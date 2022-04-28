Fred VanVleet out for Game 6

Michael Grange: Fred VanVleet (hip) is out for Game 6.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nice quick pre-game sessions with Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers, which was most welcome.
No news, just there’ll be no Fred VanVleet (like that was a possibility) – 6:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet officially won’t play tonight in Game 6, per Raptors coach Nick Nurse. – 5:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For bookkeeping purposes, Raptors have Fred VanVleet listed as “doubtful” for Game 6 with a hip flexor strain.
For context: OG Anunoby had the same thing out west in November and missed the next 14 games.
“Doubtful” seems pretty good, yet optimistic. – 2:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Game 6 with his hip flexor strain. – 1:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is doubtful for Game 6 against Philadelphia.
VanVleet is one of five All-Stars already this postseason to miss at least one game: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-… – 1:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet is doubtful to play in Game 6 vs the 76ers. – 1:46 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet remains doubtful for Game 6 against Sixers tomorrow. – 1:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor – strain) is doubtful to play against the Sixers tomorrow. – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 6. – 1:45 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
That’s the dirty little secret of the series. His absence also puts the ball in Siakam’s hands more. Not hard to imagine a trade in June based on what we are seeing. RT @Haralabos Voulgaris: Raptors are giving up 1.29 ppp with FVV on the court this series
🧐 – 5:57 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Raptors are giving up 1.29 ppp with FVV on the court this series
🧐 – 2:10 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Raptors are the first team since 2015 to push a Game 6 after trailing 0-3… and they did it without FVV.
Only 3 teams have forced Game 7 after trailing 3-0, per stat guru @Matt Williams. Let’s see if it’s possible here… – 10:34 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
No VanVleet and Doc got van fleeced. Simmons says he’s willing to sit behind Sixers’ bench… – 10:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Sixers tonight:
— Closeout game
— Up 3-1
— At home
— No Fred VanVleet
— Shot 38/27% as a team
— Embiid outscored by Siakam
— Harden outscored by Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/UKgsakmFk2 – 10:27 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Great contribution from Precious Achiuwa tonight for the Raptors. The flip side to VanVleet sitting was the Raptors replacing him with more perimeter size. Philly struggled a ton with that. Embiid seems to be effected by the thumb also. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Sixers are very lucky to have the extra day off. Embiid needs it. Maybe it will help Raptors too with VanVleet, but still hard to imagine he’d be able to play at anything close to a regular level. – 10:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Getting deja vu here … went to the game in Philly in late March without VanVleet; Raps had similar formula for victory in low-scoring game. – 10:07 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Raptors without FVV and no true center with some strong ‘89 Flyin Illini vibes – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers should probably punt the Matisse Thybulle minutes for the rest of the game. Without VanVleet out there, not much of a need for his defense, and his offense has been a disaster. – 8:48 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
If the Raptors actually pull this game out, there’s going to be a lot of mint green being worn in Toronto. See Fred VanVleet. – 8:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nick Nurse says that they’ll probably start Scottie Barnes in place of the injured Fred VanVleet.
He also says that they may change things up center. Khem Birch has started the last two games at center for the Raptors. – 6:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes will start in Game 5 in place of VanVleet. One of Birch, Young or Achiuwa will start at 5. – 6:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes will start for VanVleet. Nurse says they’ll decide between Birch, Achiuwa and Young in the 5th spot next to Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Scottie. – 6:32 PM
Tim Reynolds: Fred VanVleet is officially doubtful for Game 6. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 27, 2022
Austin Krell: Doc Rivers noted that the game plan doesn’t change that much with Fred VanVleet out tonight. Says it adds things defensively for Toronto and takes away some of what they can do offensively. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 25, 2022
Rich Hoffman: Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will likely start for Fred VanVleet. Still didn’t say who will play the 5, could be Birch/Achiuwa/Thad. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / April 25, 2022
