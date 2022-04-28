Devin Booker making his return for Game 6 with minutes restriction

Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing tonight
Source: Twitter @KellanOlson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson in for Devin Booker at the 4:54 mark. Book usually plays the entire 1Q, so Monty is sticking to his word to limit his minutes (at least for now) – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker out, Cam Johnson in. #Suns #Pelicans 4:54 left in 1st quarter. – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson checks in for Devin Booker seven minutes in.
Booker normally plays the entire first/third quarter and then gets a few minutes of rest.
Cam Johnson checks in for Devin Booker seven minutes in.
Booker normally plays the entire first/third quarter and then gets a few minutes of rest.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.
Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones swipes Devin Booker and Brandon Ingram hits Jaxson Hayes with the touchdown pass.
Herb Jones swipes Devin Booker and Brandon Ingram hits Jaxson Hayes with the touchdown pass.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jones on Booker. Haven’t seen a real explosive move yet.
Jones on Booker. Haven’t seen a real explosive move yet.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hits his first bucket and the Suns are 5-for-6 to start Game 6 – 7:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker converts on his first shot attempt. Calm stroll to the elbow off a ball screen. – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans coach Willie Green anticipated Devin Booker returning ‘faster’ from hamstring injury #NBAPlayoffs #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
D-Book looking ready for Game 6 ☀️
D-Book looking ready for Game 6 ☀️
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Devin Booker update & Game 6 preview here we go! @NBATV @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @New Orleans Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4RCzFbqa8e – 7:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker’s defensive assignment to start the game has been Hayes. I wonder how often he’s used as a screener tonight to make Booker work more. Green is definitely going to have some type of element in his gameplan to go at him a bit. – 7:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Devin Booker tells me he’s ready to go after pre-game workout. Possible extra motivation? Booker brings “F*** Jae Crowder” t-shirt into the Suns’ locker room. The All-Star and Suns assistant Jarrett Jack also seemed energized by a trash talking Pels fan during workout. pic.twitter.com/OoRiujAmXR – 6:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Jarrett Jack tracked down those “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirts. Gives one to a smiling Devin Booker, who takes off with it after his pregame warmup.
Looks like Jarrett Jack tracked down those “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirts. Gives one to a smiling Devin Booker, who takes off with it after his pregame warmup.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker going through his normal pregame routine pic.twitter.com/wIoOt1vs7z – 6:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
There were two fans walking around with “F*** Jar Crowder” shirts with extras in their hand.
There were two fans walking around with “F*** Jar Crowder” shirts with extras in their hand.
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Devin Booker is playin! @NBAonTNT @NBATV @Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/v7wG65qwiC – 6:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nine days after he hurt his hamstring, Devin Booker will return in a close-out opportunity for the Suns. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Suns’ Devin Booker getting warm before Game 6 vs. Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ShlGsmUgNa – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saw Devin Booker doing his usual work on #Suns box set players do lifts and stretches. #NBAPlayoffs – 6:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Suns’ Devin Booker set to return Thursday for Game 6 vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/rep… – 6:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing. Willie Green said if anything he thought Booker would be back sooner knowing how quickly he has returned from injuries in the past. – 6:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says, “Chris {Paul} and I are not friends right now,” during this playoff series.
Willie Green says, “Chris {Paul} and I are not friends right now,” during this playoff series.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Devin Booker expected to return for Phoenix Suns in Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re preparing for both.” Willie Green on the idea of Devin Booker (hamstring) playing or not. #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs – 5:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Willie Green said the Pelicans have been preparing for both possibilities when it comes to Devin Booker playing or not tonight. – 5:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans coach Willie Green said team was preparing for Book to play or not play. Had both scenarios as a part of the game plan. – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star to return Thursday in Game 6 vs. Pelicans, per report
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star to return Thursday in Game 6 vs. Pelicans, per report
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans never believed Devin Booker’s hamstring injury would be something that kept him out for weeks. Willie Green told people in the org Booker would be back sooner than many were anticipating. – 5:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have officially upgraded Devin Booker to questionable for Game 6 tonight – 5:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games. – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and the Suns rolling up to the arena. We’ll have a better idea on his status here soon, but for now he’s still officially listed as out pic.twitter.com/cLJHwynoDe – 5:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
(Booker’s still listed as out on the latest injury report 3 hours before tip fwiw) – 4:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Devin Booker to progress toward a return soon
Suns’ Devin Booker to progress toward a return soon
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
At practice today, Monty Williams said there’s no update on Devin Booker, other than he’s “progressing.” Also spoke about his experience with hamstring injuries and touched on the situation with the series: pic.twitter.com/P5xfiO4h1E – 11:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Game. Six. Preview.
Game. Six. Preview.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams earlier today after practice said there is no update on Devin Booker. He’s progressing. – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injured Devin Booker listed as out for Game 6 with #Suns one win from clinching series over #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I can’t front.
I can’t wait until tomorrow with Devin Booker (hamstring) possible return for Game 6 at #Pelicans.
I can’t front.
I can’t wait until tomorrow with Devin Booker (hamstring) possible return for Game 6 at #Pelicans.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Devin Booker could return in Suns-Pelicans Game 6 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/rep… – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
For the curious:
It can be confusing, frustrating, entertaining or whatever word you want to use about how injuries are reported.
For the curious:
It can be confusing, frustrating, entertaining or whatever word you want to use about how injuries are reported.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injured Devin Booker (hamstring) listed as out for Game 6 with #Suns up 3-2, but reportedly could return Thursday night (w/video) https://t.co/rG0QUM6I6x via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jJiSkBq7Ri – 8:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are listing Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) on the injury report as out for tomorrow’s Game 6 in New Orleans.
Suns are listing Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) on the injury report as out for tomorrow’s Game 6 in New Orleans.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Devin Booker’s imminent return to the Suns’ lineup: es.pn/3MzGYMv – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If Devin Booker (hamstring) is able to go, should #Suns play him Game 6 Thursday at New Orleans with 3-2 series lead over #Pelicans? – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 6. #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are officially listing Devin Booker as out for Game 6 tomorrow. Multiple reports today have said that could change, but for now, that’s what he’s listed as – 7:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. – 6:47 PM
