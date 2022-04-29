Karl-Anthony Towns denies reported Timberwolves players-only meeting: Y'all be making s--- up

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on how his defensive role changes if Memphis plays small more in Game 6:
“Better put my running shoes on. Like I said, I’ll do whatever it takes. If it requires my guarding Bane, Morant, I’ll have to figure it out and find a way. I’m not worried about it.” – 1:37 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the Grizzlies going small against Karl-Anthony Towns as part of our Game 6 preview with @Kevin Arnovitz, @Israel Gutierrez and @Sedano: es.pn/373g9RW – 12:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns had no idea today at practice what we were talking about when he was asked about a reported players-only meeting on Wednesday.
He seemed genuinely confused and asked us where we heard that. – 12:44 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Karl-Anthony Towns said Minnesota did not have a players only meeting ahead of tonight’s Game 6, as had been reported elsewhere. “This is why I don’t look at Twitter. Y’all be making shit up.” – 12:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Good morning
Karl-Anthony Towns has made 18 of the 34 stepback 3s he has taken this season. 53% good, 34 attempts not good pic.twitter.com/xLqhDocNNJ – 11:21 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked about how to involve Karl-Anthony Towns in the late-game offense:
“We be trying to. Shit. We be trying to. But it’s a lotta I want the ball, DLo want the ball, KAT want the ball. Know what I’m saying? Once we figure it out, we’re gonna be alright.” – 11:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Thought this was interesting: Karl-Anthony Towns said postgame that Memphis is making him jump to defend shots by getting to the rim, and that, to some extent, takes him out of rebounding position.
“It’s difficult because my job is to protect the rim at all costs.” — KAT – 11:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on Brandon Clarke:
“He just knows where to go. He’s always in the right spot at the right time. You go for a block, he’s magically right in the exact spot where the ball is coming off. He has a knack for rebounding, and we gotta box him out better.” – 11:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns 3-point shooting in his career…
Stepback 3s: 41.4%
All other 3s: 39.6%
If he wants to shoot more in this series, that’s the ticket – 9:21 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Grizzlies got through FedExForum security in time for tip-off tonight. Just about a perfect start. Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2 quick buckets, Karl-Anthony Towns with 2 quick fouls. Memphis up 13-2 on Minnesota early. – 7:41 PM
