Jaylen Brown doing well, likely to play in Game 1

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.”
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown said he should be good to go for Game 1 with his hamstring issue. Says it’s on the “lower end” of the spectrum, and that the time off this week has really helped him a lot to have some time to heal up. – 12:43 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown says the hammy feels “good. Should be ready to roll for tomorrow. … This one’s on the lower end.” Says the time off was “essential.” – 12:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says all signs pointing in the right direction with Jaylen Brown – 12:16 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown, according to Ime Udoka, is looking good in his bout with hamstring soreness. – 12:16 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “All signs pointing in the right direction, looked good the last few days.” Said he’ll be reevaluated by medical staff after today’s practice. – 12:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen Brown has looked good the past few days. Should be good to go for Game 1. #Celtics #Bucks – 12:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.” – 12:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on the move with his hammy pic.twitter.com/2K0P0x1Fbj – 12:09 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown getting in a little work on that hamstring. pic.twitter.com/2FzLS8co9c – 12:04 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Jay King: Jaylen Brown said his hamstring is good and he should be “ready to roll” for Game 1. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 30, 2022
John Karalis: Asked about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring, Ime Udoka simply says “yeah, he’s good” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / April 27, 2022
