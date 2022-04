Donovan Mitchell on his future in Utah: 'I'll think about it in a week'

The Knicks have also been linked to pending free agent Jalen Brunson. Brunson has helped lift Dallas to a 2-0 series lead with Luka Doncic sidelined due to a calf ailment. Multiple teams are monitoring the situation in Utah. They wonder if the club will undergo significant roster upheaval if they lose to Dallas. That’s partially why the presence of Wesley and Randle courtside drew the attention of a few opposing teams. Some prominent members of the Jazz were surprised and upset to see Wesley sitting courtside for the game, per SNY sources . -via SportsNet New York / April 23, 2022