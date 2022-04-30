Patrick Beverley on D'Angelo Russell: I feel like he could have ended better... he felt that

Christopher Hine: Beverley on D’Angelo Russell: “I feel like he could have ended better. Everyone felt that, he felt that. We need him a lot and, just one of those series. And it’s something he’s gonna learn from.”
Source: Twitter @ChristopherHine
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sachin Gupta when asked the question of whether or not Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels can be on the same timeline as Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell:
“I think we’re seeing signs they can… I do believe those timelines can coexist.” – 1:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell on his contract situation (extension eligible, 1 yr. left):
“I don’t like to speak on that. It kind of comes back to haunt you a lot of the times. There’s nothing more that I can do to showcase my worth or the number that I’m looking for or anything like that.” – 1:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell wasn’t ready to reflect much on the playoffs or discuss his contract situation. Did ask if he was OK watching from the bench: “No. Not at all.”
Said of course he wanted to be out there. But overall saw the season as a big success. – 1:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ant on the KAT/DLo/Ant Big 3
“We all got 3 different personalities, so it’s kind of good for us because we all 3 different people. I think we get along really well, especially on the court. Our game complements each other so much. I think for years to come it’s going to be scary” – 12:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley said the word “experience” ten times in his exit interview this morning — both in terms of gaining it from being in the playoffs but also in the terms of needing to add it this summer. – 10:43 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beverley on D’Angelo Russell: “I feel like he could have ended better. Everyone felt that, he felt that. We need him a lot and, just one of those series. And it’s something he’s gonna learn from.” – 10:37 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley said before the season that he gave D’Angelo Russell a set of challenges.
Here’s Beverley today when asked about how Russell answered those challenges this season: pic.twitter.com/CtfgKbVmA9 – 10:33 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley says he plans to have Jaden McDaniels with working out with him and Kawhi Leonard this summer – 10:15 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley said he is going to have Jaden McDaniels with him this summer for training.
Beverley said he works out with Kawhi Leonard, and wants to show McDaniels how he and Kawhi do things. – 10:13 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley on what it will take to be able to be able to have a defense next season that can switch everything: “personnel” – 10:09 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Exit interviews bright and early. Pat Bev says he hasn’t gone to bed yet. pic.twitter.com/D2pgAiSUWN – 10:03 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
If anyone is complaining about DLo not being on the court and is blaming coaching for making the correct and sound decision, they probably don’t know what they’re looking at. 🤷🏽♂️ – 12:06 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Dlo still on the bench on an offensive possession. Gonna be a must watch presser. – 11:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane just nailed a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a two-point lead as Pat Bev flew by him into the first row. Wow – 11:35 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Finch is really getting after it – DLO getting the hook in place of JMac. – 11:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Beverley slid in very late, Griz should have challenged 6th foul on Brooks.
Also notable: McLaughlin in for Russell. Major stones by Finch if he rolls with this rest of way. – 11:28 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
interesting to see Chris Finch go right back to Jordan McLaughlin after a few more ineffective D’Angelo Russell minutes – 11:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
IT’S ROCKIN’ IN MINNESOTA ‼️
KAT drops a dime to Pat Bev for the 3 🎯
pic.twitter.com/PAUuWurfV3 – 11:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Timberwolves have gone with Pat Bev on Desmond Bane and they’re still loading up when Ja Morant drives the ball. I mean, Dillon Brooks is probably getting the easiest shots on the perimeter right now. All about makes and misses. He’s 7 of 16 and leads Memphis with 17 points. – 10:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Edwards looking at KAT and DLo like . . . pic.twitter.com/nyHVltZhfV – 10:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves currently playing Beverley, Russell and McLaughlin together, pushing Ant to the de facto 4 spot. – 10:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
a “too small” AND a “rock the baby” in the same taunt by Pat Bev.
you ask: will he ever learn?
i answer: will you? – 10:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Memphis adjusting to having Dillon Brooks guard Anthony Edwards.
Brooks had been guarding D’Angelo Russell. Now Desmond Bane is on DLo. – 9:20 PM
Dane Moore: D’Angelo Russell made it very clear in his end of season exit interview that he didn’t want to make it a big deal that he didn’t close the game in Game 6. But he did say he was upset about not having the opportunity to be on the floor in the final minutes of the game. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 30, 2022
