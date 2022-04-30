Tyler Herro returns to practice, good to go for Game 1

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (illness) back at practice today.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:05 PM
Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro did not practice today due to non-Covid illness. Also held out were Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker. – 12:11 PM
Tyler Herro did not practice today due to non-Covid illness. Also held out were Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker. – 12:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) P.J. Tucker (calf) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:10 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) P.J. Tucker (calf) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bunch of guys did not practice today:
Caleb Martin (ankle)
PJ Tucker (calf)
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Jimmy Butler (knee)
Tyler Herro not here with non-Covid illness – 12:09 PM
Bunch of guys did not practice today:
Caleb Martin (ankle)
PJ Tucker (calf)
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Jimmy Butler (knee)
Tyler Herro not here with non-Covid illness – 12:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:09 PM
Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris
Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere
Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:
Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 – 6:01 PM
So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris
Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere
Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:
Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 – 6:01 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Tyler Herro said he is good to go for Game 1 after missing Friday’s practice while dealing with a cold. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 30, 2022
Brady Hawk: Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out @5ReasonsSports -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.