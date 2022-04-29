Tim Connelly on Michael Porter's contract: Hindsight is 20/20

Michael Singer: Asked Tim Connelly about Michael Porter Jr.’s contract: “Hindsight is 20/20.” Said they’ve historically been a team that rewards guys early and felt his health was at a place worth extending him an early extension.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Tim Connelly about MPJ’s contract: “Hindsight is 20/20.”
Said they’ve historically been a team that rewards guys early and felt his health was at a place worth extending him an early extension. – 2:43 PM
Asked Tim Connelly about MPJ’s contract: “Hindsight is 20/20.”
Said they’ve historically been a team that rewards guys early and felt his health was at a place worth extending him an early extension. – 2:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr: “You learn from your experience. One of the reasons I didn’t want to come back was I didn’t want to come back too early and have what happened before happen again.”
Referring to the way he approached his back injury when he was at Missouri. – 2:19 PM
Michael Porter Jr: “You learn from your experience. One of the reasons I didn’t want to come back was I didn’t want to come back too early and have what happened before happen again.”
Referring to the way he approached his back injury when he was at Missouri. – 2:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr on the way the Nuggets handled both his and Jamal Murray’s injuries: “The organization is amazing. The way they gave us our space and time and encouraged us and didn’t rush us, it was really dope.”
“They didn’t put any type of pressure on us.” – 2:18 PM
Michael Porter Jr on the way the Nuggets handled both his and Jamal Murray’s injuries: “The organization is amazing. The way they gave us our space and time and encouraged us and didn’t rush us, it was really dope.”
“They didn’t put any type of pressure on us.” – 2:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter was very complimentary of the organization, saying it was dope that they gave Jamal and MPJ their space to rehab and didn’t pressure them into coming back too soon. – 2:17 PM
Michael Porter was very complimentary of the organization, saying it was dope that they gave Jamal and MPJ their space to rehab and didn’t pressure them into coming back too soon. – 2:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, on his bond with Jamal: Said they were each telling each other not to rush back. Said they tried to keep a big-picture approach.
MPJ mentions his relationships with IT and how important it was to have the Nuggets’ support throughout their decisions. – 2:16 PM
MPJ, on his bond with Jamal: Said they were each telling each other not to rush back. Said they tried to keep a big-picture approach.
MPJ mentions his relationships with IT and how important it was to have the Nuggets’ support throughout their decisions. – 2:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I asked MPJ about the Warriors and what he learned. He immediately went to the mental side of things and how even if they don’t make shots, they stay locked in defensively. Used Klay as an example. Said that was something he’s struggled with and wants to get better at. – 2:15 PM
I asked MPJ about the Warriors and what he learned. He immediately went to the mental side of things and how even if they don’t make shots, they stay locked in defensively. Used Klay as an example. Said that was something he’s struggled with and wants to get better at. – 2:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. speaking with Denver media says he probably could have played over the last month. He says he could have play on one leg and stand in the corner and shoot 3s. “But I probably wouldn’t have been at my best. At that point it’s thinking short term not long term.” – 2:12 PM
Michael Porter Jr. speaking with Denver media says he probably could have played over the last month. He says he could have play on one leg and stand in the corner and shoot 3s. “But I probably wouldn’t have been at my best. At that point it’s thinking short term not long term.” – 2:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr said he “didn’t want to do anything that would risk long-term health.” Said he probably “could have played” but he would not have been at his best. Said he thought would he really help the team?
“To not play was really hard on me, especially mentally.” pic.twitter.com/suUPKYucHt – 2:06 PM
Michael Porter Jr said he “didn’t want to do anything that would risk long-term health.” Said he probably “could have played” but he would not have been at his best. Said he thought would he really help the team?
“To not play was really hard on me, especially mentally.” pic.twitter.com/suUPKYucHt – 2:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ said that when he returned at Mizzou for the NCAA tournament he was around 50% and in retrospect, he wished he wouldn’t have. Said that helped inform his decision not to return this season. – 2:06 PM
MPJ said that when he returned at Mizzou for the NCAA tournament he was around 50% and in retrospect, he wished he wouldn’t have. Said that helped inform his decision not to return this season. – 2:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ: I guess you could call it a little setback (in March).
Said he was aiming to come back in March but ramped up too quickly. – 2:03 PM
MPJ: I guess you could call it a little setback (in March).
Said he was aiming to come back in March but ramped up too quickly. – 2:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter says that he had a little setback in March, that he was aiming to come back way prior to the playoffs, and decided to take it easy after that. – 2:03 PM
Michael Porter says that he had a little setback in March, that he was aiming to come back way prior to the playoffs, and decided to take it easy after that. – 2:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ: “I probably could’ve played in the last month. … I definitely would not have been at my best.”
Said it’s long-term health vs. short-term thinking at that point. – 2:01 PM
MPJ: “I probably could’ve played in the last month. … I definitely would not have been at my best.”
Said it’s long-term health vs. short-term thinking at that point. – 2:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets held most of their exit interviews last night in SF, but tomorrow we’re scheduled to speak with MPJ, Jamal Murray and Tim Connelly. – 9:26 PM
#Nuggets held most of their exit interviews last night in SF, but tomorrow we’re scheduled to speak with MPJ, Jamal Murray and Tim Connelly. – 9:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Just got the email from Nuggets PR that tomorrow Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly will be holding press conferences. – 9:21 PM
Just got the email from Nuggets PR that tomorrow Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly will be holding press conferences. – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are holding media availability for Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly tomorrow afternoon. – 9:05 PM
The Nuggets are holding media availability for Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly tomorrow afternoon. – 9:05 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.