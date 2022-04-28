Donovan Mitchell officially available for Game 6

Donovan Mitchell officially available for Game 6

Main Rumors

Donovan Mitchell officially available for Game 6

April 28, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.
#TakeNote | @kslsports2:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell is officially available to play tonight. – 2:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Dallas. – 2:39 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj10:00 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Jazz are listing Donovan Mitchell (bilateral quadriceps contusions) as probable for Game 6 vs the Mavs tomorrow (9p CDT, BSSW). – 8:05 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell (bilateral quadriceps contusions) is probable to play in Thursday’s Game 6 against the Mavericks. – 6:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 6 against Mavericks https://t.co/aDrXAmGsbd pic.twitter.com/nF2GH7b2jD6:30 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
2022 Playoffs:
Donovan Mitchell:
130 points on 116 FG attempts
CJ McCollum:
117 points on 109 FG attempts
Jalen Brunson:
143 points on 109 FG attempts – 5:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah star Donovan Mitchell (quad bruises) says he will play in Mavs-Jazz Game 6 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…4:33 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ‘good to go’ for Game 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id…3:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Donovan Mitchell on home crowd in elimination Game 6: “Everybody knows and feels it. We don’t want this to be the end. We’ve got to go out there and give energy — and we have one of the best homecourt advantages for a reason. I’m pretty sure it will be rocking tomorrow night.” – 3:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell explains his injuries and says he’ll be good to go for tomorrow’s Game 6 against the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | ⁦@kslsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/SoF6xLc9dg3:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he’ll “be ready to go tomorrow.” Said there was a little soreness. Two bruises on the left, one on the right. – 3:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell said he’s feeling good and “I’ll be ready to go tomorrow” for Game 6 – 3:26 PM

More on this storyline

Ben Anderson: Donovan Mitchell did go through practice today for the @Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/WgAeNrWCvu -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 27, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home