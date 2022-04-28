No restrictions for Donovan Mitchell in Game 6

Brad Townsend: No restrictions for Mitchell, Snyder says. “He’s ready to go.”
Source: Twitter @townbrad
Source: Twitter @townbrad
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He’s been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36. – 10:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He’s been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36. – 10:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he’d be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting. – 10:57 PM
This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he’d be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting. – 10:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he’s feeling it. But it’s the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, “You can sleep tomorrow.” – 10:55 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he’s feeling it. But it’s the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, “You can sleep tomorrow.” – 10:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM
Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: “He’s ready to go.” – 8:27 PM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: “He’s ready to go.” – 8:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury. – 8:27 PM
Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury. – 8:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.
During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM
During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.
During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 2:40 PM
Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 2:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Dallas. -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 28, 2022
Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell has officially been put on the injury report as probable to play for the Utah Jazz tomorrow night in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / April 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.