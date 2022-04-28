Markieff Morris fined for interfering with game play while on bench

JD Shaw: Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench. Morris grabbed and held Hawks swingman De’Andre Hunter out of bounds during the team’s Game 5 win.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris
Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere
Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:
Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 – 6:01 PM
So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris
Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere
Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:
Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 – 6:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The NBA has fined Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench, per the league. – 5:59 PM
The NBA has fined Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench, per the league. – 5:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Another fine announced for the Heat today. NBA fines Markieff Morris $25,000 for grabbing and holding De’Andre Hunter out of bounds, “which prevented Hunter from completely reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate” during Game 5. – 5:51 PM
Another fine announced for the Heat today. NBA fines Markieff Morris $25,000 for grabbing and holding De’Andre Hunter out of bounds, “which prevented Hunter from completely reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate” during Game 5. – 5:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Markieff Morris fined $25K for interfering with live game play pic.twitter.com/nh1xcWopcw – 5:45 PM
Markieff Morris fined $25K for interfering with live game play pic.twitter.com/nh1xcWopcw – 5:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Byron Spruell has been busy in the NBA fines and collections department. This time it’s Markieff Morris for 25k. pic.twitter.com/Sc5O1nF1EX – 5:45 PM
Byron Spruell has been busy in the NBA fines and collections department. This time it’s Markieff Morris for 25k. pic.twitter.com/Sc5O1nF1EX – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 97-94 victory over the Haws: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Defense, depth carry the night.
2. Max Strus gone wild.
3. Oladipo steps in for Butler, steps up.
4. Trae Young is tormented to the finish.
5. Markieff idle, but has a hand in it. – 8:27 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 97-94 victory over the Haws: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Defense, depth carry the night.
2. Max Strus gone wild.
3. Oladipo steps in for Butler, steps up.
4. Trae Young is tormented to the finish.
5. Markieff idle, but has a hand in it. – 8:27 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 97-94 victory over the Haws: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Defense, depth carry the night.
2. Max Strus gone wild.
3. Oladipo steps in for Butler, steps up.
4. Trae Young tormented to the finish.
5. Markieff idle, but has a hand in it. – 11:10 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 97-94 victory over the Haws: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Defense, depth carry the night.
2. Max Strus gone wild.
3. Oladipo steps in for Butler, steps up.
4. Trae Young tormented to the finish.
5. Markieff idle, but has a hand in it. – 11:10 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
NBATV with the worst, low def angle on Markieff holding Hunter – 8:46 PM
NBATV with the worst, low def angle on Markieff holding Hunter – 8:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Markieff Morris just held De’Andre Hunter. Problem was, Markieff Morris was not in the basketball game at the time. – 8:44 PM
Markieff Morris just held De’Andre Hunter. Problem was, Markieff Morris was not in the basketball game at the time. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris shooting pregame, and this well could be one of those nights that when Erik Spoelstra says all hands on deck, he means it. – 5:50 PM
Markieff Morris shooting pregame, and this well could be one of those nights that when Erik Spoelstra says all hands on deck, he means it. – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.