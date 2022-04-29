Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker all miss practice due to injuries

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro did not practice today due to non-Covid illness. Also held out were Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker. – 12:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) P.J. Tucker (calf) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bunch of guys did not practice today:
Caleb Martin (ankle)
PJ Tucker (calf)
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Jimmy Butler (knee)
Tyler Herro not here with non-Covid illness – 12:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin (right ankle), PJ Tucker (right calf), Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness), Jimmy Butler (knee) did not practice today. – 12:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Young isn’t sure if he’ll need surgery on his thumb. He said it was discussed after the injury but he ruled it out because he wanted to finish the series.
Word is he was offered the blue oven mitt that Lowry famously wore for treatment during 2019 playoffs, but declined. – 11:00 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia will see an old friend in Round 2. They discuss preparing for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Monday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-r… via @SixersWire – 9:43 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Danny Green says Kyle Lowry texted him before Game 5 saying “see you this weekend” and probably jinxed them that night – 10:33 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Jimmy Butler going back to Philly to remind them he’s taken Miami to the Finals since they chose not to re-sign him will be one of more intriguing subplots of a series that will be filled with them. Kyle Lowry back home. Joel Embiid vs Bam Adebayo. James Harden vs…South Beach. – 9:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
It’s up to Kyle Lowry now to add even more to his Raptors resume by beating Embiid and the Sixers for the 401st, 402nd, 403rd and 404th times in the last 6 years. – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris
Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere
Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:
Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture by forward on team bench. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Both Jimmy Butler and the Heat have been fined $15,000 for Butler thrusting his hips suggestively — and the Heat posting a clip of it to their social media –during Miami’s closeout win over Atlanta es.pn/3vo2lea – 3:31 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo on the same page #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler fined $15K by NBA for ‘obscene gesture’ on bench; Heat fined for posting it on social media
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jimmy Butler fined for pelvic thrusts, Heat fined for posting them nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/jim… – 3:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Here’s a look at the gesture that got Jimmy Butler fined in Game 5 by the NBA si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA hits Jimmy Butler $15K and #Heat $15K. pic.twitter.com/ypDAiNcr6s – 2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture by forward on team bench. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jimmy Butler and the Heat were both fined. pic.twitter.com/jI8FaT5hIA – 2:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The NBA has fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, the league announced. – 2:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler getting fined off a reaction to a Max Strus play is fitting – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.” – 2:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Well, that was a bad typo. No, the NBA did not FIRE Jimmy Butler. Let’s try this again.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The NBA has fired Jimmy Butler and the Heat $15,000 apiece, Butler for making an obscene gesture, the Heat for making a GIF out of it. – 2:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has fined Jimmy Butler $15,000 for an obscene gesture and fined the Heat another $15,000 for putting it on the internets. pic.twitter.com/hWMRUpch0p – 2:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined 15k for making an obscene gesture. – 2:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker to open the playoffs:
– 53% shooting from 3
– 64% shooting less than 10 feet from the basket: the floater
– Held Trae Young to 29% shooting
– Dominant post-up play?
Right behind Jimmy Butler in terms of 1st round importance pic.twitter.com/ErnI2uqhTv – 9:25 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Forget the Warriors’ new mondo lineup, the Heat actually have the best 5-man group of these playoffs:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks cut the deficit to three, but Heat respond with big 5-0 run on a 9-foot-jumper from Herro and a three from Oladipo.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Hawks come back
Herro and Oladipo answer
Wild shot in the lane from Herro over the taller defender
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Heat needed Tyler Herro tonight and he has been all about it. – 9:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler out, so PJ Tucker pulls off the weak-side double to poke it free in his name
Plus, that might’ve been his first ever transition opportunity – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra may go with an eight-man rotation tonight. So far three Heat reserves have played: Herro, Martin and Robinson.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Big Tyler Herro minutes coming up. Oladipo checks out with 8 points in 8 minutes, the Heat tied at 18 with 3:21 to go in the 1Q.
Herro is the main shot-creator on the floor with Vincent, Robinson, Martin and Bam. – 7:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hawks’ D against Strus and Herro has been good so far on the DHOs. – 7:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Get ready for a lot of this from Tyler Herro
Should see a good amount of high PnRs pic.twitter.com/CEyDGhpo8d – 5:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan suspects that Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson will see bigger roles with Butler out.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin getting warmed up: pic.twitter.com/0Ev1kuCKfj – 5:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
You thought PJ Tucker saw a lot of post-ups last game without Lowry?
Wait til tonight without Lowry and Butler
Bam/PJ post split show – 4:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No Jimmy Butler fo the Heat in Game 5 vs the Hawks. Heat’s depth gonna shown once again. Both Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are expected to have extended minutes on tonight’s game. Coach Spo has the way to make up Butler’s absence. #HEATCulture
