-14 and was a straight killa in this closeout. I love his edge. But just doesn’t need to do the below the belt stuff when he gets testy. – 10:06 PM
This is what drives me nuts about CP3. This bama went 14-for-14 and was a straight killa in this closeout. I love his edge. But just doesn’t need to do the below the belt stuff when he gets testy. – 10:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul close out game:
— Perfect from the field
— Perfect from three
— Perfect from the line
— Most playoff points ever without missing
— Most playoff field goals ever without missing
POINT. GOD. pic.twitter.com/oQuu6WGfSA – 10:05 PM
Chris Paul close out game:
— Perfect from the field
— Perfect from three
— Perfect from the line
— Most playoff points ever without missing
— Most playoff field goals ever without missing
POINT. GOD. pic.twitter.com/oQuu6WGfSA – 10:05 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
No player in NBA history has ever changed their legacy and place in the history of the game at post 35 years old as Chris Paul has in the last two years. – 10:04 PM
No player in NBA history has ever changed their legacy and place in the history of the game at post 35 years old as Chris Paul has in the last two years. – 10:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul finishes 14-for-14 from the field, setting a new NBA postseason record for most field goals without a miss. – 10:04 PM
Chris Paul finishes 14-for-14 from the field, setting a new NBA postseason record for most field goals without a miss. – 10:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Suns 115, Pelicans 109
Ingram 21 pts & 11 assts
Jones 16 pts & 4 stls
McCollum 16 pts (7-16 FG)
The Pels’ incredible run comes to an end after an all-time great performance from Chris Paul (33 pts, 14-14 FG). What a season from this group. The future is bright in NOLA. – 10:04 PM
Final: Suns 115, Pelicans 109
Ingram 21 pts & 11 assts
Jones 16 pts & 4 stls
McCollum 16 pts (7-16 FG)
The Pels’ incredible run comes to an end after an all-time great performance from Chris Paul (33 pts, 14-14 FG). What a season from this group. The future is bright in NOLA. – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul in the first round:
68 AST
9 TOV pic.twitter.com/jSrUBqNryh – 10:03 PM
Chris Paul in the first round:
68 AST
9 TOV pic.twitter.com/jSrUBqNryh – 10:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most shots without a miss in a game in NBA playoffs history
1. Chris Paul: 14
2. Nene and Larry O’Neill: 12
OUTRAGEOUS. Especially as a point guard. At 6-foot. At almost 37. – 10:03 PM
Most shots without a miss in a game in NBA playoffs history
1. Chris Paul: 14
2. Nene and Larry O’Neill: 12
OUTRAGEOUS. Especially as a point guard. At 6-foot. At almost 37. – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul tonight:
33 PTS
14-14 FG
The most points without missing in a playoff game ever. Also the most makes without missing in a playoff game ever. pic.twitter.com/q2V1EBpGfi – 10:02 PM
Chris Paul tonight:
33 PTS
14-14 FG
The most points without missing in a playoff game ever. Also the most makes without missing in a playoff game ever. pic.twitter.com/q2V1EBpGfi – 10:02 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Chris Paul is the only player in NBA history to shoot 100% FG in a playoff game. (Minimum 12 attempts) 14-14 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT – 10:02 PM
Chris Paul is the only player in NBA history to shoot 100% FG in a playoff game. (Minimum 12 attempts) 14-14 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT – 10:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Just an insane performance from Chris Paul in the Game 6 win:
33 points on a perfect 14-for-14 shooting!!! (an NBA postseason record for most made shots without a miss)
5 rebounds
8 assists – 10:02 PM
Just an insane performance from Chris Paul in the Game 6 win:
33 points on a perfect 14-for-14 shooting!!! (an NBA postseason record for most made shots without a miss)
5 rebounds
8 assists – 10:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green and Chris Paul share a long embrace at the end of the series pic.twitter.com/JvdPAUVVGW – 10:02 PM
Willie Green and Chris Paul share a long embrace at the end of the series pic.twitter.com/JvdPAUVVGW – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No player in NBA postseason history has ended a game with 30+ points and making every field goal and every free throw.
Chris Paul (33 points, 14/14 FGs, 1/1 3s, 4/4 FTs) just did it in Year 17 in a closeout game in his original NBA city. He turns 37 years old next week #PointGod – 10:02 PM
No player in NBA postseason history has ended a game with 30+ points and making every field goal and every free throw.
Chris Paul (33 points, 14/14 FGs, 1/1 3s, 4/4 FTs) just did it in Year 17 in a closeout game in his original NBA city. He turns 37 years old next week #PointGod – 10:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul set an NBA playoff record for most made field goals without a single miss at 14 – 10:01 PM
Chris Paul set an NBA playoff record for most made field goals without a single miss at 14 – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chris Paul played an entire close-out game the way he typically closes out games — record setting 14 of 14, 4 for 4 from the line, for 33 with eight assists. A masterpiece. – 10:01 PM
Chris Paul played an entire close-out game the way he typically closes out games — record setting 14 of 14, 4 for 4 from the line, for 33 with eight assists. A masterpiece. – 10:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix Suns‘ Chris Paul sets NBA postseason record for most field-goals made without a miss: 14 for 14. – 10:00 PM
Phoenix Suns‘ Chris Paul sets NBA postseason record for most field-goals made without a miss: 14 for 14. – 10:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chris Paul went 14-14 from the field tonight, setting a new NBA record for most FG made in a playoff game without a miss.
The previous record of 12 was shared by Larry McNeill (April 13, 1975) and Nene (April 23, 2017). – 10:00 PM
Chris Paul went 14-14 from the field tonight, setting a new NBA record for most FG made in a playoff game without a miss.
The previous record of 12 was shared by Larry McNeill (April 13, 1975) and Nene (April 23, 2017). – 10:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul is looking like he isn’t going to let that championship elude him again. – 10:00 PM
Chris Paul is looking like he isn’t going to let that championship elude him again. – 10:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Paul, 14 for 14 in a closeout game. And 4 for 4 at the line. No freebies. pic.twitter.com/uXUxKZiHzN – 10:00 PM
Chris Paul, 14 for 14 in a closeout game. And 4 for 4 at the line. No freebies. pic.twitter.com/uXUxKZiHzN – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chris Paul was 14-of-14.
It’s the best shooting performance in NBA playoff history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Also, Paul didn’t miss a free throw either. He was 4-of-4 from the line. – 10:00 PM
Chris Paul was 14-of-14.
It’s the best shooting performance in NBA playoff history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Also, Paul didn’t miss a free throw either. He was 4-of-4 from the line. – 10:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
We’ve just witnessed the all-time Chris Paul Point God game. pic.twitter.com/srneRbLTOQ – 9:59 PM
We’ve just witnessed the all-time Chris Paul Point God game. pic.twitter.com/srneRbLTOQ – 9:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
This series goes any longer and there might be an entire Chris Paul section in next season’s officiating points of emphasis. – 9:58 PM
This series goes any longer and there might be an entire Chris Paul section in next season’s officiating points of emphasis. – 9:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If it feels like Chris Paul hasn’t missed a shot…it’s because he hasn’t. Wow. – 9:58 PM
If it feels like Chris Paul hasn’t missed a shot…it’s because he hasn’t. Wow. – 9:58 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“talk about how you’re so dependably, amazingly killer in crunch time”
cp3: pic.twitter.com/4tGwWXB2U7 – 9:58 PM
“talk about how you’re so dependably, amazingly killer in crunch time”
cp3: pic.twitter.com/4tGwWXB2U7 – 9:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I saw CP3 bury the Clippers on the last day of June last year after he missed the first couple games of WCF in H&S and looked raggedy in Games 3-5.
But this is wild. – 9:58 PM
I saw CP3 bury the Clippers on the last day of June last year after he missed the first couple games of WCF in H&S and looked raggedy in Games 3-5.
But this is wild. – 9:58 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The record for most shots taken and made in a playoff game is 12 — Nene in 2017 with the Rockets and Larry McNeill in 1975 for the Suns. Hell, only five guys have ever hit all 10 or more of their field goal attempts in a playoff game. Chris Paul is 14-for-14. – 9:57 PM
The record for most shots taken and made in a playoff game is 12 — Nene in 2017 with the Rockets and Larry McNeill in 1975 for the Suns. Hell, only five guys have ever hit all 10 or more of their field goal attempts in a playoff game. Chris Paul is 14-for-14. – 9:57 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Chris Paul is a genius.
In the words of Macho Man Randy Savage: You may not like it, but accept it. – 9:57 PM
Chris Paul is a genius.
In the words of Macho Man Randy Savage: You may not like it, but accept it. – 9:57 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
CP3 is 14 of 14 from the floor, and 1 of 1 in hitting Jose Alvarado upside his head. – 9:56 PM
CP3 is 14 of 14 from the floor, and 1 of 1 in hitting Jose Alvarado upside his head. – 9:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Chris Paul with another huge jumper. He’s got 33 points and 8 assists on 14-of-14 shooting.
An all-time performance from one of the all-time greats. Pels are still within 3 with 21.7 seconds left. – 9:55 PM
Chris Paul with another huge jumper. He’s got 33 points and 8 assists on 14-of-14 shooting.
An all-time performance from one of the all-time greats. Pels are still within 3 with 21.7 seconds left. – 9:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Chris Paul on the right block. Amazing how he can keep getting to that shot. – 9:55 PM
Chris Paul on the right block. Amazing how he can keep getting to that shot. – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This man Chris Paul has a 33-point 💯 in a one-possession closeout. No way man…. – 9:55 PM
This man Chris Paul has a 33-point 💯 in a one-possession closeout. No way man…. – 9:55 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
LMAO. Chris Paul is 14 of 14 in a closeout game on the road, weeks away from turning 37 yrs old – 9:55 PM
LMAO. Chris Paul is 14 of 14 in a closeout game on the road, weeks away from turning 37 yrs old – 9:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Chris Paul is playing this game like a man who knows he’ll have Scott Foster in an elimination game if he doesn’t win – 9:55 PM
Chris Paul is playing this game like a man who knows he’ll have Scott Foster in an elimination game if he doesn’t win – 9:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty sure Jose is telling people on the bench his mouth is bloody after getting elbowed by Chris Paul on that drive. – 9:55 PM
Pretty sure Jose is telling people on the bench his mouth is bloody after getting elbowed by Chris Paul on that drive. – 9:55 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
So many huge efforts tonight by the Pelicans’ rookies.
But C.J. McCollum’s foul trouble made him a non-factor in the second half, and Chris Paul is just incredible. – 9:54 PM
So many huge efforts tonight by the Pelicans’ rookies.
But C.J. McCollum’s foul trouble made him a non-factor in the second half, and Chris Paul is just incredible. – 9:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Do not understand how the refs didn’t even take a look at Jose getting elbowed in the face by CP… – 9:54 PM
Do not understand how the refs didn’t even take a look at Jose getting elbowed in the face by CP… – 9:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul hits his FOURTEENTH shot without a miss, but the Pelicans respond quickly. Suns up 3 with the ball with 21.7 seconds to go, Monty takes a timeout – 9:54 PM
Chris Paul hits his FOURTEENTH shot without a miss, but the Pelicans respond quickly. Suns up 3 with the ball with 21.7 seconds to go, Monty takes a timeout – 9:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If Chris Paul was Jaxson Hayes he would be in The Hague right now – 9:53 PM
If Chris Paul was Jaxson Hayes he would be in The Hague right now – 9:53 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chris Paul always seems to avoid the in-game flagrant fouls 🤦♂️ – 9:53 PM
Chris Paul always seems to avoid the in-game flagrant fouls 🤦♂️ – 9:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Alvarado is going to be thrilled when that gets upgraded to a flagrant on Chris Paul tomorrow. It’ll be very helpful. – 9:53 PM
Alvarado is going to be thrilled when that gets upgraded to a flagrant on Chris Paul tomorrow. It’ll be very helpful. – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul hits two FTs. Pelicans fans really wanted an offensive foul call after watching the replay, but won’t get one. Suns up 6 with 1:01 to play – 9:52 PM
Chris Paul hits two FTs. Pelicans fans really wanted an offensive foul call after watching the replay, but won’t get one. Suns up 6 with 1:01 to play – 9:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
This seems like a good time to repost an exclusive I had with @Chris Paul at the top of the season. Even though he’s a HOF-er, he told me that before games, he still imagines that he’s a rookie about to go up against Steve Nash.
amp.foxsports.com/stories/nba/ch… – 9:52 PM
This seems like a good time to repost an exclusive I had with @Chris Paul at the top of the season. Even though he’s a HOF-er, he told me that before games, he still imagines that he’s a rookie about to go up against Steve Nash.
amp.foxsports.com/stories/nba/ch… – 9:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rare mistake by Herb Jones there. He drifted a little too far off Devin Booker looking to help against the potential Chris Paul drive. – 9:50 PM
Rare mistake by Herb Jones there. He drifted a little too far off Devin Booker looking to help against the potential Chris Paul drive. – 9:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The record for best shooting without a miss in a playoff game is 12-for-12, done twice (Nene in 2017 and Larry McNeil in 1975).
Right now, Chris Paul is 13-for-13. – 9:47 PM
The record for best shooting without a miss in a playoff game is 12-for-12, done twice (Nene in 2017 and Larry McNeil in 1975).
Right now, Chris Paul is 13-for-13. – 9:47 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Chris Paul is having the best shooting game in NBA playoff history. He’s 13-of-13. No one has ever done it per @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:47 PM
Chris Paul is having the best shooting game in NBA playoff history. He’s 13-of-13. No one has ever done it per @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:47 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
CP3 coming up big in a key playoff game, doesn’t fit the lazy narrative – 9:45 PM
CP3 coming up big in a key playoff game, doesn’t fit the lazy narrative – 9:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tripping foul on Chris Paul is big because it puts Suns over the team limit. Alvarado will be shooting FTs coming out of the timeout, down 1 at 2:35 – 9:45 PM
Tripping foul on Chris Paul is big because it puts Suns over the team limit. Alvarado will be shooting FTs coming out of the timeout, down 1 at 2:35 – 9:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul, who turns 37 in a couple of weeks, is 13-for-13 from the field… – 9:44 PM
Chris Paul, who turns 37 in a couple of weeks, is 13-for-13 from the field… – 9:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Some of these shots from Chris Paul are being aided by a higher power. It’s his time lol – 9:43 PM
Some of these shots from Chris Paul are being aided by a higher power. It’s his time lol – 9:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Chris Paul is having one of *those* kinds of nights and Jose (bleeping) Alvarado is going right back at the Suns as McCollum sits with foul trouble and Phoenix loads up on Ingram. – 9:40 PM
Chris Paul is having one of *those* kinds of nights and Jose (bleeping) Alvarado is going right back at the Suns as McCollum sits with foul trouble and Phoenix loads up on Ingram. – 9:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Chris Paul isn’t just 12-for-12 from the field right now. He also hasn’t even taken a shot directly at the rim yet. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Lz6Y7aIzzZ – 9:40 PM
Chris Paul isn’t just 12-for-12 from the field right now. He also hasn’t even taken a shot directly at the rim yet. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Lz6Y7aIzzZ – 9:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans and Suns are BATTLING in this fourth quarter. Ingram, Trey and now Alvarado. New Orleans has the lead at 100-99 with 6:05 remaining despite perfection from Chris Paul (12-12 shooting). Ayton hasn’t been bad either (9-11 FGs) – 9:37 PM
The Pelicans and Suns are BATTLING in this fourth quarter. Ingram, Trey and now Alvarado. New Orleans has the lead at 100-99 with 6:05 remaining despite perfection from Chris Paul (12-12 shooting). Ayton hasn’t been bad either (9-11 FGs) – 9:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Chris Paul has 27 points and he’s 12-of-12 from the field.
Unreal. – 9:35 PM
Chris Paul has 27 points and he’s 12-of-12 from the field.
Unreal. – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The crowd starts to groan as soon as Chris Paul turns the corner on a ball screen. They all know what’s coming. – 9:34 PM
The crowd starts to groan as soon as Chris Paul turns the corner on a ball screen. They all know what’s coming. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 and Ayton both in to start the fourth quarter. Guessing they will play all of it.
Booker is in too. – 9:27 PM
CP3 and Ayton both in to start the fourth quarter. Guessing they will play all of it.
Booker is in too. – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul 6-of-6 FGs in 3rd quarter for 13 points (1-of-1 3PT)
Has 23 for the game. Is 10-of-10 from the field.
Unless Booker or someone else kicks in, #Suns are going to need more of that to close out this series. Down three after three. #NBAPlayoffs – 9:27 PM
Chris Paul 6-of-6 FGs in 3rd quarter for 13 points (1-of-1 3PT)
Has 23 for the game. Is 10-of-10 from the field.
Unless Booker or someone else kicks in, #Suns are going to need more of that to close out this series. Down three after three. #NBAPlayoffs – 9:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, combined 10/10 from midrange, 4/5 from floater range. Ayton just gave them their first miss. – 9:17 PM
Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, combined 10/10 from midrange, 4/5 from floater range. Ayton just gave them their first miss. – 9:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
CP and Ayton were of course ready for the adjustment of putting 2 on Chris in PnR, they get a Bridges 3 – 9:09 PM
CP and Ayton were of course ready for the adjustment of putting 2 on Chris in PnR, they get a Bridges 3 – 9:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chris Paul has entered the “I’ve had enough” portion of the evening – 9:07 PM
Chris Paul has entered the “I’ve had enough” portion of the evening – 9:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
13-point burst from Chris Paul to start the second half. He’s 10 for 10 from the field. Midrange is a layup for him right now. – 9:05 PM
13-point burst from Chris Paul to start the second half. He’s 10 for 10 from the field. Midrange is a layup for him right now. – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Chris Paul already has 13 points and 2 assists halfway thru the 3rd quarter. He’s coming for blood. – 9:05 PM
Chris Paul already has 13 points and 2 assists halfway thru the 3rd quarter. He’s coming for blood. – 9:05 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Devin Booker back in.
Chris Paul fully cooking.
Pels getting called for a foul every possession.
And a 10-point lead has disappeared in 6 minutes. – 9:04 PM
Devin Booker back in.
Chris Paul fully cooking.
Pels getting called for a foul every possession.
And a 10-point lead has disappeared in 6 minutes. – 9:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And the Suns have the lead. Crowd is upset over the last couple offensive foul calls, and CP3 is making the Pels pay for those calls. He’s got 23 points on 10-of-10 shooting – 9:04 PM
And the Suns have the lead. Crowd is upset over the last couple offensive foul calls, and CP3 is making the Pels pay for those calls. He’s got 23 points on 10-of-10 shooting – 9:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Paul is 10-10 from the field after that middy and the Suns grab a 70-69 lead. Unbelievable. – 9:04 PM
Chris Paul is 10-10 from the field after that middy and the Suns grab a 70-69 lead. Unbelievable. – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is in mode.
Hits first 3. 9-of-9.
#Suns down one. Booker back in. – 9:03 PM
Chris Paul is in mode.
Hits first 3. 9-of-9.
#Suns down one. Booker back in. – 9:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not having Alvarado in for Hayes here is just killer. CP is going after either CJ with 4 fouls or Hayes and getting wherever he wants. – 9:03 PM
Not having Alvarado in for Hayes here is just killer. CP is going after either CJ with 4 fouls or Hayes and getting wherever he wants. – 9:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
My goodness. Chris Paul is now 9-for-9 from the field. Suns only trail by 1. – 9:03 PM
My goodness. Chris Paul is now 9-for-9 from the field. Suns only trail by 1. – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 fouls on CJ McCollum, and Chris Paul drills a 3 to pull the Suns back within 1… – 9:03 PM
5 fouls on CJ McCollum, and Chris Paul drills a 3 to pull the Suns back within 1… – 9:03 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Chris Paul is really 8-for-8. And Ayton is 6-for-6. And New Orleans is winning for the time being anyway. – 9:03 PM
Chris Paul is really 8-for-8. And Ayton is 6-for-6. And New Orleans is winning for the time being anyway. – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is 8-of-8
Deandre Ayton is 6-of-8
Remaining #Suns: 11-of-28. – 9:02 PM
Chris Paul is 8-of-8
Deandre Ayton is 6-of-8
Remaining #Suns: 11-of-28. – 9:02 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Suns offense operating with ease to start the 3Q.
Chris Paul going full 4Q CP mode. Already up to 18 points, 8/8 FG. – 9:02 PM
Suns offense operating with ease to start the 3Q.
Chris Paul going full 4Q CP mode. Already up to 18 points, 8/8 FG. – 9:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Point God doing Point God things. Chris Paul is up to 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and has been masterful to start the 3rd – 9:02 PM
Point God doing Point God things. Chris Paul is up to 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and has been masterful to start the 3rd – 9:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
We’re 4 minutes into the third quarter and Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton haven’t missed a field goal yet. They’ve combined to go 13-for-13. – 9:01 PM
We’re 4 minutes into the third quarter and Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton haven’t missed a field goal yet. They’ve combined to go 13-for-13. – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul just got CJ McCollum on the rip-through for his 4th foul – 8:58 PM
Chris Paul just got CJ McCollum on the rip-through for his 4th foul – 8:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FYI: Chris Paul was at the table trying to check in for the last 2:45 or so of the second quarter. Just couldn’t get a stoppage to check in. – 8:48 PM
FYI: Chris Paul was at the table trying to check in for the last 2:45 or so of the second quarter. Just couldn’t get a stoppage to check in. – 8:48 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Would have been something comedic about Chris Paul and Doc Rivers both losing tonight – 8:45 PM
Would have been something comedic about Chris Paul and Doc Rivers both losing tonight – 8:45 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Suns tried to check Chris Paul back in with about 2:30 left in the half but there wasn’t a stoppage.
A little extra rest for CP, who played just 15 mins in the half and is 4/4 FG. – 8:36 PM
Suns tried to check Chris Paul back in with about 2:30 left in the half but there wasn’t a stoppage.
A little extra rest for CP, who played just 15 mins in the half and is 4/4 FG. – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 58, Suns 48
– Ingram: 12p, 6a, 3r
– CJ: 13p, 3r
– Nance: 10p, 7r
– Herb: 7p, 3r, 2a, 3s
Pels: 48.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 9/9 FT
Suns: 48.6 FG%, 4/11 3P, 10/10 FT
– Booker: 2p, 1/4 FG, 0/3 3P
– CP: 10p
– Ayton: 12p, 5/5 FG – 8:35 PM
HALF: Pelicans 58, Suns 48
– Ingram: 12p, 6a, 3r
– CJ: 13p, 3r
– Nance: 10p, 7r
– Herb: 7p, 3r, 2a, 3s
Pels: 48.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 9/9 FT
Suns: 48.6 FG%, 4/11 3P, 10/10 FT
– Booker: 2p, 1/4 FG, 0/3 3P
– CP: 10p
– Ayton: 12p, 5/5 FG – 8:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans have been able to rattle the Suns a little bit in these minutes with no Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker at 13 minutes. Wonder if they’ll up that in the second half. – 8:29 PM
Pelicans have been able to rattle the Suns a little bit in these minutes with no Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker at 13 minutes. Wonder if they’ll up that in the second half. – 8:29 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Chris Paul been getting to that right elbow shot for 40 years & it ain’t damn thing you can do about it 🤣 – 8:24 PM
Chris Paul been getting to that right elbow shot for 40 years & it ain’t damn thing you can do about it 🤣 – 8:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Feels like Chris Paul might’ve hit more elbow jumpers in this series than David West hit in his whole career. – 8:22 PM
Feels like Chris Paul might’ve hit more elbow jumpers in this series than David West hit in his whole career. – 8:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jose Alvarado will not stop Chris Paul’ing Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/VJ2bUQfwQJ – 8:15 PM
Jose Alvarado will not stop Chris Paul’ing Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/VJ2bUQfwQJ – 8:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jose Alvarado, when Chris Paul gets aggravated with him… AK pic.twitter.com/1YxN1jlcN0 – 8:15 PM
Jose Alvarado, when Chris Paul gets aggravated with him… AK pic.twitter.com/1YxN1jlcN0 – 8:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Chris Paul can’t even be mad at some of the stuff Jose is doing. They’re his tactics taken to another level. – 8:14 PM
Chris Paul can’t even be mad at some of the stuff Jose is doing. They’re his tactics taken to another level. – 8:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose just got CP with one of the biggest CP flops I’ve ever seen – 8:13 PM
Jose just got CP with one of the biggest CP flops I’ve ever seen – 8:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul got Jose Alvarado with a shot, but he *was* just standing there. Alvarado flopped like he got shot – 8:13 PM
Chris Paul got Jose Alvarado with a shot, but he *was* just standing there. Alvarado flopped like he got shot – 8:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 just couldn’t resist being the one to set the back screen on Alvarado – 8:13 PM
CP3 just couldn’t resist being the one to set the back screen on Alvarado – 8:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
JaVale McGee collapses to the floor, Jonas Valanciunas picks up his 3rd personal foul.
There’s no doubt that the entire Suns roster graduated with honors from the CP3 school of flops. – 8:07 PM
JaVale McGee collapses to the floor, Jonas Valanciunas picks up his 3rd personal foul.
There’s no doubt that the entire Suns roster graduated with honors from the CP3 school of flops. – 8:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul given belated flagrant foul for kick to Alvarado’s groin nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/chr… – 8:02 PM
Chris Paul given belated flagrant foul for kick to Alvarado’s groin nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/chr… – 8:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.
Booker playing with that old man game for now. Using his body a lot off the dribble. No explosive movements. Wise to do so IMO. – 7:47 PM
Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.
Booker playing with that old man game for now. Using his body a lot off the dribble. No explosive movements. Wise to do so IMO. – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just not backing down.”
Willie Green on rookie Jose Alvarado defending Chris Paul in this #Pelicans-#Suns series.
When @Andrew Lopez asked Green how much is he is telling Alvarado about his close friend:
“Oh I’m telling him everything and you can tell Chris that.” pic.twitter.com/JbRL15p2Uv – 7:43 PM
“He’s just not backing down.”
Willie Green on rookie Jose Alvarado defending Chris Paul in this #Pelicans-#Suns series.
When @Andrew Lopez asked Green how much is he is telling Alvarado about his close friend:
“Oh I’m telling him everything and you can tell Chris that.” pic.twitter.com/JbRL15p2Uv – 7:43 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Suns do not want any part of a Game 7.
Chris Paul aggressive offensively from the jump tonight, already has 4 points in the first 3 mins. – 7:40 PM
The Suns do not want any part of a Game 7.
Chris Paul aggressive offensively from the jump tonight, already has 4 points in the first 3 mins. – 7:40 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
some quick commentary on the CP3/alvarado matchup pic.twitter.com/Pe38OhEwHS – 5:46 PM
some quick commentary on the CP3/alvarado matchup pic.twitter.com/Pe38OhEwHS – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA assesses Chris Paul flagrant 1 foul for kicking rookie Jose Alvarado on jump shot in Game 5 (w/video of play) #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:54 PM
#NBA assesses Chris Paul flagrant 1 foul for kicking rookie Jose Alvarado on jump shot in Game 5 (w/video of play) #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Deandre Ayton has gone from Swiss Army knife to battering ram under the tutelage of Monty Williams and Chris Paul.
@Seerat Sohi on the opportunity Ayton’s been working toward for a long time: theringer.com/2022/4/28/2304… – 4:09 PM
Deandre Ayton has gone from Swiss Army knife to battering ram under the tutelage of Monty Williams and Chris Paul.
@Seerat Sohi on the opportunity Ayton’s been working toward for a long time: theringer.com/2022/4/28/2304… – 4:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. – 2:51 PM
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. – 2:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul has been given a Flagrant Foul 1 for his flailing kick on Jose Alvarado in Game 5. – 2:51 PM
Chris Paul has been given a Flagrant Foul 1 for his flailing kick on Jose Alvarado in Game 5. – 2:51 PM
More on this storyline
Bleacher Report: Nic Claxton broke Shaq’s record for most missed free throws to start a playoff game (0-10) -via Twitter / April 26, 2022
“We all go through periods like that,” coach Steve Nash said of the 23-year-old, who actually had improved his foul shooting this season, jumping from 48.4 percent to 58.1 percent. “He’s a young player playing in a big game, and he’s a developing free-throw shooter, so to speak. “And so I felt for him, but that’s part of the growing pains, and he’s provided a lot for us the last couple months.” -via New York Post / April 26, 2022
That’s a high-stakes time for a debut. Especially for Ben Simmons. The last time he played, teammates reportedly suspected he faked a potential coronavirus exposure to dodge 76ers-Hawks Game 7. He hasn’t played all season due to some combination of trade demand/holdout, mental-health issues and back issues. His distinctive style – a tall point guard who’s an extremely reluctant shooter – could make it tough for him and his new teammates to mesh. Even without Simmons’ unique complications, there’s no precedent for someone debuting for a new team in the playoffs after a trade. -via NBC Sports / April 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.