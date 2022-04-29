Larry Nance Jr on Pelicans: I would love to make this a permanent stay

Christian Clark: Larry Nance Jr. has 1 year left on his deal. Asked him about an extension: “I just finished year 7. Willie is my 8th head coach. I have had 7 different general managers. I am so tired of it. … I would love to make this a permanent stay. But again, that’s not up to me.”
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. has 1 year left on his deal. Asked him about an extension:
“I just finished year 7. Willie is my 8th head coach. I have had 7 different general managers. I am so tired of it. … I would love to make this a permanent stay. But again, that’s not up to me.” – 5:07 PM
Larry Nance Jr. has 1 year left on his deal. Asked him about an extension:
“I just finished year 7. Willie is my 8th head coach. I have had 7 different general managers. I am so tired of it. … I would love to make this a permanent stay. But again, that’s not up to me.” – 5:07 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
We’re just scratching the surface here in NOLA.. this team will be back and better. Proud as hell to be a Pelican #WBD – 4:35 PM
We’re just scratching the surface here in NOLA.. this team will be back and better. Proud as hell to be a Pelican #WBD – 4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
How many games does this team win next season?
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Bench:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Devonte’ Graham
Larry Nance Jr
Jaxson Hayes pic.twitter.com/PexHv5Lisb – 1:45 PM
How many games does this team win next season?
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Bench:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Devonte’ Graham
Larry Nance Jr
Jaxson Hayes pic.twitter.com/PexHv5Lisb – 1:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance joked about being in a bunch of different cities with different coaches and GMs.
Said he’d like to make New Orleans his permanent home – 1:19 PM
Larry Nance joked about being in a bunch of different cities with different coaches and GMs.
Said he’d like to make New Orleans his permanent home – 1:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. on Brandon Ingram: “If his career is an elevator, this is not the top floor. Kid is incredible.” – 1:18 PM
Larry Nance Jr. on Brandon Ingram: “If his career is an elevator, this is not the top floor. Kid is incredible.” – 1:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance on what it was like to play for the Pelicans and the city of New Orleans: “No, it’s not what I thought — it was way better.” – 1:15 PM
Larry Nance on what it was like to play for the Pelicans and the city of New Orleans: “No, it’s not what I thought — it was way better.” – 1:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. runs over to Josh and Shannon Hart for a hug. Then Trey Murphy ran over and hugged Josh for at least 10 seconds. Jose Alvarado also hugged the former Pel. pic.twitter.com/UYcAASqQwe – 10:05 PM
Larry Nance Jr. runs over to Josh and Shannon Hart for a hug. Then Trey Murphy ran over and hugged Josh for at least 10 seconds. Jose Alvarado also hugged the former Pel. pic.twitter.com/UYcAASqQwe – 10:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Larry Nance Jr. gets the and-1 that felt like a makeup call. Suns up 3 – 9:53 PM
Larry Nance Jr. gets the and-1 that felt like a makeup call. Suns up 3 – 9:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance was straight up, vertical. Cam Johnson had nowhere to go, flinging up a wild shot. Foul on Jr.
These refs calling garbage again. – 9:20 PM
Larry Nance was straight up, vertical. Cam Johnson had nowhere to go, flinging up a wild shot. Foul on Jr.
These refs calling garbage again. – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Larry Nance Jr. outrebounded entire Suns bench 7-6 in his 13:44 first half clock – 8:52 PM
Larry Nance Jr. outrebounded entire Suns bench 7-6 in his 13:44 first half clock – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton had a great half on the offensive end, but he’s got to put a body on somebody. Larry Nance Jr. and the Pelicans are punking him and the rest of the Suns on the offensive glass, and it’s been the biggest difference. – 8:39 PM
Deandre Ayton had a great half on the offensive end, but he’s got to put a body on somebody. Larry Nance Jr. and the Pelicans are punking him and the rest of the Suns on the offensive glass, and it’s been the biggest difference. – 8:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. tips in a miss before the halftime buzzer. He has 6 offensive rebounds already. Pels lead Suns by 10 at the break. – 8:35 PM
Larry Nance Jr. tips in a miss before the halftime buzzer. He has 6 offensive rebounds already. Pels lead Suns by 10 at the break. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance. God love him. Another tip-in — and this one beats the halftime buzzer.
The Pelicans lead the Suns 58-48. Excellent 2nd quarter. – 8:34 PM
Larry Nance. God love him. Another tip-in — and this one beats the halftime buzzer.
The Pelicans lead the Suns 58-48. Excellent 2nd quarter. – 8:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance’s hustle has been evident everywhere in this 2nd quarter. Two tip-ins and now a tipped board to CJ who converts the bucket. – 8:25 PM
Larry Nance’s hustle has been evident everywhere in this 2nd quarter. Two tip-ins and now a tipped board to CJ who converts the bucket. – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Larry Nance Jr. is killing the Suns on the offensive glass. Quite a few 50-50 balls already they simply have to come up with – 8:25 PM
Larry Nance Jr. is killing the Suns on the offensive glass. Quite a few 50-50 balls already they simply have to come up with – 8:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. once again providing immense contributions – 8:25 PM
Larry Nance Jr. once again providing immense contributions – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
*Phoenix holds collective breath as Devin Booker takes a tumble drawing a foul on Larry Nance Jr* – 8:11 PM
*Phoenix holds collective breath as Devin Booker takes a tumble drawing a foul on Larry Nance Jr* – 8:11 PM
More on this storyline
Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance on his perspective of New Orleans after he was traded to #Pelicans with CJ McCollum and Tony Snell from Portland: “The arena was jumping from the second we got here. They just rallied around us and it was one of the best atmospheres I’ve been part of in my career.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / April 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.