Steven Adams enters health and safety protocols

Christopher Hine: Steven Adams is out for Game 6. He’s entered health and safety protocols. Ziaire Williams is doubtful because of right knee soreness.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
En route to Minneapolis for Grizz/Wolves Game 6 on ESPN. The Grizzlies say Steven Adams is in COVID protocols and will miss the game.
Ziaire Williams is listed as doubtful with knee soreness. – 6:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Steven Adams is OUT for Friday’s Game 6 after entering health and safety protocols, the injury report says.
Ziare Williams is also listed as doubtful, due to right knee soreness. – 6:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Steven Adams is out for Game 6. He’s entered health and safety protocols.
Ziaire Williams is doubtful because of right knee soreness. – 6:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say center Steven Adams has entered health and safety protocols and will be out for Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. – 6:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I thought Memphis would play Steven Adams this game because of his screening that gets Ja downhill
What Memphis is doing instead is bringing both of their bigs up to set screens on both the left and right, and Ja is taking the path of least resistance. – 9:51 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
When was the last time Morant used a highway screen for an easy layup? Or for an early butt screen for an uncontested bucket? In other words, Steven Adams specialties. I agree with @SethPartnow and his tweet last week, not playing Adams was and is a mistake. They r not the same. – 9:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked about Steven Adams role in Game 5, Taylor Jenkins played coy about what that role would be.
My theory is that we will see Adams in this game, not only for offensive rebounding purposes but also to get Ja Morant going downhill with his screening ability. – 5:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Before Game 5, I wrote about how important it is for the Timberwolves to rebound well if they want to win, and how Steven Adams being off the floor makes Memphis at least a little weaker at the thing it does best in the league. startribune.com/timberwolves-g… – 12:38 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in the health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 27, 2022
Chicago: Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / April 26, 2022
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.” Added he checked in with LaVine this morning: “He was just frustrated… I was just trying to be there, keep him positive mentally more than anything.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 26, 2022
