Tim Hardaway Jr. hasn't been cleared to run yet

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Been getting a lottttt of Tim Hardaway Jr. injury questions recently, so here’s the latest from Jason Kidd: “He’s shooting the ball, but from my eye, he hasn’t done any running or anything yet. So that’s more of a medical question, but right now he’s out.” – 3:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd, asked about Tim Hardaway Jr.’s potential to play in this series, says Hardaway hasn’t even been cleared to run. “Right now he’s not playing.” – 2:35 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jalen Brunson this season:
Reg. season points: 1,285 (ranked 40th)
1st round points: 167 (ranked 1st)
He is the first player to lead the 1st round in total points after ranking outside the top-15 in total points in the regular season since Penny Hardaway in 1996-97 (48th). – 10:03 AM
Tim Hardaway Jr @T_HardJR
Check out what went down during the Kellogg’s Celebrity Crush Classic 🔥🔥🔥! Shout out to @pringles @cheezit @PlayersTribune for putting it all together! pic.twitter.com/PjPf8Vvxrv – 5:43 PM
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks PR: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will miss Game 6 in Utah. -via Twitter @MavsPR / April 27, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Trail Blazers. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / April 7, 2022
