Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: I feel bad for my guy

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid suffered the injury late in a blowout win over the Raptors. The question became why was he on the floor at that time? Doc Rivers defends his decision to leave him out there. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/30/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers was asked about Joel Embiid being in the game when he was injured in Game 6 after practice today. pic.twitter.com/expVSACVNl – 2:06 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers claims the Sixers “made our/their run in the final minute” before Embiid injury. They led Toronto by a minimum of 24pts in final nine minutes of the game. – 1:53 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.
He expects Tobias Harris to spend time on Lowry, Butler, Adebayo throughout the series, sees Harris as possibly another five option vs. small lineups. – 1:49 PM
Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why Joel Embiid was playing with 4 minutes left in Game 6 vs #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/QpC3SuAFCn – 1:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers were in a bind with Joel Embiid. His injury makes their trajectory more unclear than ever. inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A few notes from Butler —
He says he’s confident his knee will hold up and he’ll be ready for Game 1. He said he feels bad for Embiid and would have liked the chance to play against him. He also said Embiid would have his vote for MVP. – 12:38 PM
A few notes from Butler —
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler on Embiid, “I feel bad for my guy.” Says he hopes Embiid can get back for the series. – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says sense of urgency likely raised for 76ers with Embiid sidelined. – 12:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on The Embiid situation says the focus will be on Game 1. So the no-Embiid plan. – 12:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back at it at practice. pic.twitter.com/imqG6f00m0 – 12:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
story: Joel Embiid’s injury leaves the #Sixers with a massive hole heading into second-round series against the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn pic.twitter.com/6ZzPq56E9R – 12:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS – 12:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My second round series predictions:
Celtics in 5 (read more here for why: celticsblog.com/2022/4/29/2304…)
Heat in 5 if Embiid can’t play/isn’t himself. Heat in 7 if Embiid can go normally
Warriors in 6. Grizzlies are a year away from more.
My second round series predictions:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers hopeful Joel Embiid could return for part of Heat series, but no timeline yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/30/76e… – 10:01 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Embiid out indefinitely, making Heat clear favorites in 2nd round. Latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tough break for Joel Embiid #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:20 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On the shared history of Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam: espn.com/espn/feature/s…
And @jefffogle on the impact of Embiid’s injury on the 76ers:
On the shared history of Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam: espn.com/espn/feature/s…
And @jefffogle on the impact of Embiid’s injury on the 76ers:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Joel Embiid’s injury leaves the #Sixers with a huge hole heading into 2nd-round series vs. #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn pic.twitter.com/4b43DxglWU – 8:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about how the Sixers might adjust in their series against the Miami Heat with Joel Embiid sidelined by an orbital fracture and a concussion: es.pn/3vwo83r (ESPN+) – 12:12 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:11 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s impossible not to feel for Joel Embiid. He said repeatedly how (understandably) proud he was of being able to shed the questions about durability this season. Now, in the span of a week, he’s had two complete fluke injuries derail his playoffs after an MVP-caliber season. – 12:11 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task on their hands, as they will begin the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat without Joel Embiid. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:09 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No NBA games tomorrow and no 7th games needed in first round. Sunday’s schedule: Game 1 of Boston-Milwaukee at 1 p.m., Game 1 of Memphis-Golden State at 3:30, both on ABC. And Heat starts against Embiid-less 76ers at 7:30 Monday at FTX Arena on TNT. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The 76ers posted a 6-8 record without Joel Embiid in the regular season. – 11:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think he broke my face. I’m serious I think he might have broke my face. But it’s all good, it’s the playoffs.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Phillies got no-hit an hour after the news of Joel Embiid being hurt. Wow. – 10:33 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Roller coaster Friday in philly sports:
Eagles draft C in 2nd rd 😕
Flyers season ends🥳
Embiid orbital fracture 🥺
Eagles draft LB in 3rd rd 😃
Phillies get no-hit 😡 – 10:32 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The thing I was looking forward to most in MIA-PHI was what happened when Adebayo switched screens, leaving a guard on Embiid.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story: It’s unclear how long Joel Embiid will be sidelined by an orbital fracture and mild concussion, but he’ll miss at least the start of the conference semifinals vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn #76ers pic.twitter.com/wUfly7wpk8 – 10:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Quick story:
* What little we know about Joel Embiid’s orbital fracture
* Comparing it to his 2018 injury, and why this might (MIGHT) be a shorter recovery timeline
* The play where it happened.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Per Source: Embiid has a clean break in his face.
“Siakam fucked him up, it was totally unwarranted and flagrant. Not sure how long he will be out or any additional information at this second.”
The last time Joel suffered an orbital bone fracture, he was out roughly three weeks – 9:47 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“Doc, why was Embiid still in the game up 30pts late in the fourth quarter?” – 9:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Believe this is Joel Embiid’s third time with an orbital fracture. One in college, one from a dribble hand off with Markelle Fultz in 2018. Now this one from Siakam. Pretty sure the first couple were left side. Wonder if he still has the same mask Justice Winslow stomped on. – 9:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
When Embiid broke his left orbital bone in 2018, it was three weeks and 10 games. This sucks. – 9:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers orbital bone fracture, concussion, listed as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/76e… – 9:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid returned from a similar orbital injury during the 2018 playoffs to close out the Heat. – 9:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Embiid out for Game 1 against Heat and out indefinitely. And lots of other Heat-76ers things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Hate seeing that Embiid is seriously hurt. Yesterday’s tweet was a bad tweet in the heat of the moment, regret it. – 9:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My reaction to the Joel Embiid news: This SUCKS pic.twitter.com/bINfBlAM14 – 9:21 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Raptors announcers/fans cheering Embiid’s injury is really fucked up. – 9:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Still working through all the details, but early indication I have been given is that Embiid’s injury does not require surgery at this time. Whether that means he can make it back/get cleared anytime soon is another story phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 9:14 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I fractured my face once, top-edging a slog sweep into it (last attacking shot I ever played), and I can assure you it hurts like all hell. But at least it was only once. Embiid by contrast could wear a vault door on his face, yet if he gets hit on the fracture again, it’s over. – 9:14 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Joel Embiid: Orbital fractures have a decent amount of variability due to multiple factors including the bones involved, possible displacement, size of the actual fx, & any soft tissue or eye damage. Surgery may be warranted if the damage is severe & a bone has displaced. 1/3 – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If you are celebrating the Joel Embiid injury, you’re gross. Unfollow and re-think what kind of person you want to be. – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers’ Joel Embiid to miss at least opener vs. Heat with orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA short: #Sixers star center Joel Embiid to miss start of #Heat series with orbital fracture, concussion: https://t.co/JLEyPqJMZO #76ers pic.twitter.com/aalKnqmFfU – 8:59 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Next presser: Doc why was Embiid still in late in a blowout?
Dan Favale @danfavale
still don’t see the need to have had *an already-injured* embiid in up 29 with four minutes to play
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Let the Doc bashing begin for having Embiid in the game up 29 with four to play – 8:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The injury to Joel Embiid happened when the Sixers were up 29 points with 4 minutes left in the game… pic.twitter.com/EVbtn52ZnE – 8:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion last night against Toronto, and is out indefinitely.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just looking ahead for a second with the Embiid news, I think we know the direction they’re gonna go with the 9 man rotation now
They’re going small
Dedmon may get some time off – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in last night’s win over the Raptors. He will be listed as out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team says. Game 1 at Miami is Monday. – 8:46 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Per the Sixers: Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game. He’s out and “further updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 8:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per Sixers official. – 8:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per #Sixers official – 8:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s win. He is out, with updates to be provided “as appropriate” – 8:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. – 8:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
What did Precious Achiuwa learn from guarding Joel Embiid over 6 games? “I learned that it’s tough to guard guys like that.” – 3:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson and me: The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 2:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
Austin Krell: Rivers says there’s hope that Joel returns, but there’s not a ton of clarity yet. Says team will go center by committee. Mentions that DeAndre Jordan’s height had significance in one of the reg season games vs Miami. Team will go more Harden-centric with more spacing. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 30, 2022
NBA Central: Doc Rivers defends his decision to have Joel Embiid in late during a blowout “The other team had all their guys in” (🎥 @Tom Moore ) pic.twitter.com/Y2Cluo0eeJ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 30, 2022
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris said Joel Embiid was upset about his injuries but is in “good spirits” overall. Harris said he expects the Sixers to feature more pick-and-rolls without Embiid, and that ball movement remains key. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / April 30, 2022
