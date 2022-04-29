Taurean Prince plans to re-sign with Timberwolves in free agency

Christopher Hine: Asked Taurean Prince how he blocks out the fact that this might be his last game here: “It is what it is when it comes to that type of time, but I’m not worried about that. Honestly, me personally, I plan to return.” Cited the camaraderie and Finch for why he wants to return.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince, when asked about tonight potentially being his last game for the Timberwolves, said “I plan to return”.
Prince is an unrestricted free agent this summer but said the camaraderie of the group and Chris Finch are two of the reasons he’d like to stay in Minnesota. – 12:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch playing his “Taurean Prince, veteran” card — and it’s paying BIG dividends – 9:48 PM
