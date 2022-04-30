Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, says son played like 'trash' in the first round

Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, says son played like 'trash' in the first round

Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, says son played like 'trash' in the first round

April 30, 2022

By |

NBA Central: Tee Morant says Ja Morant played like “trash” in the first round (🎥 @kelwright ) pic.twitter.com/1nmC9xNvHr
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The more I think about it, the more sense starting GPII makes. He’s by far the Warriors’ best defender on Ja Morant. Fresh off that big Game 5 vs. Denver, GPII could be Golden State’s most important player this series not named Draymond, Steph or Klay. – 2:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
These are the type of careless turnovers that’ll ignite Ja Morant on the fastbreak and boost a Memphis offense that isn’t great in the halfcourt. The Warriors ability/inability to avoid these live ball mistakes could define the series. pic.twitter.com/oRQdiqErX312:30 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 17 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 11 AST
Morant averaged 21.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 10.5 APG in the First Round.
He’s just the second player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG, 8 RPG, and 10 APG in a playoff series lasting six or more games (Magic Johnson, 2x). pic.twitter.com/XuPkp4cSA710:11 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Early preview on Warriors-Grizzlies, and the likely intrigue between Steph Curry and Ja Morant https://t.co/8ReOJzdQcu pic.twitter.com/xuYT7PbJjZ1:18 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
preached all year how deep our team is & it showed in this series. big time performances from a lot of guys to get it done 🐻💯 – 1:01 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
12 more.. 🐻 – 12:57 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones shared the floor in playoffs, Grizzlies outscored Timberwolves 108-62 in 39 minutes.
In the other 249 minutes of the series, the Timberwolves outscored the Grizzlies by 13 points. – 12:48 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies will face the Splash Brothers. They’ve been regarded as the league’s best backcourt for a while.
I asked Ja Morant & Desmond Bane what people need to know about the Grizzlies’ backcourt:
Ja: “We feel like we’re one of the best backcourts in the league as well.” – 12:44 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
With about 36 hours until the Game 1 of the semifinals, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane said they about to go to sleep and get some rest. – 12:43 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant, excited: “We about to go to sleep!”
The stars, they’re just like us. – 12:42 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What is Ja Morant and Desmond Bane like as a backcourt?
Bane: “Some killers man.”
Morant: “Real headhunters” – 12:41 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said he is tired and drained. Physically and mentally this series was a battle. Every game was a dogfight where they had to come in locked in and bring the energy from the start. – 12:41 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “I’m tired. Physically, mentally, this series was a battle. … The wins were pretty ugly outside of Game 2, but we got it done. … Time to turn the page.” – 12:37 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on the Timberwolves focusing on containing Ja Morant and Desmond Bane:
“I think they thought I was gone shoot 1-for-10 again.” – 12:31 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
That man standing behind Ja Morant during that walkoff interview, staring into the camera behind dark shades…yeah, that was Ja’s first hater. Tee Morant spoke to @PostSports earlier this year about how Ja finally made him sit back & just enjoy the show. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/02…12:10 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane deserves his national respect after that series. He just shot 50-48-90 on 24 points per game against a legit defense that made it a focal point to slow him down later in the series. He’ll be playing in Memphis alongside Ja Morant for a long time. He was the MVP. – 12:00 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane just said on @SportsCenter during his postgame interview that the NBA Most Improved Player Award trophy is still at his house in his kitchen but it is Ja Morant’s trophy. – 11:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks doing the Griddy past the TWolves dancers and into the tunnel was a scene. – 11:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies locker room is all screams and celebration. Ja Morant just griddy’d while getting a bunch of pats on the back. Jaren Jackson Jr. got a bunch of loud yells from his teammates on his way into the locker room. – 11:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Ja Morant is a beast. Love watching that guy play. – 11:51 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
KAT’s dad is going to look great in a Ja Morant jersey – 11:50 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Timberwolves deserved to lose. So did the Grizzlies. My 5% OVER flops due to Ja Morant’s bewildering lack of aggression for most of this one. 2Q was a killer. – 11:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Offensive rebounds and then Ja Morant with the move gives the Grizzlies a 4-point lead – 11:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Timberwolves have gone with Pat Bev on Desmond Bane and they’re still loading up when Ja Morant drives the ball. I mean, Dillon Brooks is probably getting the easiest shots on the perimeter right now. All about makes and misses. He’s 7 of 16 and leads Memphis with 17 points. – 10:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant is waking up – 10:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bad news: It was not a good half for Ja Morant, and the Grizzlies are losing or even in the stats that typically indicate “Memphis basketball” — PITP, turnovers, fastbreak, FGA
Good news: Only down 3 with Edwards going nuts. – 10:17 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks shot selection, turnovers and Ja Morant’s defense. All issues at the moment. – 9:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If Ja Morant remind you of Allen Iverson, you’re not alone. Allen Iverson thinks so too.
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/all…9:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Pretty good quarter by the Grizzlies. Jackson with just one foul — wing players attacking well. Need Ja Morant to stay in downhill attack mode and Edwards to miss a couple shots. – 9:43 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Minnesota made a concerted effort to get Ja Morant switched onto Anthony Edwards multiple possessions in a row to close that 1Q (and Edwards went on a heater as a result). That’s a matchup Grizzlies have to figure out how to avoid. – 9:42 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI, some pregame reading for Grizzlies-Wolves Game 6, where the Ja Morant-era Grizz will try to take the next step.
dailymemphian.com//subscriber/se…5:25 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @HoopHall Point Guard @HardawaySr tells @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why Ja Morant is one of his favorite players to watch #GrzNxtGen
Tune in at 9 PM ET as the Ja Morant and the #Grizzlies look to advance past the #Timberwolves in Game 6 on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/wpKJDfbhlr3:03 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Did you notice that things seemed to be difficult for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first round?
Now, says @David Thorpe, let’s consider what Steven Adams has been doing to help those two all season. truehoop.com/p/we-dont-need…2:41 PM

