Mark Jackson emerging as finalist for Kings coaching job

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Jackson emerging as finalist for Kings coaching job

Main Rumors

Mark Jackson emerging as finalist for Kings coaching job

April 30, 2022- by

By |

Shams Charania: Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Kings GM Monte McNair has begun to notify candidates whether they will move onto in-person meetings.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It appears like Mark Jackson stole all of Kings Twitter’s lunch money or something. My goodness. – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
For those disappointed Mark Jackson may be on his way to SAC rather than LA, there’s a reason he hasn’t coached since 2014 and it’s not because he’s picky. Same kind of deal with Westbrook being on 4 teams in 4 yrs (likely soon to be 5 in 5 yrs). Not a hot commodity. – 4:57 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Represented by CAA:
Woj
Steve Clifford
Represented by Klutch Sports:
Shams
Mark Jackson
NBA reporting is hilarious. – 4:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Making Mark Jackson coach of the Kings would be the most Kings thing the Kings could do 🤦🏼‍♀️ – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Kings GM Monte McNair has begun to notify candidates whether they will move onto in-person meetings. – 4:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s a 48-minute process defending greatness.” — Mark Jackson – 10:31 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Obviously, I’m no longer close to the situation. But the Jazz looked like a team with a fractured locker room. It hasn’t happened often in Utah but the chaos at the end the 2002-03 season, when Mark Jackson led an anti-Sloan/Stockton/Malone faction, looked a lot like this. – 2:48 AM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home