Mark Jackson emerging as finalist for Kings coaching job

Shams Charania: Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Kings GM Monte McNair has begun to notify candidates whether they will move onto in-person meetings.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It appears like Mark Jackson stole all of Kings Twitter’s lunch money or something. My goodness. – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
For those disappointed Mark Jackson may be on his way to SAC rather than LA, there’s a reason he hasn’t coached since 2014 and it’s not because he’s picky. Same kind of deal with Westbrook being on 4 teams in 4 yrs (likely soon to be 5 in 5 yrs). Not a hot commodity. – 4:57 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Making Mark Jackson coach of the Kings would be the most Kings thing the Kings could do 🤦🏼♀️ – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Kings GM Monte McNair has begun to notify candidates whether they will move onto in-person meetings. – 4:43 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Obviously, I’m no longer close to the situation. But the Jazz looked like a team with a fractured locker room. It hasn’t happened often in Utah but the chaos at the end the 2002-03 season, when Mark Jackson led an anti-Sloan/Stockton/Malone faction, looked a lot like this. – 2:48 AM
James Ham: Confirming that Mark Jackson has made it to round two of the Kings’ coaching search. GM Monte McNair is currently making calls to candidates and we should have all of the finalist names here shortly. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State assistant Mike Brown and Brooklyn consultant Steve Clifford are among finalists for Sacramento Kings’ head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 30, 2022
