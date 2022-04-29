Joel Embiid out for Game 1, no timetable for return

Shams Charania: Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Per Source: Embiid has a clean break in his face.
“Siakam fucked him up, it was totally unwarranted and flagrant. Not sure how long he will be out or any additional information at this second.”
The last time Joel suffered an orbital bone fracture, he was out roughly three weeks – 9:47 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“Doc, why was Embiid still in the game up 30pts late in the fourth quarter?” – 9:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Believe this is Joel Embiid’s third time with an orbital fracture. One in college, one from a dribble hand off with Markelle Fultz in 2018. Now this one from Siakam. Pretty sure the first couple were left side. Wonder if he still has the same mask Justice Winslow stomped on. – 9:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
When Embiid broke his left orbital bone in 2018, it was three weeks and 10 games. This sucks. – 9:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers orbital bone fracture, concussion, listed as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/76e… – 9:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid returned from a similar orbital injury during the 2018 playoffs to close out the Heat. – 9:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Embiid out for Game 1 against Heat and out indefinitely. And lots of other Heat-76ers things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Hate seeing that Embiid is seriously hurt. Yesterday’s tweet was a bad tweet in the heat of the moment, regret it. – 9:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My reaction to the Joel Embiid news: This SUCKS pic.twitter.com/bINfBlAM14 – 9:21 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Raptors announcers/fans cheering Embiid’s injury is really fucked up. – 9:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Still working through all the details, but early indication I have been given is that Embiid’s injury does not require surgery at this time. Whether that means he can make it back/get cleared anytime soon is another story phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 9:14 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I fractured my face once, top-edging a slog sweep into it (last attacking shot I ever played), and I can assure you it hurts like all hell. But at least it was only once. Embiid by contrast could wear a vault door on his face, yet if he gets hit on the fracture again, it’s over. – 9:14 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Joel Embiid: Orbital fractures have a decent amount of variability due to multiple factors including the bones involved, possible displacement, size of the actual fx, & any soft tissue or eye damage. Surgery may be warranted if the damage is severe & a bone has displaced. 1/3 – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If you are celebrating the Joel Embiid injury, you’re gross. Unfollow and re-think what kind of person you want to be. – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid to miss at least opener vs. Heat with orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA short: #Sixers star center Joel Embiid to miss start of #Heat series with orbital fracture, concussion: https://t.co/JLEyPqJMZO #76ers pic.twitter.com/aalKnqmFfU – 8:59 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Next presser: Doc why was Embiid still in late in a blowout?
Next presser: Doc why was Embiid still in late in a blowout?
Dan Favale @danfavale
still don’t see the need to have had *an already-injured* embiid in up 29 with four minutes to play
still don’t see the need to have had *an already-injured* embiid in up 29 with four minutes to play
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Let the Doc bashing begin for having Embiid in the game up 29 with four to play – 8:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The injury to Joel Embiid happened when the Sixers were up 29 points with 4 minutes left in the game… pic.twitter.com/EVbtn52ZnE – 8:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion last night against Toronto, and is out indefinitely.
Embiid was hit in the face by an inadvertent Pascal Siakam elbow late in Philadelphia’s blowout win over Toronto in Game 6 last night. – 8:50 PM
The 76ers say Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion last night against Toronto, and is out indefinitely.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just looking ahead for a second with the Embiid news, I think we know the direction they’re gonna go with the 9 man rotation now
They’re going small
Just looking ahead for a second with the Embiid news, I think we know the direction they’re gonna go with the 9 man rotation now
They’re going small
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in last night’s win over the Raptors. He will be listed as out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team says. Game 1 at Miami is Monday. – 8:46 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Per the Sixers: Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game. He’s out and “further updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 8:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per Sixers official. – 8:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per #Sixers official – 8:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. – 8:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
What did Precious Achiuwa learn from guarding Joel Embiid over 6 games? “I learned that it’s tough to guard guys like that.” – 3:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Defense has been the Heat’s ‘anchor.’ A look at the thing that makes the Heat a title contender as it prepares to face Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers in the second round miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
ICYMI: The latest In Street Clothes Podcast has dropped! @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss a myriad of NBA injuries including, Embiid’s thumb, Middleton’s knee and plenty others. We also look into the hamstring injury of Eloy Jiménez. Check it out.
ICYMI: The latest In Street Clothes Podcast has dropped! @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss a myriad of NBA injuries including, Embiid’s thumb, Middleton’s knee and plenty others. We also look into the hamstring injury of Eloy Jiménez. Check it out.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo on finding a way to slow Embiid: “We’re going to have to double him.” – 12:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo on defending Embiid, “You’re going to have to double him. Pretty simple.” – 12:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on Joel Embiid:
“He’s one of the best bigs in the East.“
On how to stop him:
Bam Adebayo on Joel Embiid:
“He’s one of the best bigs in the East.“
On how to stop him:
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 12-18 FG
Embiid recorded at least 30p/10r with 60% shooting from the field twice in the series.
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 12-18 FG
Embiid recorded at least 30p/10r with 60% shooting from the field twice in the series.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid, Sixers dominate Raptors in Game 6
Joel Embiid, Sixers dominate Raptors in Game 6
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
By the way, another piece of evidence after the Tobias Harris screen to free Embiid that you should set the most illegal screen possible in these situations. Clarkson’s offensive line move screened his own man and Bullock. Great screen. – 12:29 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
There will be no bad side of history for the Sixers (at least not this week, lol). Joel Embiid went into a road close-out game and dominated. Harden stepped up. Maxey with the 2nd massive Game 6 of his career. No more of Nick Nurse’s “WHAT?!” pose.
There will be no bad side of history for the Sixers (at least not this week, lol). Joel Embiid went into a road close-out game and dominated. Harden stepped up. Maxey with the 2nd massive Game 6 of his career. No more of Nick Nurse’s “WHAT?!” pose.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Just walked by Joel Embiid as he left arena. He has a bandage over eye. He’s a lot happier than after Game 7 in 2019. Saw Danny Green too and he’s just as happy as he was then. – 10:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam said he apologized to Embiid for hitting him in the face. Said he felt awful about. No hard feelings either way, at least according to him — about that or the airplane or anything. – 10:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Siakam says part of the extended conversation with Embiid after was apologizing for unintentionally hitting him in the face, says he felt awful about it. – 10:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says that while the @Philadelphia 76ers saw big numbers from Embiid, Harden, and Maxey tonight, one player stood out throughout the series:
Doc Rivers says that while the @Philadelphia 76ers saw big numbers from Embiid, Harden, and Maxey tonight, one player stood out throughout the series:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s 76ers, Embiid, Harden vs. Heat in East semifinals, opening Monday at FTX Arena | Series schedule sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Really long, extended hug between Siakam and Embiid. They fought, they weren’t always nice to one another, but still wild two Cameroonians are doing that on a huge stage. Nice to see they can put things aside and appreciate that. – 9:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid was double-teamed all series.
Joel Embiid was double-teamed all series.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid played a phenomenal WWE villain in the Sixers’ close out victory in Toronto but nobody – & I mean nobody – trolled the Raptors in a playoff series better than Paul Pierce. Was so good at 🚮talk/rubbing it in, you wish his athletic prime was during the social media era – 9:44 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid & Siakam embrace at center court at the end of Game 6 pic.twitter.com/IHesG75Bod – 9:40 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Joel Embiid just asked Drake if he’s going to jump on Miami’s bandwagon – 9:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Incredibly cool moment for both Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris to finish the series in this building. – 9:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Countrymen Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid share a hug after the final buzzer. For all the in-game theatrics, nothing but respect between those two. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Siakam and Embiid share a big embrace and a chat and then another hug before Siakam leaves. – 9:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 132-97, taking the series 4 games to 2. They’ll play Miami in the second round.
Final: Sixers win 132-97, taking the series 4 games to 2. They’ll play Miami in the second round.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s 76ers, Embiid, Harden vs. Heat in East semifinals, opening Monday at FTX Arena. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid’s first career postseason series was against the Miami Heat four years ago, when he was masked up. Philly won that series in five games. That was Bam Adebayo’s rookie year.
Joel Embiid’s first career postseason series was against the Miami Heat four years ago, when he was masked up. Philly won that series in five games. That was Bam Adebayo’s rookie year.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Jimmy Butler going back to Philly to remind them he’s taken Miami to the Finals since they chose not to re-sign him will be one of more intriguing subplots of a series that will be filled with them. Kyle Lowry back home. Joel Embiid vs Bam Adebayo. James Harden vs…South Beach. – 9:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid heads to the bench.
33 PTS / 10 REB / 12-18 fg
2 STL / 3 BLK
Joel Embiid heads to the bench.
33 PTS / 10 REB / 12-18 fg
2 STL / 3 BLK
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
33 PTS
10 REB
3 BLK
12-18 FG
Joel Embiid tonight:
33 PTS
10 REB
3 BLK
12-18 FG
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors My 10 year old has 10x the maturity on the basketball court vs Embiid. If you’re that good, have an ounce of class. #RTZ – 9:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Siakam elbowed Embiid in the eye on the way to the basket. The Raptors fans cheered on the replay of the play that was being reviewed. … After the review, the foul call on Embiid stands. – 9:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There was a zero point zero percent chance that Joel Embiid did not pull out the plane celebration, the same one Raptors fans did all the time to mock him in 2019. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The Embiid Airplane is back in the building formerly known as the Hangar. – 9:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid vs Bam.
Harden vs Jimmy.
Embiid vs Bam.
Harden vs Jimmy.
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Embiid putting his hands to his ears and saying “where you at? I don’t hear shit.”
Embiid putting his hands to his ears and saying “where you at? I don’t hear shit.”
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
It’s up to Kyle Lowry now to add even more to his Raptors resume by beating Embiid and the Sixers for the 401st, 402nd, 403rd and 404th times in the last 6 years. – 9:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nightmare Q for the Raptors, who shot 5-19 FG/2-11 3P and were outscored 37-17 in the 3rd. Some tension boiling over towards the end as Embiid gets away with a flagrant on Boucher, exchanges words with OG and then taunts the crowd as they chanted “F*** Embiid.” Sixers by 21 – 8:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 99-78, after Q3.
All five starters in double-figures.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Embiid: 21 PTS / 6 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 12 AST
Harris: 12 PTS / 9 REB / 2 AST
Green: 12 PTS / 5 REB
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 99-78, after Q3.
All five starters in double-figures.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Embiid: 21 PTS / 6 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 12 AST
Harris: 12 PTS / 9 REB / 2 AST
Green: 12 PTS / 5 REB
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
99-78 Sixers. No clue how they called common foul on Embiid cheap shot on Boucher. No chance it’s common foul if other way around. – 8:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Joel Embiid loves the heel treatment. While fans curse his name, Embiid asks for more noise like Dave Winfield once did in Toronto. – 8:51 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.