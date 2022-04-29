Zion Williamson on signing extension with Pelicans: Of course, I couldn't sign it fast enough

Will Guillory: Zion Williamson on potentially signing an extension in New Orleans: “Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Zion Williamson was asked if he’d sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. “Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough,” he told reporters.
More on the potential extension options for Zion and the Pelicans from @Yossi Gozlan on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/pelicans… – 1:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson on what the last month or so was like for him: “Being real, it sucks watching from the sideline. I just want to be out there. But seeing the potential, we’ve got a lot of great pieces. I’m excited to get on the court with those guys.” – 1:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The biggest thing I took away from Zion’s presser isn’t the extension or wanting to be in New Orleans
It was him saying his willing to organize offseason workouts. Big 180 after being away from the team all of the past offseason – 1:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
How many games does this team win next season?
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Bench:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Devonte’ Graham
Larry Nance Jr
Jaxson Hayes pic.twitter.com/PexHv5Lisb – 1:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion said everything you wanted to hear from him. Now just sign the extension and we can all move on from this for a long time – 1:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know how notable it is that Zion Williamson said he’ll sign an extension. Given his injury history, of course he’d sign a full max deal immediately. As we all know, you do that and then just ask for a trade later if you want one. Not saying that’s how it will go, but… – 1:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked Zion about the importance of being connected to the team this summer. Said he spoke to Willie Green about it last night. “Anything you need, coach.” – 1:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Zion Williamson just told reporters in New Orleans that, if offered an extension, he would sign it. I am shocked. Shocked, I say. – 1:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion said he felt like could’ve played but his team + the coaching staff + the front office decided longevity was the best thing for him. – 1:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion asked if he’d sign extension:
“Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” – 1:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson says he will sign an extension this summer if it is offered. Said he couldn’t sign it fast enough. – 1:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson on potentially signing an extension in New Orleans:
“Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” – 1:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Pelicans put on a #NBA playoff show that Zion Williamson can’t resist nypost.com/2022/04/29/pel… – 1:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans had to deal with the sorrow of watching their Cinderella story come to an end last night vs Phoenix.
But with Willie Green, BI, Zion and the rest of the youngsters in place, the future may be brighter than ever in New Orleans.
theathletic.com/3281228/2022/0… – 11:12 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Pelicans will be feared next season as they put on a #NBA playoff show that Zion Williamson can’t resist #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/29/pel… – 8:51 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the pelicans started 3-16.
they never got zion back.
they made a gutsy (and, imo, smart) deadline trade.
they survived the play-in.
then they took the nba’s best team to six games, through which they were outscored by just *NINE* points.
they’re building something special. – 10:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I can’t wait to see these Pelicans next year with Zion. It seems like they figured out a lot this year. – 10:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
What if Zion played this season? How much of a difference would he have made for the Pelicans? – 10:05 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Pelicans offseason article coming soon…
But this franchise is in terrific shape
A strong foundation in place and a top 10 pick/Zion waiting in the wings. – 10:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
throw zion into this and i might have to watch every pelicans game next season – 10:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hell of a run for the Pelicans. That’s going to be a really fun team next year. Adding Zion and a lottery pick to this roster? Sign me up! – 10:00 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Just play a game with me. What could the Pelicans get for Zion this June, to add to what they have. And no, don’t say RJ and a Knicks pick. – 9:46 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Zion Williamson works out in the upcoming Jordan Zion 2s in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/6vLJgmYh2D – 7:10 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
“I like those!” – @Zion Williamson #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/ECOON9xvhG – 6:54 PM
Williamson could command a five-year maximum contract projected at $185.7 through 2026-27. The Pelicans can put provisions in his extension that would allow him to earn up to $222.9 million over five years if he earns All-NBA honors next season. They may be willing to give him a maximum contract but could require some compromises, such as injury protection should he not appear in enough games. -via HoopsHype / April 29, 2022
Fletcher Mackel: Interesting 🤨 The #WBD #Pelicans just sent email to season ticket holders about renewals for 2022-23 season and… NO MENTION OF ZION 😳 -via Twitter / February 22, 2022
