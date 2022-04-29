Fred VanVleet on possible extension with Raptors: We'll cross that bridge when we get there

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on state of the organization: “It’s time. It’s time now. That’s about as much building as we all want to do. I think we have the pieces, and now how do you put those pieces together? Can you add a few pieces around the board and then how do you make it work?” – 12:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet didn’t want to elaborate too much on his injuries – the bruised knee (which he hurt in NOLA just before all-star) and hip strain, but doesn’t think either of them will limit him this summer, should be resolved “fairly quickly” with some rest and treatment. – 12:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I learned (a few) years ago that it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get back in shape.” – VanVleet – 12:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I went from underrated, undrafted to overrated really fast. … I gotta get uncomfortable.” – VanVleet – 12:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After becoming a first time all-star this season, what’s next on Fred VanVleet’s to-do list? “Championship. All those (accomplishments) are great but nothing compares to winning a championship and I want to be a championship player… That’s all I think about.” – 12:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“If he comes back any percent better than he was this year, we’ll be all right.” – VanVleet on Scottie Barnes – 12:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I love having conversations” — VanVleet on potential for discussions on a contract extension. Has one year and a player option left on current deal. – 12:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet, who has an opt out after next season, is eligible for an extension this summer. He was asked if he’s open to having those conversations. “I love having conversations. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 12:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“With the group that we have, if we can polish it up, maybe add a few pieces … if we get better at what we do, we can be better next year.” — VanVleet on potential for growth. – 12:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I love having conversations. I love having conversations. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – VanVleet on possible extension talks – 12:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
How much of the talent needed to improve is already on the roster? “I think most of it.” – VanVleet – 12:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It’s time. It’s time now. That’s about as much building as we want to do.” – VanVleet – 12:21 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet says adding shooting or a big would “obviously” help – 12:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet says he suffered a bone bruise on his knee hitting the floor prior to the all-star break and it took longer to clear up that expected. Said neither of his injuries — knee or hip — will cause an issues in the off-season. – 12:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It was a pretty top-heavy year,” VanVleet says, which doesn’t help deal when small injuries pile up. – 12:20 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“It’s time. It’s time now. That’s about as much building as we want to do.” – Fred VanVleet on Toronto’s outlook. It’s time to win now – 12:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet declines to get too far into the details of his knee injury. It was a bone bruise that didn’t get better at the rate he hoped. He doesn’t think either his knee or hip injury will require any extensive treatment to recover from. – 12:19 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Not the way you wanted it to end, obviously. But…
A 48 win season…
A playoff appearance (5th seed!)…
Barnes=Rookie of the Year
FVV=All Star
Siakam: potential All NBA…?
Trent…solid season
Plenty to build on & tweak for Ujiri/Webster; plenty for the future for the fans – 9:38 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The Raptors didn’t have enough shooting (and nowhere close once VanVleet went down), a viable backup PG or a real C. Impressive season, but lots of work to be done. Boucher and Thad Young UFA but lots of space under tax to bring 1 or both back and use MLE. Trades also possible. – 9:32 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Lots of talk about how Raps were better without FVV. Injured and slowed, I get it. And he’s been shooting poorly because of it, I suspect. But 3-20 from 3 is not something that can lead to a win. And that’s where Fred could likely help. – 8:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nice quick pre-game sessions with Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers, which was most welcome.
No news, just there’ll be no Fred VanVleet (like that was a possibility) – 6:00 PM
Nice quick pre-game sessions with Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers, which was most welcome.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet officially won’t play tonight in Game 6, per Raptors coach Nick Nurse. – 5:17 PM
