Tyler Herro returns to practice, good to go for Game 1

So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff MorrisJimmy Butler has his focus elsewhereBam, Tucker, and others agreeing:Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73

Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no HardenG2: no Adebayo; no HardenG3: no Lowry; no HardenG4: no Embiid, no HardenThe one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM

In 3 games against Philly this season, Duncan Robinson: 27.6% from deepIn 4 games, Max Strus: 25% from deepIn 3 games, Tyler Herro: 30% from deepAll of those percentages are well below their regular season numbers. #Sixers

Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.