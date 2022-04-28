Malik Beasley: Timberwolves believe it should be 4-1 right now and we should be resting like the Warriors

Malik Beasley: Timberwolves believe it should be 4-1 right now and we should be resting like the Warriors

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley at Timberwolves practice today: “We’re waiting for tomorrow, then it’ll be a Game 7 and then go straight to Golden State. That’s how we feel. We feel confident and ready to get it done.” – 2:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Malik Beasley: “We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting just like Golden State. We made some mistakes. We’re a young team. We got to learn from it and bounce back.” – 2:24 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
icymi- Our Basketball Funeral for Malik Beasley. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SEjZLiyN3v8:14 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant posterized Malik Beasley in Game 5 against the Timberwolves.
@StarksTheDunk is impressed with the play, but tells @Rick Kamla and @ReggieTheus his dunk on Michael Jordan was better.
Who has the best playoff dunk? pic.twitter.com/IjhQiF3Ivj5:15 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant took over social media after leaped up and dunked over a 6-foot-4 Malik Beasley. Some people called it the dunk for the year, and some said it wasn’t even his best.
I ranked Ja Morant’s five best dunks in his career.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…1:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
“Poor guy,” Desmond Bane said of Malik Beasley. “…He gonna see that on Twitter tomorrow.”
It’s tomorrow. And it’s on Twitter.
Story here on the dunk heard a thousand miles away and the unconventional run that followed ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/DW2dJvt26t pic.twitter.com/zBFlJnOvuI8:22 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Poor guy….that’s when you be at the wrong place at the wrong time..[then] Ja does what he does. Poor guy… I like Beasley too. He a good dude. He’s going to see that on Twitter tomorrow.”
-Desmond Bane’s reaction on Ja Moron’s dunk on Malik Beasley – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ja Morant
– Outlines Malik Beasley in chalk to end third quarter
– Hits go-ahead 3 with 1:03 left after Memphis trailed by 13 in fourth quarter
– Hits two free throws to push lead to 3
– Game-winning layup after Anthony Edwards game-tying 3 – 10:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In lieu of flowers, the family of Malik Beasley asks that you make a dona…. – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ja did the Kevin Love dunk on Malik Beasley
Only he actually completed the manuever 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 – 9:34 PM

