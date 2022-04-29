Chris Boucher on free agency: I love Toronto... I owe it all to Toronto

Chris Boucher on free agency: I love Toronto... I owe it all to Toronto

Chris Boucher on free agency: I love Toronto... I owe it all to Toronto

Josh Lewenberg: Chris Boucher said he hasn’t thought about his upcoming free agency, focus has been on the season. Will get there in the next few weeks/months. “I love Toronto. Toronto did a lot for me. From the young player I was when I came here to who I am now, I owe it all to Toronto.”
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I didn’t really enjoying doing hustle plays until I realized, that’s what I am,” Chris Boucher on an epiphany that could make him a lot of money. – 1:37 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
He’s a free agent this summer…
Chris Boucher: “I love Toronto. Toronto did a lot for me…from the young player I was when I came here — I didn’t know much — to who I am now. I owe it all to Toronto.” pic.twitter.com/QeIfPh66ws1:36 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher said he hasn’t thought about his upcoming free agency, focus has been on the season. Will get there in the next few weeks/months.
“I love Toronto. Toronto did a lot for me. From the young player I was when I came here to who I am now, I owe it all to Toronto.” – 1:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I love Toronto and Toronto did a lot for me …. from the player I was to where I am know, I owe it all to Toronto,” — Chris Boucher said he hasn’t thought too much about free agency, but it’s clear where his heart lies. – 1:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I love Toronto. Toronto did a lot for me, from the young player I was when I came here, I didn’t know much, to who I am now. I owe it all to Toronto.” – Chris Boucher, who adds he hasn’t thought about his free agency. – 1:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It’s a special group of guys, I wouldn’t want to be in the fight with anybody else,” — Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/CjPWziUewf10:01 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
“Guys on this team just showed up night in, night out. Showed their character. Wouldn’t want to go to the fight with anyone else.” – Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/8pO1FVcfqZ9:59 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
props to the raptors for making this a series after falling down 3-0. pascal siakam had a special—and, probably, underrated—season. scottie barnes is everything. stoked to see what toronto does over the offseason. chris boucher forever. – 9:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Stop. Chris Boucher can’t want any of that smoke. Stop bruh. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First half 3s in Canada!
– Danny Green: 4/6
– Toronto Raptors: 3/15
(76ers gonna wish they were up more than one at half while shooting 56.4% from field. Chris Boucher absolutely mauling out there) – 8:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
just an insane half from chris boucher, siakam great, thad being subtle good as always. scottie and gary have had good moments but hurting defensively. NEED better from og and precious in the second half. – 8:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
It was the Danny Green and Chris Boucher show in the first half in Toronto, with the Sixers holding a slim 62-61 lead at the break.
Green (12 on 4-6), Embiid (16 on 5-9) and Harden (12/8) leading the way for Philly. Boucher (19/9), Siakam (18) and Trent Jr (13) for Toronto. – 8:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: 76ers 62, Raptors 61.
Chris Boucher has 19 points and 8 rebounds in 17 minutes for Toronto. Joel Embiid has 16 points and three rebounds for Philly. James Harden has 12 points and 8 assists, but went just 1-for-3 shooting in the 2nd.
Should be a very fun 2nd half. – 8:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher (19 points, 9 rebounds in 17 first-half minutes) has been the best player on the floor in an elimination game that includes Joel Embiid, James Harden and Pascal Siakam (who have all been really good), and I’m here for it. – 8:08 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Chris Boucher playing like the MVP of the Bourbon Bowl – 8:00 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors Chris Boucher, playoff MVP, obviously. #RTZ8:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
What a performance by Chris Boucher. There’s a chance this is his last game as a Raptor (though would think they’d use Bird Rights and bring him back, but that’s his choice) and he’s giving his all. Boucher stuck with it all year. Fell out of rotation, revamped game … – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher might be making himself an awful lot of money tonight.
19 and 8 in 14 minutes – 7:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Chris Boucher is now up to 19 (!) points and eight rebounds in the first half for Toronto. He’s been absolutely everywhere. – 7:59 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
What should they make the Chris Boucher statue? – 7:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher has 19 points, a new playoff career-high… there’s 3.5 minutes left in the 1st half. – 7:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After the aggressiveness Philly displayed in the first quarter, it’s been a slow start to the second. Raptors have outscored the 76ers 8-2 to retake the lead. Huge game so far off the bench for Chris Boucher (12 points, four rebounds) – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
have yourself a half, Chris Boucher. – 7:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang has lost Chris Boucher a couple of times already on back door cuts. Boucher has 12 points and he’s 6/6 from the free throw line. #Sixers7:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher: 12 points (including all 6 of the Raptors’ FTA) and 5 rebounds (4 offensive) in 6 minutes. What a start. – 7:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Thad Young slinging passes to a cutting Chris Boucher, forever. – 7:39 PM

