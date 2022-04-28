Nate McMillan at risk in Atlanta?

Lloyd Pierce was fired last season because he lost the locker room, and mainly Young. One source was asked after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss if McMillan had support in the locker room this season and if he felt like the players believed in their coach; he just laughed. As of a few days ago, McMillan’s job security was not in question. The manner in which the Hawks lost could change opinions, but that remains unclear right now.
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Putting the exit interviews up on @ATLand29 momentarily.
An excerpt from Nate McMillan on Jalen Johnson:
“We’re really looking forward to him playing Summer League, getting better, and earning a right to be in that rotation next season.” pic.twitter.com/Ay81zQqerF – 7:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that when he was in Seattle in the years when the team exited the playoffs early, the Sonics players would stay in town and work out until June to get the feel for continuing to play through a deep postseason. pic.twitter.com/7JLYeKLcx1 – 2:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan when I asked him about his reasoning for not calling a timeout to stop Miami’s run at the end of the first half.
Heat went on a 20-2 run from the 4:56 mark to the 49 second mark. pic.twitter.com/FsthhJz7zG – 11:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Nate McMillan said Heat “blew up” Atlanta’s final play. “They have a hell of a team”… Gallinari said: “They double teamed the corner and I had no outlets [on final possession]. They played smart defense.”… Spoelstra: “This was a really inspiring team win.” – 10:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan on the final play:
“We had two options. The first option was Trae, the second option was Gallo … They blew it up. It was good defense by them.” – 10:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo, who starts tonight, is starting to look like “Oladipo of old” says Nate McMillan – 6:32 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on what the Hawks need to get back to, on offense: “We had zero fast-break points. We’ve got to play faster. And it starts with us getting stops. It’s really difficult to play against a set defense all night long. We’re averaging 98 points a game.” – 5:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan: “We’ve got to find our rhythm. It’s a must-win for us.” – 5:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan what he things will change, with Jimmy Butler out for the Heat:
“… He does a lot for them. But they still have a really good group over there.” pic.twitter.com/wgd8QmUPgr – 5:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan suspects that Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson will see bigger roles with Butler out.
I asked him about Game 4 and Victor Oladipo, whom he coached for three seasons in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/tRLZYS1JvC – 5:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Hawks had zero fast break points in Game 4 vs Heat. “We have to play faster,” Nate McMillan said – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ Nate McMillan has seen it all before from the Heat, and that’s the problem. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “It’s a system that has been in place for a while with Miami. And they do a good job of recruiting and finding those guys that fit the system they want to play.” – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ Nate McMillan has seen it all before from the Heat, and that’s the problem. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “The system they have in place defensively, I faced this same defense in Indiana a couple of years ago when I was in Indiana and we got swept in the playoffs.” – 9:01 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nate McMillan is raving about the Heat defense, the system, how they recruit for the system, and their depth. “It’s a system that has been in place for a while with Miami,” he said, adding that it was there when Miami swept him and Indiana two years ago. – 12:06 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Nate McMillan said he pulled Bogdanovic last night because he looked like he had tired legs. Would have put him back in if the game got close. – 12:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Trae Young’s foot is fine. Clint Capela is feeling fine. McMillan said he thought Bogdanovic’s legs looked heavy last night. That’s why he only played 21 minutes. He’s getting normal treatment today. – 12:03 PM
Lloyd Pierce was fired last season because he lost the locker room, and mainly Young. One source was asked after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss if McMillan had support in the locker room this season and if he felt like the players believed in their coach; he just laughed. As of a few days ago, McMillan’s job security was not in question. The manner in which the Hawks lost could change opinions, but that remains unclear right now. This series was another reminder, though, of McMillan’s lack of playoff success. In his 18 seasons, he’s only advanced out of the first round twice: last season and in 2005 with the Seattle SuperSonics. -via The Athletic / April 27, 2022
As one source said after Game 5, “McMillan’s unimaginative, and when things aren’t going to plan, it’s hard to make an adjustment.” -via The Athletic / April 27, 2022
