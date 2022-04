Karl-Anthony Towns on signing extension: 'I love this city. Things will happen this summer'

Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns when asked about potentially signing an extension this summer “I love this city. So obviously things will happen this summer, when they happen they happen. l’ve been here so long | don’t like making prophecies, I’ll let it come if it comes. And if it comes, it comes, then we’ll deal with it when it comes. Just take every day, l’ve been here long enough to know that everyday things can change, so just be happy with where everything is at right now.”Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA