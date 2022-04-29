Lakers request permission to interview Darvin Ham for head coach position

Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coach opening. Ham served as a Lakers assistant from 2011-13. The team is starting the next stage of the coaching search process.
Sources: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coach opening. Ham served as a Lakers assistant from 2011-13. The team is starting the next stage of the coaching search process. – 4:43 PM
Does Darvin Ham make sense for the Kings?
We talked about him and the other candidates with @James Ham:
Ep. 54 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Who are Will Hardy, Charles Lee and Darvin Ham? https://t.co/3rSAnAJgiI pic.twitter.com/ulEVU87NG2 – 11:07 PM
The Lakers’ interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say. There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed Vogel’s last two seasons. Vogel, remember, wasn’t allowed to choose any of his primary assistant coaches and had to take constant input from Lakers front office adviser Kurt Rambis. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 29, 2022
As we’ve been reporting here since March, San Antonio and the Lakers are believed to have interest in Snyder should he become available. In the Lakers’ case, actually, it has zoomed well past belief. There would certainly be other teams as well if Snyder became a coaching free agent despite Utah’s string of painful playoff endings after regular-season excellence. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 29, 2022
Before hiring Frank Vogel in 2019, the Lakers negotiated with Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue. Per sources familiar with the discussions, the franchise offered three-year deals with less money than each demanded. They ended up offering the same deal to Vogel. -via Bleacher Report / April 20, 2022
