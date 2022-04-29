Thaddeus Young: Raptors organization is elite, one of the top I've been a part of

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young: “I enjoy the experience of playing basketball. I love everything about the game. My passion hasn’t changed from me walking into this league 7 days after my 19th birthday to me being 33 years old.” – 11:19 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Thad Young said he and his wife have been homeschooling their kids over the last few years, but it’s time to end that. – 10:59 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young, a pending UFA, says family will be his top priority when making his decision this summer, will also consider the vision and construction of the teams in the mix.
The Raptors have his Bird Rights and can go over the cap to bring him back, if they choose. – 10:55 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Thad Young says he may need surgery on his thumb. He’s going to go over his options with doctors and make a decision – 10:54 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“This team is on the cusp of doing something very unique .. but it’s effective” – Thad Young on the Raptors style of play. – 10:49 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young: “This organization is elite. One of the top I’ve ever been a part of… I loved everything about this experience. As far as the team, the sky is the limit… This team can be really, really scary.” – 10:47 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“This organization is elite — one of the top ones I’ve ever been part of. … I loved everything about this experience.” – Thaddeus Young, kicking off locker clean-out day in Toronto – 10:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“This organization is elite, one of the best I’ve ever been a part of” — Thad Young – 10:46 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Thad Young on his Raptors experience:
“This organization is elite, one of the top I’ve ever been a part of.” – 10:46 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“This organization is elite. One of the best I’ve ever been a part of.” – Thad Young – 10:46 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The Raptors didn’t have enough shooting (and nowhere close once VanVleet went down), a viable backup PG or a real C. Impressive season, but lots of work to be done. Boucher and Thad Young UFA but lots of space under tax to bring 1 or both back and use MLE. Trades also possible. – 9:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
just an insane half from chris boucher, siakam great, thad being subtle good as always. scottie and gary have had good moments but hurting defensively. NEED better from og and precious in the second half. – 8:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Thad in for Precious, serving the duel purpose of letting Thad work against zone and saving Precious for Embiid minutes. – 7:24 PM
