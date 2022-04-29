Donovan Mitchell on his future in Utah: 'I'll think about it in a week'

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell, when asked to put to rest rumors that might ask out of Utah: “My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that. … I’ll think about it in a week. Right now I’m not thinking about that.”
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Donovan Mitchell on his future: My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that
sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 9:30 AM
Donovan Mitchell on his future: My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that
sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 9:30 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Was this early exit the end of a pretty successful but disappointing chapter in Jazz history? One thing is for certain: Donovan Mitchell will have a lot of say in what comes next for Utah. ESPN story on the state of the Jazz: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:26 AM
Was this early exit the end of a pretty successful but disappointing chapter in Jazz history? One thing is for certain: Donovan Mitchell will have a lot of say in what comes next for Utah. ESPN story on the state of the Jazz: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:26 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
A. Who’s the best player you would trade for Donovan Mitchell?
B. Who’s the best player you would trade for Rudy Gobert? – 8:41 AM
A. Who’s the best player you would trade for Donovan Mitchell?
B. Who’s the best player you would trade for Rudy Gobert? – 8:41 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Donovan Mitchell is questioned about potentially asking out of Utah: “Right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.” pic.twitter.com/mtNZ1c7Ska – 8:34 AM
Donovan Mitchell is questioned about potentially asking out of Utah: “Right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.” pic.twitter.com/mtNZ1c7Ska – 8:34 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell said “yeah” when asked if he wanted to be in Utah. Asked about discussion around NBA he could ask for a trade, he said in part: “I’ll think about it in a week and go from there, but right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.”
His full answer: pic.twitter.com/sIURXszDcC – 2:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell said “yeah” when asked if he wanted to be in Utah. Asked about discussion around NBA he could ask for a trade, he said in part: “I’ll think about it in a week and go from there, but right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.”
His full answer: pic.twitter.com/sIURXszDcC – 2:09 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell pressed again on whether or not he wants to be in Utah.
“My mindset is to win, right now I am not really looking at that.”
Said he’s not thinking about those things right now. Plenty of room for interpretation there.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:58 AM
Donovan Mitchell pressed again on whether or not he wants to be in Utah.
“My mindset is to win, right now I am not really looking at that.”
Said he’s not thinking about those things right now. Plenty of room for interpretation there.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:58 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, when asked to put to rest rumors that might ask out of Utah: “My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that. … I’ll think about it in a week. Right now I’m not thinking about that.” – 1:57 AM
Donovan Mitchell, when asked to put to rest rumors that might ask out of Utah: “My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that. … I’ll think about it in a week. Right now I’m not thinking about that.” – 1:57 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz difficult season:
“I’m not going to put the blame anywhere else, we just didn’t do the job.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 1:56 AM
Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz difficult season:
“I’m not going to put the blame anywhere else, we just didn’t do the job.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 1:56 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: external or internal, we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We didn’t rise to the level of a championship team. And it starts with me” – 1:55 AM
Donovan Mitchell: external or internal, we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We didn’t rise to the level of a championship team. And it starts with me” – 1:55 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “There was a lot of stuff going on. We just didn’t rise to the occasion. … I’m not gonna put the blame anywhere else. We didn’t do enough. That starts with me.” – 1:55 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “There was a lot of stuff going on. We just didn’t rise to the occasion. … I’m not gonna put the blame anywhere else. We didn’t do enough. That starts with me.” – 1:55 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell:
“I love Quin. I love Quin….I think he’s done a phenomenal job leading us.” – 1:54 AM
Donovan Mitchell:
“I love Quin. I love Quin….I think he’s done a phenomenal job leading us.” – 1:54 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on Quin Snyder:
“I love Quin, he’s a guy that gave me an opportunity when I first got here.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 1:54 AM
Donovan Mitchell on Quin Snyder:
“I love Quin, he’s a guy that gave me an opportunity when I first got here.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 1:54 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on what went wrong: “There were times this season when the ball was rolled out that we didn’t show that we wanted to be a team with championship aspirations.” – 1:53 AM
Donovan Mitchell, on what went wrong: “There were times this season when the ball was rolled out that we didn’t show that we wanted to be a team with championship aspirations.” – 1:53 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, asked if he wants to be in Utah: “Yeah. … This hurts, I’m not gonna lie.” – 1:51 AM
Donovan Mitchell, asked if he wants to be in Utah: “Yeah. … This hurts, I’m not gonna lie.” – 1:51 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell said he wants to be in Utah.
“We fell short of our goal.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 1:51 AM
Donovan Mitchell said he wants to be in Utah.
“We fell short of our goal.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 1:51 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM
Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.
Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss
Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM
Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.
Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss
Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Donovan Mitchell pulled a LeBron-to-Gilbert Arenas at the FT line 🫣 – 12:24 AM
Donovan Mitchell pulled a LeBron-to-Gilbert Arenas at the FT line 🫣 – 12:24 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have set themselves up for another double-digit comeback, trailing 53-41 at halftime. You know Bojan Bogdanovic was going to respond to his 0-for-9 in Game 5. He and Donovan Mitchell combined for 23 first-half points. – 11:05 PM
Mavericks have set themselves up for another double-digit comeback, trailing 53-41 at halftime. You know Bojan Bogdanovic was going to respond to his 0-for-9 in Game 5. He and Donovan Mitchell combined for 23 first-half points. – 11:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He’s been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36. – 10:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He’s been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36. – 10:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he’d be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting. – 10:57 PM
This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he’d be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting. – 10:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he’s feeling it. But it’s the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, “You can sleep tomorrow.” – 10:55 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he’s feeling it. But it’s the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, “You can sleep tomorrow.” – 10:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM
Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: “He’s ready to go.” – 8:27 PM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: “He’s ready to go.” – 8:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury. – 8:27 PM
Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury. – 8:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.
During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM
During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.
During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 2:40 PM
Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 2:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Dallas. – 2:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Dallas. – 2:39 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Sarah Todd: I asked Donovan Mitchell, Do you want to be in Utah? “Yes…this hurts Sarah, I’m not gonna lie. But yeah, I do.” -via Twitter @NBASarah / April 29, 2022
Earlier in the week, Knicks executive vice president William Wesley and veteran forward Julius Randle sat courtside at the Jazz-Mavericks game in Dallas. Randle is a Dallas native. So it’s not particularly noteworthy that he was at the game. Wesley is one of the most influential members of the Knicks organization. So when he was courtside in Dallas for Game 1 of Jazz-Mavericks, it caught the attention of a few opposing teams. The Knicks have long been linked to Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. If Mitchell asked for a trade from the Jazz, the Knicks would surely be among the teams interested in acquiring the 25-year-old Westchester County native. -via SportsNet New York / April 23, 2022
The Knicks have also been linked to pending free agent Jalen Brunson. Brunson has helped lift Dallas to a 2-0 series lead with Luka Doncic sidelined due to a calf ailment. Multiple teams are monitoring the situation in Utah. They wonder if the club will undergo significant roster upheaval if they lose to Dallas. That’s partially why the presence of Wesley and Randle courtside drew the attention of a few opposing teams. Some prominent members of the Jazz were surprised and upset to see Wesley sitting courtside for the game, per SNY sources. -via SportsNet New York / April 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.