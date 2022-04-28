Khris Middleton could miss entire series vs. Boston

Khris Middleton could miss entire series vs. Boston

Main Rumors

Khris Middleton could miss entire series vs. Boston

April 28, 2022- by

By |

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton could miss the entire potential second-round series as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. Middleton suffered the injury on April 20 and although he initially was supposed to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, Wojnarowski says the team anticipates him missing even more time. “There’s not a sense that he’s going to get reevaluated at two weeks and then all of a sudden be back at practice and be ready to play,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday on NBA Today. “That’s a benchmark in this process. But the Bucks certainly, they’re on the cusp of getting by the Bulls here. They may have to get through another series, a conference semifinal, before they may have the opportunity to get Khris Middleton back in this season.”
Source: Justin Leger @ NBC Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The schedule for Boston/Milwaukee, with a long break between Game 2 and 3, which could help in a Khris Middleton return pic.twitter.com/hJ3t9W9f5B10:27 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
We still don’t know the status of Khris Middleton for this series but there’s 3 off days between games 2 and 3 is potentially very helpful – 10:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms the team will be without Khris Middleton for the start of the second round against the Celtics on Sunday. – 10:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says that with the #Celtics series starting early, they will be without Khris Middleton for Game 1.
But that break between Games 2 and 3 could be big for the all-star. – 10:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Bucks/Celtics will be dynamite, especially if Middleton can make it back by Game 3. Might be best series of the playoffs – 10:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks-Celtics is going to be an awesome matchup. Hope Middleton gets healthy to make it even better. – 9:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
We know Khris Middleton will miss some of the Bucks-Celtics second round series. @Adrian Wojnarowski indicated tonight that his absence could extend longer than that masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…8:23 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Bucks need more time to allow Khris Middleton’s knee to heal, so I suggest letting the Bulls win Game 5. – 12:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 7 early points: A one-legged running baseline middy and a spot-up 3, plus two free throws. A welcome sign for Nets fans and sports bettors taking Durant’s scoring over alike. – 7:16 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Game 5 tonight: Questionable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 27, 2022
Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton (knee) spoke at shootaround this morning. He was hopeful he would be ready to play after two weeks: “I hope so. They say two weeks, hopefully I’ll be ready or close to getting back on the court around then.” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 22, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home