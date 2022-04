Jazz general manager refers to Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell as 'foundational pieces'

Those three deals: Paul George with the Indiana Pacers, Kyrie Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans. All three successfully pushed for trades from their small-market teams in the middle of their contracts. That history, in part, has fueled widespread belief throughout the league that Mitchell’s long-term status in Utah is tenuous at best. Several executives from other teams have also speculated that market size matters to Mitchell, a polished pitchman whose endorsement portfolio is headlined by a signature shoe deal with Adidas . -via ESPN / April 29, 2022