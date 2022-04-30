Jimmy Butler not optimistic about Kyle Lowry for Game 1

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.
He expects Tobias Harris to spend time on Lowry, Butler, Adebayo throughout the series, sees Harris as possibly another five option vs. small lineups. – 1:49 PM
Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.
He expects Tobias Harris to spend time on Lowry, Butler, Adebayo throughout the series, sees Harris as possibly another five option vs. small lineups. – 1:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:05 PM
Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler does not necessarily sound particularly optimistic on Lowry. Says Heat have enough. – 12:35 PM
Butler does not necessarily sound particularly optimistic on Lowry. Says Heat have enough. – 12:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back at it at practice. pic.twitter.com/imqG6f00m0 – 12:17 PM
Jimmy Butler back at it at practice. pic.twitter.com/imqG6f00m0 – 12:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS – 12:04 PM
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS – 12:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Embiid out indefinitely, making Heat clear favorites in 2nd round. Latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 AM
From PM: Embiid out indefinitely, making Heat clear favorites in 2nd round. Latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:11 AM
Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:11 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:29 PM
76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC – 7:00 PM
NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 5:34 PM
The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson and me: The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 2:27 PM
From @Barry Jackson and me: The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 2:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
Butler’s knee issue is not considered serious, with no MRI or other medical tests planned for the injury. Lowry’s strained hamstring is also not considered significant, but it’s an injury that can take a few weeks to heal. “I’m expecting them to get healthy day by day, honestly,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said when asked if he expects Butler and Lowry to be available for the start of the second round. “If they can go, they can go. If they’re not, we got to go out there regardless. You can’t push back Game 1.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022
Dave McMenamin. Jimmy Butler is out for Game 5 with inflammation in his right knee. A source told ESPN that Butler woke up feeling soreness in the knee and is considered day to day moving forward. Miami, already without Kyle Lowry, will have its depth tested -via Twitter @mcten / April 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.