Suns fined for violating league injury rules involving Devin Booker's status

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules by failing to disclose Devin Booker’s status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 6.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Devin Booker returns, #Pelicans eliminated, #Mavericks next (w/video) https://t.co/eoxqChTkL8 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/nZILfWoSjr – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns fined $25K for how they reported Devin Booker’s hamstring injury status before Game 6 at New Orleans. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/oKVr5e4OOV – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“In the 2nd half, I thought it was more of an effort to iust to play, and we needed it.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker in his return Game 6 after missing previous three games with right hamstring strain. #Suns pic.twitter.com/g4kS1J0OUb – 4:52 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Suns fined for failing to be more of an open book on Booker. pic.twitter.com/POtR4hhpFp – 4:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
NBA fines Suns $25k for failing to disclose Devin Booker’s status.
Booker was listed as OUT on Wednesday and wasn’t upgraded to questionable until a couple hours before the game on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/As2FODy5nq – 4:35 PM
NBA fines Suns $25k for failing to disclose Devin Booker’s status.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who is that guarding Deandre Ayton?
Devin Booker.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting up shots with Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/7JbwsWqLFL – 3:13 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Final reminder for Blazer fans on the Northern Oregon Coast: "Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds" book signing event from 2-3 p.m. Saturday April 30 at Seaside Public Library. Hope to see you there!
Final reminder for Blazer fans on the Northern Oregon Coast: “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book signing event from 2-3 p.m. Saturday April 30 at Seaside Public Library. Hope to see you there!
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Chris Paul’s historic Game 6 performance, Devin Booker’s return, Jae Crowder having the last laugh and more from the Suns’ Game 6 win in New Orleans: https://t.co/njVjL1u17x pic.twitter.com/jiBPW05rEg – 3:09 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good morning. Here’s some Chris Paul and Devin Booker banter about heat checks to brighten up your Friday: pic.twitter.com/Scye1qc1ZY – 11:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Chris Paul’s masterclass to Devin Booker’s return to the “F**k Jae Crowder” shirts, there was a lot to keep track of in the Suns’ Game 6 win. For @PHNX_Suns, I did my best to capture it all from New Orleans: https://t.co/njVjL1u17x pic.twitter.com/902W3wNwgd – 10:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m surprised he even missed a game because of his hamstring.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green.
Devin Booker’s road back from right hamstring strain ends with 13 points, huge 3 late and #Suns Game 6 closeout win Thursday night. #NBAPlayoffs
“I’m surprised he even missed a game because of his hamstring.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green.
Devin Booker’s road back from right hamstring strain ends with 13 points, huge 3 late and #Suns Game 6 closeout win Thursday night. #NBAPlayoffs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You see it man. You know what it is.”
Devin Booker wearing the “F*** Jae Crowder” t-shirts some #Pelicans fans had for Game 6 #Suns won Thursday night in New Orleans.
“You see it man. You know what it is.”
Devin Booker wearing the “F*** Jae Crowder” t-shirts some #Pelicans fans had for Game 6 #Suns won Thursday night in New Orleans.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Thinking ahead to Mavs-PHX. Who guards CP3? I’d say Bullock. Who guards Booker? I’d say DFS. Can Mavs hold up vs Ayton? Here’s the stat the matters. Mavs have lost 9 straight to PHX. The last 5 they’ve had a 5pt+ lead entering 4th qtr, but allowed 30+ pts in all of them 1/2 – 2:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You could tell having this type of performance in New Orleans was special to Chris Paul before he said it himself.
Also, shout out to Devin Booker prodding CP3 about the chain he was wearing, which apparently was from Lil Wayne: pic.twitter.com/Z63Sl9fA9t – 2:16 AM
You could tell having this type of performance in New Orleans was special to Chris Paul before he said it himself.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finishes with 13 in return, Phoenix Suns win series, 4-2 https://t.co/eBXXSwkEVE via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NQEsiGzx3X – 12:44 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Devin Booker what he had on under his jacket. pic.twitter.com/MOMFoRPeq5 – 11:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul and Devin Booker give strong respect to Willie Green. “You tell me something bad about Willie Green then you’re telling me about yourself,” Chris Paul said. – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know if they forget or didn’t realize who he was.” Chris Paul on #Pelicans leaving Devin Booker open for 3 that put #Suns up for good, 106-104, with 1:42 left in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/uQKmNYhE6V – 11:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Willie’s the man.”
Devin Booker said Willie Green texted him when he first injured his hamstring, “Even though we’re competing, I hope it heals up quick.” – 10:57 PM
“Willie’s the man.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker also wearing the “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirt as well. Chris Paul wearing a chain that he said Lil Wayne gave him during his time here in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/38pOJkZNzm – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul X Devin Booker = Game 6 closeout win. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5IIPgqUNCA – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker wearing “Fuck Jae Crowder” t-shirt. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/RBuGwX2Oen – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on his hamstring: “Really just making sure my body was ready. I was confident in it, I tested it. Got some good work in yesterday. I knew the adrenaline was gonna kick in and it was time to go.” – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker was about to rip his head off when he had him sit to start the second half, but it worked out in the end, especially with some of the late buckets Book was able to hit – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Booker gave him a look and he joked about a possible “fist fight” between the two when not starting him to the second half.
Monty Williams said Booker gave him a look and he joked about a possible “fist fight” between the two when not starting him to the second half.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams jokingly said that he thought he was about get in a fist fight with Devin Booker after the look Booker gave him when Williams told Booker he was sitting to start the second half. – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said his feelings are all over the place because of coaching against someone he loves (Willie Green). Monty remembers reading Coach K’s book that mentioned competing against people you love and said it’s just part of the deal. – 10:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This was a fantastic performance from Devin Booker considering that it was pretty obvious he couldn’t run full speed. – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 115, NOP 109
Paul: 33 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-14 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-12 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-12 FG
Booker: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG
Ingram: 21 Pts, 11 Ast, 5 Reb, 8-19 FG
Final: PHX 115, NOP 109
Paul: 33 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-14 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-12 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-12 FG
Booker: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG
Ingram: 21 Pts, 11 Ast, 5 Reb, 8-19 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hits both FTs. Suns up 5 with 19.2 seconds left. Pelicans take a timeout – 9:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
And then Booker hangs with Ingram on the switch with the bad hammy. Wow. – 9:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Booker 3 open when CJ tried to get Herb to switch onto Ayton off ball and Paul saw him and found Booker while Herb was looking at CJ. What a pass. – 9:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans 11th turnover of the 2nd half (they have 17 for the game) is costly as Bridges strips McCollum. This after Booker had just hit a three. Pels trail 108-104 with 1:28 left. – 9:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Back-to-back really bad mistakes for the Pels.
Herb Jones helped off of Booker in the corner, leading to a 3. McCollum followed it up by trying to pass thru a double team. Bridges snatched it away and dunked it on the other end.
Back-to-back really bad mistakes for the Pels.
Herb Jones helped off of Booker in the corner, leading to a 3. McCollum followed it up by trying to pass thru a double team. Bridges snatched it away and dunked it on the other end.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Safe to say Suns needed Devin Booker to come back tonight. He hits the biggest shot of the game, a 3 to take lead. Bridges steal and dunk to make it 108-104 Phx at 1:28 – 9:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rare mistake by Herb Jones there. He drifted a little too far off Devin Booker looking to help against the potential Chris Paul drive. – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3.
Bridges steal and jam.
Booker 3.
Bridges steal and jam.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker 3.
Mikal Bridges steal.
Mikal Bridges dunk.
Devin Booker 3.
Mikal Bridges steal.
Mikal Bridges dunk.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Booker hits a corner 3, Mikal Bridges strips CJ McCollum for a dunk, and the Suns are up 4 with 1:28 to go. Timeout Pelicans – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul, Ayton, Booker, Crowder and Bridges stood in a tight group huddle.
Paul, Ayton, Booker, Crowder and Bridges stood in a tight group huddle.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Those two plays Booker saved the ball, were
Those two plays Booker saved the ball, were
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 and Ayton both in to start the fourth quarter. Guessing they will play all of it.
CP3 and Ayton both in to start the fourth quarter. Guessing they will play all of it.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul 6-of-6 FGs in 3rd quarter for 13 points (1-of-1 3PT)
Has 23 for the game. Is 10-of-10 from the field.
Chris Paul 6-of-6 FGs in 3rd quarter for 13 points (1-of-1 3PT)
Has 23 for the game. Is 10-of-10 from the field.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jones steal, bucket.
Jones steal, bucket.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pels are switching everything on the perimeter when smalls screen. That’s what they do so probably can’t change it, but it’d be nice to keep Herb on Book and force him to make an explosive move. With the hamstring, he’d rather use his size vs someone like Alvarado – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
But Herbert Jones 2 is now a 3.
But Herbert Jones 2 is now a 3.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is in mode.
Hits first 3. 9-of-9.
Chris Paul is in mode.
Hits first 3. 9-of-9.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker checks into the game at the 6:55 mark of the 3rd quarter – 9:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Booker looks like he’s on a 6 min per quarter limit. Went out last 6 mins of the 2nd Q, but then not starting the 3rd. So it’ll end up being almost an hour of real time rest. Will be tough to keep the hamstring warm during that. – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Suns start the second half with Cam Johnson in the starting lineup instead of Devin Booker.
Suns start the second half with Cam Johnson in the starting lineup instead of Devin Booker.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devin Booker starts the 2nd half on the bench.
Played first half of the first and second quarters.
Devin Booker starts the 2nd half on the bench.
Played first half of the first and second quarters.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devin Booker not starting the second half. Looks like Suns saving him to close. – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker returns, 2-point first half, #Suns trail by 10 at break azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Devin Booker to start the second half. Cam Johnson is in for him. – 8:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Keep an eye on if Monty runs some sets for Booker to start the second half. Still hasn’t put much into that hammy offensively. – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Booker came back after missing four games after positive COVID test, he went 1-of-3 in the 1st quarter for 3 points.
At half, he had 8 pts and five assists.
Booker finished with 23 pts, nine assists, eight rebs in #Suns win at Miami.
When Booker came back after missing four games after positive COVID test, he went 1-of-3 in the 1st quarter for 3 points.
At half, he had 8 pts and five assists.
Booker finished with 23 pts, nine assists, eight rebs in #Suns win at Miami.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 58, Suns 48
– Ingram: 12p, 6a, 3r
– CJ: 13p, 3r
– Nance: 10p, 7r
– Herb: 7p, 3r, 2a, 3s
Pels: 48.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 9/9 FT
Suns: 48.6 FG%, 4/11 3P, 10/10 FT
– Booker: 2p, 1/4 FG, 0/3 3P
– CP: 10p
HALF: Pelicans 58, Suns 48
– Ingram: 12p, 6a, 3r
– CJ: 13p, 3r
– Nance: 10p, 7r
– Herb: 7p, 3r, 2a, 3s
Pels: 48.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 9/9 FT
Suns: 48.6 FG%, 4/11 3P, 10/10 FT
– Booker: 2p, 1/4 FG, 0/3 3P
– CP: 10p
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Booker and Paul have been waiting to sub in for over a minute and the Pelicans are killing time on offense and not fouling. Haven’t let them get into the game to end the half – 8:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans have been able to rattle the Suns a little bit in these minutes with no Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker at 13 minutes. Wonder if they’ll up that in the second half. – 8:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker gets another rest at the 5:40 mark. He’s played 14 minutes so far in the first half – 8:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kinda feels like Devin Booker doesn’t have his usual burst to attack off the dribble. 3 of his 4 shot attempts have come from 3-point range, missed them all. – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 1-of-4 (0-for-3 from 3), three rebounds, two assists.
Booker 1-of-4 (0-for-3 from 3), three rebounds, two assists.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker felt Nance behind him, Nance gets called for the foul.
#Suns #Pelicans. Two points has been scored between the two teams in the quarter.
Booker felt Nance behind him, Nance gets called for the foul.
#Suns #Pelicans. Two points has been scored between the two teams in the quarter.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
*Phoenix holds collective breath as Devin Booker takes a tumble drawing a foul on Larry Nance Jr* – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker just gave Alvarado an elbow to the back in trying to post up.
Booker just gave Alvarado an elbow to the back in trying to post up.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is back out to start the 2Q and Monty had Bismack Biyombo in alongside JaVale McGee to match the Pelicans’ JV-Nance lineup. Valanciunas comes out, Biz immediately comes out – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson in for Devin Booker at the 4:54 mark. Book usually plays the entire 1Q, so Monty is sticking to his word to limit his minutes (at least for now) – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker out, Cam Johnson in. #Suns #Pelicans 4:54 left in 1st quarter. – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson checks in for Devin Booker seven minutes in.
Booker normally plays the entire first/third quarter and then gets a few minutes of rest.
Cam Johnson checks in for Devin Booker seven minutes in.
Booker normally plays the entire first/third quarter and then gets a few minutes of rest.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.
Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones swipes Devin Booker and Brandon Ingram hits Jaxson Hayes with the touchdown pass.
Herb Jones swipes Devin Booker and Brandon Ingram hits Jaxson Hayes with the touchdown pass.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jones on Booker. Haven’t seen a real explosive move yet.
Jones on Booker. Haven’t seen a real explosive move yet.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hits his first bucket and the Suns are 5-for-6 to start Game 6 – 7:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker converts on his first shot attempt. Calm stroll to the elbow off a ball screen. – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans coach Willie Green anticipated Devin Booker returning ‘faster’ from hamstring injury #NBAPlayoffs #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
D-Book looking ready for Game 6 ☀️
D-Book looking ready for Game 6 ☀️
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Devin Booker update & Game 6 preview here we go! @NBATV @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @New Orleans Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4RCzFbqa8e – 7:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker’s defensive assignment to start the game has been Hayes. I wonder how often he’s used as a screener tonight to make Booker work more. Green is definitely going to have some type of element in his gameplan to go at him a bit. – 7:18 PM
Booker’s defensive assignment to start the game has been Hayes. I wonder how often he’s used as a screener tonight to make Booker work more. Green is definitely going to have some type of element in his gameplan to go at him a bit. – 7:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Devin Booker tells me he’s ready to go after pre-game workout. Possible extra motivation? Booker brings “F*** Jae Crowder” t-shirt into the Suns’ locker room. The All-Star and Suns assistant Jarrett Jack also seemed energized by a trash talking Pels fan during workout. pic.twitter.com/OoRiujAmXR – 6:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Jarrett Jack tracked down those “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirts. Gives one to a smiling Devin Booker, who takes off with it after his pregame warmup.
Looks like Jarrett Jack tracked down those “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirts. Gives one to a smiling Devin Booker, who takes off with it after his pregame warmup.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker going through his normal pregame routine pic.twitter.com/wIoOt1vs7z – 6:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
There were two fans walking around with “F*** Jar Crowder” shirts with extras in their hand.
There were two fans walking around with “F*** Jar Crowder” shirts with extras in their hand.
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Devin Booker is playin! @NBAonTNT @NBATV @Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/v7wG65qwiC – 6:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nine days after he hurt his hamstring, Devin Booker will return in a close-out opportunity for the Suns. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Suns’ Devin Booker getting warm before Game 6 vs. Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ShlGsmUgNa – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saw Devin Booker doing his usual work on #Suns box set players do lifts and stretches. #NBAPlayoffs – 6:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Suns’ Devin Booker set to return Thursday for Game 6 vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/rep… – 6:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said there will be a limit on Devin Booker’s minutes tonight. Wouldn’t say how many. – 6:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing. Willie Green said if anything he thought Booker would be back sooner knowing how quickly he has returned from injuries in the past. – 6:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Willie Green said he’s not surprised Devin Booker could possibly play just a week after straining right hamstring
“I’d thought he’d back faster, but if he plays, I’m not surprised.”
Green on Booker as Green was a lead assistant for #Suns
Willie Green said he’s not surprised Devin Booker could possibly play just a week after straining right hamstring
“I’d thought he’d back faster, but if he plays, I’m not surprised.”
Green on Booker as Green was a lead assistant for #Suns
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says, “Chris {Paul} and I are not friends right now,” during this playoff series.
He also said with a big smile that he’s relayed to Jose Alvarado about every trick in CP3’s book. – 5:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Devin Booker expected to return for Phoenix Suns in Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Willie Green said the Pelicans are both preparing for Devin Booker to return and will be ready if he’s out. Mentioned trying to get CJ McCollum going tonight as well – 5:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re preparing for both.” Willie Green on the idea of Devin Booker (hamstring) playing or not. #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs – 5:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Willie Green said the Pelicans have been preparing for both possibilities when it comes to Devin Booker playing or not tonight. – 5:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans coach Willie Green said team was preparing for Book to play or not play. Had both scenarios as a part of the game plan. – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star to return Thursday in Game 6 vs. Pelicans, per report
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star to return Thursday in Game 6 vs. Pelicans, per report
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans never believed Devin Booker’s hamstring injury would be something that kept him out for weeks. Willie Green told people in the org Booker would be back sooner than many were anticipating. – 5:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have officially upgraded Devin Booker to questionable for Game 6 tonight – 5:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and the Suns rolling up to the arena. We’ll have a better idea on his status here soon, but for now he’s still officially listed as out pic.twitter.com/cLJHwynoDe – 5:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
(Booker’s still listed as out on the latest injury report 3 hours before tip fwiw) – 4:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Devin Booker to progress toward a return soon
Suns’ Devin Booker to progress toward a return soon
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
At practice today, Monty Williams said there’s no update on Devin Booker, other than he’s “progressing.” Also spoke about his experience with hamstring injuries and touched on the situation with the series: pic.twitter.com/P5xfiO4h1E – 11:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Game. Six. Preview.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams earlier today after practice said there is no update on Devin Booker. He’s progressing. – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injured Devin Booker listed as out for Game 6 with #Suns one win from clinching series over #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I can’t front.
I can’t wait until tomorrow with Devin Booker (hamstring) possible return for Game 6 at #Pelicans.
I can’t front.
I can’t wait until tomorrow with Devin Booker (hamstring) possible return for Game 6 at #Pelicans.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Devin Booker could return in Suns-Pelicans Game 6 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/rep… – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injured Devin Booker (hamstring) listed as out for Game 6 with #Suns up 3-2, but reportedly could return Thursday night (w/video) https://t.co/rG0QUM6I6x via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jJiSkBq7Ri – 8:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are listing Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) on the injury report as out for tomorrow’s Game 6 in New Orleans.
Suns are listing Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) on the injury report as out for tomorrow’s Game 6 in New Orleans.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Devin Booker’s imminent return to the Suns’ lineup: es.pn/3MzGYMv – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If Devin Booker (hamstring) is able to go, should #Suns play him Game 6 Thursday at New Orleans with 3-2 series lead over #Pelicans? – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 6. #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are officially listing Devin Booker as out for Game 6 tomorrow. Multiple reports today have said that could change, but for now, that’s what he’s listed as – 7:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. – 6:47 PM
