NBA fines Jimmy Butler for obscene gesture, fine Miami Heat for making GIF out of it

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler fined $15K by NBA for ‘obscene gesture’ on bench; Heat fined for posting it on social media
cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy…3:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeRozan “Summer of Hell” vs. Jimmy Butler Bootcamp? Hmmm … – 3:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jimmy Butler fined for pelvic thrusts, Heat fined for posting them nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/jim…3:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Here’s a look at the gesture that got Jimmy Butler fined in Game 5 by the NBA si.com/nba/heat/miami…2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA hits Jimmy Butler $15K and #Heat $15K. pic.twitter.com/ypDAiNcr6s2:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture by forward on team bench. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…2:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jimmy Butler and the Heat were both fined. pic.twitter.com/jI8FaT5hIA2:24 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The NBA has fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, the league announced. – 2:21 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture. The franchise was also fined $15,000 for posting it on social media. – 2:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
exclusive look at Jimmy Butler’s reaction to getting fined by the NBA for making an obscene gesture. pic.twitter.com/08KnL3HIiA2:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler getting fined off a reaction to a Max Strus play is fitting – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.” – 2:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Well, that was a bad typo. No, the NBA did not FIRE Jimmy Butler. Let’s try this again.
The NBA has FINED Jimmy Butler and the Heat $15,000 apiece, Butler for making an obscene gesture, the Heat for making a GIF out of it. – 2:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The NBA has fired Jimmy Butler and the Heat $15,000 apiece, Butler for making an obscene gesture, the Heat for making a GIF out of it. – 2:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has fined Jimmy Butler $15,000 for an obscene gesture and fined the Heat another $15,000 for putting it on the internets. pic.twitter.com/hWMRUpch0p2:05 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined 15k for making an obscene gesture. – 2:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s leading scorer against both potential second round matchups:
Philadelphia 76ers: Gabe Vincent
21 PPG on 58% shooting
Toronto Raptors: Jimmy Butler
24 PPG on 47% shooting, 11 APG, 10 RPG, and 2 SPG – 11:01 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker to open the playoffs:
– 53% shooting from 3
– 64% shooting less than 10 feet from the basket: the floater
– Held Trae Young to 29% shooting
– Dominant post-up play?
Right behind Jimmy Butler in terms of 1st round importance pic.twitter.com/ErnI2uqhTv9:25 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to become ‘cave’ men, as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry recover sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:02 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Forget the Warriors’ new mondo lineup, the Heat actually have the best 5-man group of these playoffs:
Kyle Lowry/PJ Tucker/Jimmy Butler/Bam Adebayo/Max Strus are a playoffs-best +37 in 35 minutes, with a +54.6 net rating — both best of any lineups that have played 20+ min – 3:32 PM

