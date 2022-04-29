Billy Donovan: There's no answer as to why Lonzo Ball feels discomfort in his knee

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan sounded like Lonzo Ball’s knee issue is a concern, especially because the organization has “no answer to why he’s feeling discomfort.” – 11:53 AM
Billy Donovan sounded like Lonzo Ball’s knee issue is a concern, especially because the organization has “no answer to why he’s feeling discomfort.” – 11:53 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan echoes concerns about Lonzo Ball’s knee injury: “We don’t have the answer. There’s no answer why he’s having discomfort in his knee.”
Adds the Bulls are hopeful there will be more answers after Lonzo meets with a specialist next week. – 11:52 AM
Billy Donovan echoes concerns about Lonzo Ball’s knee injury: “We don’t have the answer. There’s no answer why he’s having discomfort in his knee.”
Adds the Bulls are hopeful there will be more answers after Lonzo meets with a specialist next week. – 11:52 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball’s frustrations will continue into the offseason as pain continues to throw off his meniscus recovery schedule.
On the path forward for Ball and what it means for the Bulls: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:54 PM
Lonzo Ball’s frustrations will continue into the offseason as pain continues to throw off his meniscus recovery schedule.
On the path forward for Ball and what it means for the Bulls: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It once again sounded like the Bulls front office was going to run this core back next season, and Vooch is all about that. Plus, DeMar wants Zach extended with the max, and Lonzo Ball just wants the knee pain to go away. Player Exit Thursday!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 3:00 PM
It once again sounded like the Bulls front office was going to run this core back next season, and Vooch is all about that. Plus, DeMar wants Zach extended with the max, and Lonzo Ball just wants the knee pain to go away. Player Exit Thursday!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 3:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In his first season with the Bulls, Lonzo Ball made a significant impact at both ends.
Unfortunately, he only played in 35 games—and is set to visit a specialist for a twice-surgically repaired left knee that still pains him.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:59 PM
In his first season with the Bulls, Lonzo Ball made a significant impact at both ends.
Unfortunately, he only played in 35 games—and is set to visit a specialist for a twice-surgically repaired left knee that still pains him.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball on DeMar DeRozan: “In one word, amazing. This is probably one of the best seasons he’s ever had. He’s like a big brother to me, especially being where I’m from. I always looked up to him and it’s just amazing to play alongside him and watch greatness.” – 2:24 PM
Lonzo Ball on DeMar DeRozan: “In one word, amazing. This is probably one of the best seasons he’s ever had. He’s like a big brother to me, especially being where I’m from. I always looked up to him and it’s just amazing to play alongside him and watch greatness.” – 2:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
We just spoke with Lonzo Ball for first time since his knee surgery in late January. Said his rehab is at a “standstill” and that he will visit a specialist next week to consider next steps. Still having pain
On possibility of another operation: “I’m not sure. Hopefully not.” pic.twitter.com/L1xdNxKf1R – 2:12 PM
We just spoke with Lonzo Ball for first time since his knee surgery in late January. Said his rehab is at a “standstill” and that he will visit a specialist next week to consider next steps. Still having pain
On possibility of another operation: “I’m not sure. Hopefully not.” pic.twitter.com/L1xdNxKf1R – 2:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball: “It’s very frustrating. This year, we had a lot of promise, I felt like. And we had a lot of goals that I don’t think were met, mainly due to a lot of health issues.” – 2:10 PM
Lonzo Ball: “It’s very frustrating. This year, we had a lot of promise, I felt like. And we had a lot of goals that I don’t think were met, mainly due to a lot of health issues.” – 2:10 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball said his recovery remains “at a standstill” and he will meet with a knee specialist again next week. He was not sure whether he would require a second surgery this offseason – 2:09 PM
Lonzo Ball said his recovery remains “at a standstill” and he will meet with a knee specialist again next week. He was not sure whether he would require a second surgery this offseason – 2:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball on keeping Bulls core together: “I would love to run it back.” – 2:05 PM
Lonzo Ball on keeping Bulls core together: “I would love to run it back.” – 2:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball said he remains “at a standstill” with his recovery from a torn left meniscus and is scheduled to meet with a specialist. He’s not sure whether a second surgical procedure will be necessary this off-season. – 2:02 PM
Lonzo Ball said he remains “at a standstill” with his recovery from a torn left meniscus and is scheduled to meet with a specialist. He’s not sure whether a second surgical procedure will be necessary this off-season. – 2:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball on his current health: “I’m kind of at a standstill right now.”
Ball still has pain in his knee. He’ll visit another specialist next week but he’s hoping to not need another procedure. – 2:02 PM
Lonzo Ball on his current health: “I’m kind of at a standstill right now.”
Ball still has pain in his knee. He’ll visit another specialist next week but he’s hoping to not need another procedure. – 2:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Another procedure isn’t being ruled out on the knee for Lonzo Ball. – 2:02 PM
Another procedure isn’t being ruled out on the knee for Lonzo Ball. – 2:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lonzo said he’s meeting with another specialist next week, still feeling some knee pain. #Bulls – 2:02 PM
Lonzo said he’s meeting with another specialist next week, still feeling some knee pain. #Bulls – 2:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball says his knee is at a standstill right now. Going to see a specialist next week to figure things out. Still has pain. That’s not good. – 2:01 PM
Lonzo Ball says his knee is at a standstill right now. Going to see a specialist next week to figure things out. Still has pain. That’s not good. – 2:01 PM
More on this storyline
Rob Schaefer: Arturas Karnisovas on long-term concern for Lonzo Ball’s knee: “I’ll be positive, because we missed him greatly this year… We’re going to try to figure it out this summer.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 29, 2022
Joe Cowley: Lonzo Ball says now that team is done his focus on himself and getting the knee better. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 28, 2022
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball said he’s “kind of a standstill right now” and will visit another specialist because he still has pain in his knee. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.