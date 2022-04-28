NBA fines Jimmy Butler for obscene gesture, fine Miami Heat for making GIF out of it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.” – 2:08 PM
Per NBA: “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.” – 2:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s leading scorer against both potential second round matchups:
Philadelphia 76ers: Gabe Vincent
21 PPG on 58% shooting
Toronto Raptors: Jimmy Butler
24 PPG on 47% shooting, 11 APG, 10 RPG, and 2 SPG – 11:01 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker to open the playoffs:
– 53% shooting from 3
– 64% shooting less than 10 feet from the basket: the floater
– Held Trae Young to 29% shooting
– Dominant post-up play?
Right behind Jimmy Butler in terms of 1st round importance pic.twitter.com/ErnI2uqhTv – 9:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Forget the Warriors’ new mondo lineup, the Heat actually have the best 5-man group of these playoffs:
Kyle Lowry/PJ Tucker/Jimmy Butler/Bam Adebayo/Max Strus are a playoffs-best +37 in 35 minutes, with a +54.6 net rating — both best of any lineups that have played 20+ min – 3:32 PM
