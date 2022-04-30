Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, says son played like 'trash' in the first round

NBA Central: Tee Morant says Ja Morant played like “trash” in the first round (🎥 @kelwright ) pic.twitter.com/1nmC9xNvHr
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The more I think about it, the more sense starting GPII makes. He’s by far the Warriors’ best defender on Ja Morant. Fresh off that big Game 5 vs. Denver, GPII could be Golden State’s most important player this series not named Draymond, Steph or Klay. – 2:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
These are the type of careless turnovers that’ll ignite Ja Morant on the fastbreak and boost a Memphis offense that isn’t great in the halfcourt. The Warriors ability/inability to avoid these live ball mistakes could define the series. pic.twitter.com/oRQdiqErX3 – 12:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 17 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 11 AST
Morant averaged 21.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 10.5 APG in the First Round.
He’s just the second player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG, 8 RPG, and 10 APG in a playoff series lasting six or more games (Magic Johnson, 2x). pic.twitter.com/XuPkp4cSA7 – 10:11 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Early preview on Warriors-Grizzlies, and the likely intrigue between Steph Curry and Ja Morant https://t.co/8ReOJzdQcu pic.twitter.com/xuYT7PbJjZ – 1:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones shared the floor in playoffs, Grizzlies outscored Timberwolves 108-62 in 39 minutes.
In the other 249 minutes of the series, the Timberwolves outscored the Grizzlies by 13 points. – 12:48 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies will face the Splash Brothers. They’ve been regarded as the league’s best backcourt for a while.
I asked Ja Morant & Desmond Bane what people need to know about the Grizzlies’ backcourt:
Ja: “We feel like we’re one of the best backcourts in the league as well.” – 12:44 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
With about 36 hours until the Game 1 of the semifinals, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane said they about to go to sleep and get some rest. – 12:43 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant, excited: “We about to go to sleep!”
The stars, they’re just like us. – 12:42 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What is Ja Morant and Desmond Bane like as a backcourt?
Bane: “Some killers man.”
Morant: “Real headhunters” – 12:41 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said he is tired and drained. Physically and mentally this series was a battle. Every game was a dogfight where they had to come in locked in and bring the energy from the start. – 12:41 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “I’m tired. Physically, mentally, this series was a battle. … The wins were pretty ugly outside of Game 2, but we got it done. … Time to turn the page.” – 12:37 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on the Timberwolves focusing on containing Ja Morant and Desmond Bane:
“I think they thought I was gone shoot 1-for-10 again.” – 12:31 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
That man standing behind Ja Morant during that walkoff interview, staring into the camera behind dark shades…yeah, that was Ja’s first hater. Tee Morant spoke to @PostSports earlier this year about how Ja finally made him sit back & just enjoy the show. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/02… – 12:10 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane deserves his national respect after that series. He just shot 50-48-90 on 24 points per game against a legit defense that made it a focal point to slow him down later in the series. He’ll be playing in Memphis alongside Ja Morant for a long time. He was the MVP. – 12:00 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane just said on @SportsCenter during his postgame interview that the NBA Most Improved Player Award trophy is still at his house in his kitchen but it is Ja Morant’s trophy. – 11:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks doing the Griddy past the TWolves dancers and into the tunnel was a scene. – 11:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies locker room is all screams and celebration. Ja Morant just griddy’d while getting a bunch of pats on the back. Jaren Jackson Jr. got a bunch of loud yells from his teammates on his way into the locker room. – 11:56 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Timberwolves deserved to lose. So did the Grizzlies. My 5% OVER flops due to Ja Morant’s bewildering lack of aggression for most of this one. 2Q was a killer. – 11:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Offensive rebounds and then Ja Morant with the move gives the Grizzlies a 4-point lead – 11:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Timberwolves have gone with Pat Bev on Desmond Bane and they’re still loading up when Ja Morant drives the ball. I mean, Dillon Brooks is probably getting the easiest shots on the perimeter right now. All about makes and misses. He’s 7 of 16 and leads Memphis with 17 points. – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bad news: It was not a good half for Ja Morant, and the Grizzlies are losing or even in the stats that typically indicate “Memphis basketball” — PITP, turnovers, fastbreak, FGA
Good news: Only down 3 with Edwards going nuts. – 10:17 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks shot selection, turnovers and Ja Morant’s defense. All issues at the moment. – 9:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If Ja Morant remind you of Allen Iverson, you’re not alone. Allen Iverson thinks so too.
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/all… – 9:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Pretty good quarter by the Grizzlies. Jackson with just one foul — wing players attacking well. Need Ja Morant to stay in downhill attack mode and Edwards to miss a couple shots. – 9:43 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Minnesota made a concerted effort to get Ja Morant switched onto Anthony Edwards multiple possessions in a row to close that 1Q (and Edwards went on a heater as a result). That’s a matchup Grizzlies have to figure out how to avoid. – 9:42 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI, some pregame reading for Grizzlies-Wolves Game 6, where the Ja Morant-era Grizz will try to take the next step.
dailymemphian.com//subscriber/se… – 5:25 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @HoopHall Point Guard @HardawaySr tells @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why Ja Morant is one of his favorite players to watch #GrzNxtGen
Tune in at 9 PM ET as the Ja Morant and the #Grizzlies look to advance past the #Timberwolves in Game 6 on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/wpKJDfbhlr – 3:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Did you notice that things seemed to be difficult for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first round?
Now, says @David Thorpe, let’s consider what Steven Adams has been doing to help those two all season. truehoop.com/p/we-dont-need… – 2:41 PM
